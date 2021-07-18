How to get the Legendary Zeraora for free in Pokemon Unite

The Pokemon Unite beta was wildly successful, gearing up players for its full release with more surprises to come.

The roster for Pokemon Unite has previously been revealed, but there are going to be more creatures added to the playable list as time progresses. One of those just happens to be a Mythical Pokemon.

This Generation VII Mythical, Zeraora, is an Electric-type Pokemon that made its debut in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. The speedy feline is going to be a powerful partner in Pokemon Unite.

How to redeem Zeraora for free in Pokemon Unite

Image via The Pokemon Company

In Pokemon Unite, Zeraora is said to be lightning-fast. This makes it capable of trapping opponents in corners and attacking them with rapid strikes to deal massive damage.

His special Unite move launches an electrical discharge of incredible power. It then generates a zone of plasma around the attack area, keeping enemies at bay for even longer.

This Electric-type Mythical Pokémon is fast as lightning, catching opponents and dealing massive damage in the blink of an eye.



Zeraora’s Unite Move sends out a powerful electric blast, creating a zone of plasma around its strike zone. #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/3OugXoDPwA — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 15, 2021

To obtain Zeraora in Pokemon Unite, it is fairly simple. The first step is to load Pokemon Unite when it is released on July 21, 2021. It can be obtained for free in the Nintendo eShop.

After entering the game, players must log in to their personal Nintendo or Pokemon Trainer Club account. Whichever they choose is up to their preference. Once players log in, they will receive a Unite License.

The Unite License will allow them to redeem Zeraora in Pokemon Unite for free. There is no catch. Zeraora will be players' to keep and play with in-game for as long as they play it. That means forever.

Zeraora will be free for all Nintendo Switch players who follow the steps to redeem it in Pokemon Unite. This free character giveaway only lasts from the release date of July 21, 2021 through August 31, 2021.

Mobile players, don't worry—you’'ll be able to get Zeraora as well. We’ll announce the details here, so stay tuned! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/12b3m3njpi — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 15, 2021

Once that window of time passes, the Unite License for Zeraora will no longer be available. It is currently unknown whether the Pokemon will be available again at some point in the future.

As for mobile Pokemon Unite players, the developers have stated Zeraora will be available through the official Twitter account. They have yet to release details on exactly how mobile players can obtain the character, however.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul