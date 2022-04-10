How to unlock the new Cinderace and Wigglytuff Holowear in Pokemon Unite

A couple of holiday Holowear skins have dropped in Pokemon Unite in time for the Easter Season.

The MOBA has been cranking out new Holowear skins quite often as of late. While some applied to their music theme that they’ve been pushing lately (like with Sylveon and Absol), others just seemed cool for the sake of being cool (Hip Hop Mamoswine). The latest holiday skins should have gamers turning their heads as well.

Two popular Pokemon get new skins

There are two Holowear skins for Cinderace and Wigglytuff. They are both pastel related to fit in with the approaching Easter holiday.

Specifically, Cinderace is now sporting some brightly colored pants and a light blue vest. With a satchel by its side as well, it looks like Cinderace is ready for some egg hunts.

Wigglytuff’s new Holowear is a bit more formal. It now carries a fashionable hat on its head, adorned with eggs. There’s also a stylistic pink and blue ribbon for Wigglytuff too.

To get the Wigglytuff skin, trainers are going to need to complete the objectives for the Egg event. Gamers can find this under the Events tab; but they will have to scroll down past the Music event rewards.

Cinderace's Holowear features colorful pants (Image via TiMi Studios)

Wigglytuff costs 500 eggs. There are two ways to earn these: through a log-in bonus and daily missions.

The log-in bonus should be simple to complete; just load up Pokemon Unite at least once every day. The missions are also fairly basic. Most of them involve scoring a certain amount of goals or other objectives like KOing Drednaw (something all players should be trying to do in the game anyways).

It’s important to keep in mind, though, that the eggs will give the player the Wigglytuff Holowear: not the character license. Anyone who doesn’t already own this Pokemon will need to purchase its license before they can actually use this skin.

As for Cinderace, it isn’t locked behind a reward. The only way to get its Holowear is through Zirco Trading. It currently costs 840 Aeos gems.

These aren't the only ways the MOBA is getting into the holiday spirit. Another bunny-like character has been added in Azumarill. This is a new All-Rounder who can heal back damage with moves like Whirlpool and dish damage back with Play Rough.

