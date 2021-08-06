The best build for Wigglytuff in Pokemon Unite

Wigglytuff can be a great option on Pokemon Unite for anyone who excels at playing a supportive role.

This Pokemon certainly doesn’t deal that much damage, but it makes up for that in utility. Wigglytuff is a Generation I Pokemon that evolves from Jigglypuff.

Its moveset in Pokemon Unite features some interesting abilities that are there to, well, annoy the opponent. When used the right way, though, Wigglytuff could help teammates in getting a better position to score.

What moves are best to through on this supportive Pokemon?

Jigglypuff will evolve into Wigglytuff at level 4. From the beginning of the game, players will have to select between Pound and Defense Curl. Wigglytuff definitely wants to stick with Pound, though.

Defense Curl can be nice (especially since rolling into a wall resets the cooldown on Pound) but doing damage and lowering speed is what Jigglypuff needs to be doing early in the game.

When it evolves into Wigglytuff at level 4, it has to pick between Rollout and Sing. While Rollout may seem like a fun mechanic, Sing is infinitely better. Any opposing Pokemon within the area of Sing will be put to sleep for a short time as well as have their Defense and Special Defense slashed.

This would be great for a Gengar teammate who would get a very powerful Hex on a sleeping enemy.

Afterwards, Wigglytuff has a difficult choice once it reaches level 6. Both Double Slap and Dazzling Gleam work well in Pokemon Unite. Double Slap might be a tad bit better in most circumstances, though.

If it can be converted to Double Slap + later in the match, Wigglytuff will get more uses out of the move. This can even be paired with a Shell Bell for some well-needed health regeneration.

Wigglytuff can pull up a nice shield with its Unite move, Starlight Recital. If teammates are inside this shield, they get their status conditions removed and become immune to hindrances.

As for items, Wigglytuff can use Buddy Barrier to pair with Starlight Recital, making it really difficult for any opponent to do damage. Shell Bell is also nice enough to capitalize on Double Slaps and Pounds to keep Wigglytuff healthy.

Finally, the Assault Vest on Wigglytuff would also help it survive longer.

