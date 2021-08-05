Pokemon Unite bug stops Gengar from dealing damage with Hex, when is a fix arriving?

Gengar has been one of Pokemon Unite's most scrutinized Pokemon in the game's early run. Having already received nerfs, it seems a problematic bug has surfaced for the beloved Ghost-type Pokemon.

Gengar's pre-nerf combo of Sludge Bomb and Hex caused uproar in the game's early community, promptly resulting in a nerf to the latter. However, developer TiMi studios has confirmed there is currently a Gengar bug pertaining to the same move.

According to players, the bug is causing Gengar to teleport forward when using Hex without inflicting any damage. Many have stated that this bug has occurred roughly 50% of the time they use Hex in a Unite Battle.

The following bugs have been confirmed in the current version of the game.



Details

- Gengar: Hex



We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing and hope to have all issues fixed soon. — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 4, 2021

Pokemon Unite: a timeline of Gengar's Hex bug fix

Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company

Gengar players in Pokemon Unite are understandably unhappy with the bug, as Hex is still a major part of the high-offense Speedster's arsenal and is crucial in dealing damage.

TiMi Studios has already been called upon to fix the bug as quickly as possible, and the developer has addressed these concerns on Twitter accordingly.

Similar to the gameplay changes in the most recent patch, however, TiMi has been relatively quiet on what exactly is causing this bug to occur and how it can be fixed. This has led some members of the Pokemon Unite community to investigate on their own, digging into the game's numbers for any red flags.

TiMi has yet to announce a concrete date for when the bug will be addressed, likely in an upcoming hotfix patch. One of the biggest pieces of information players have received from the developer is that they hope to have "all issues fixed soon."

This likely isn't what the Pokemon Unite community would like to hear, but TiMi can restore any lost faith in their early management of the game with a prompt fix. Since Gengar is a highly-favored meta pick in Pokemon Unite's budding competitive scene, it will likely draw substantial priority to be addressed.

Hopefully, TiMi Studios will address this problematic bug sooner rather than later, as many Pokemon Unite players may opt to avoid Gengar or alter their build strategies until the Pokemon is in full working order.

If the fix is applied in a timely manner, Pokemon Unite's early and long-term success is unlikely to be heavily impacted. However, if the developer errs in their capabilities to stamp out bugs as they appear, player dissatisfaction may become a recurring issue. Both Nintendo and The Pokemon Company may want to avoid that entirely.

TiMi Studios has received substantial pushback on other fronts since Pokemon Unite's release. Complaints include that the game is structured in a "pay to win" fashion, favoring players who purchase microtransactions.

Additionally, there has been uproar after the August 4 balance patch in which the Legendary Pokemon Zapdos has been ignored, stating that the Pokemon's point reward and scoring buff from being defeated often dictates Unite Battles single-handedly.

The developers have stated to the fanbase that they are hearing them out and appreciate the feedback. Only time will tell if they make good on Pokemon Unite's early critiques.

