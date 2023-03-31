5 best Attackers in Pokemon Unite that players should use (April 2023)

Each Pocket Monster in Pokemon Unite has its own specialty, which can be offense, defense, or support. Depending on creatures' stat spread, they can be classified into different categories, such as Attackers, Defenders, Speedsters, Supports, and All-rounders. Attackers are those entities that excel at aggressive roles. The team expects to get knock-outs with these Pokemon's serious damage output.

Attackers, however, are not a homogenous class. They use different mechanics and require different playstyles to master. Here is a list of the five best offensive Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Unite and their uses.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Pikachu, Cinderace, and three other Pocket Monsters that perform very well as Attackers in Pokemon Unite

1) Pikachu

Pikachu's moves deal a high amount of damage, and this creature comes with a relatively low cooldown period, making it quite an easy pick for players looking to try out the Attacking role in Pokemon Unite. This entity usually performs best in the Top or Bottom lane.

Pikachu is able to lock people down with Stuns and dish out immense amounts of damage. These moves are especially useful in team fights when other allies can take advantage of the debuffed enemies. The Pokemon mascot is able to shine when you're facing multiple members of the enemy team because its offenses do damage over an extended area.

2) Cinderace

Cinderace is an excellent choice when it comes to creatures that can be used aggressively in Pokemon Unite. That is due to this Pocket Monster's high attack damage combined with its fast attacking speed. Some players even consider it the ultimate long-ranged basic Attacker.

Cinderace is also quite mobile, being able to shoot targets from afar and then escape without getting caught in counterattacks. This elusiveness lets this creature last long on the field without getting knocked out too often.

Cinderace performs relatively poorly in the early-game, as its pre-evolutions are quite weak. However, they do well as junglers, which helps gamers gain XP quickly and evolve into Cinderace, who shines in both the Top and Bottom lanes.

3) Gardevoir

Gardevoir's specialty lies in the ability to take advantage of its insane Special Attack prowess in Pokemon Unite. This creature can take down enemies before they have the opportunity to react with its long-ranged damage moves that have a high burst damage possibility.

Gardevoir also boasts one of the best team-fight attacks in Pokemon Unite in the form of her Unite Move, Fairy Singularity, which renders enemies absolutely disabled while constantly dealing damage to them.

Much like Cinderace, Gardevoir also struggles a bit in the early game, but that can be counteracted by jungling, where it's relatively unreliable farming attacks can see some value.

4) Glaceon

Glaceon is a Special Attack specialist in Pokemon Unite who is capable of shooting down opponents with volleys of ice moves. Not only does this give the creature power over its enemies, but also boss Pokemon on the field, such as Regieleki and Rayquaza.

Glaceon is also a good counter to the aforementioned Pikachu, whose stuns the Ice-type Eeveelution can evade using its Snow Cloak passive ability. However, that is not even its biggest asset. The Ice-type's biggest merit lies in how it can reach the pinnacle of its power as early as level 4. However, be careful not to go into fights without accumulating a sufficient number of ice crystals, as it will leave you vulnerable to opponents' attacks before you can knock them out.

5) Greninja

Greninja, much like Cinderace, is a creature that can deal a good amount of damage without getting caught in counterattacks, thanks to its mobility in Pokemon Unite. Thanks to moves like Double Team and Smokescreen, it is able to bamboozle enemies and use take them down.

Greninja shines in both close-quarters and ranged combat with move options like Water Shuriken and Surf. However, one must remember that it is not the bulkiest Pocket Monster out there and won't survive too many hits. Gamers are advised not to jump into battles they don't see a clear advantage in with this creature.

