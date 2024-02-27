Pokemon Unite Miraidon: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

In the ever-evolving battlegrounds of Pokemon Unite, Miraidon emerges as a formidable contender, bringing a unique blend of abilities, tactical depth, and versatility. This detailed guide delves into the intricacies of mastering the creature, an expert-level Attacker that deals Special Attack damage. Miraidon is classified as an EX license, which harnesses the power of Aeos energy for one of its skills.

This article takes you through strategic choices of movesets, builds, items, and emblem configurations for Miraidon so that you can optimize its performance to dominate the arena.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

All movesets for Miraidon in Pokemon Unite

Basic Attacks: Miraidon's basic attacks in Pokemon Unite perform exactly as expected, delivering hits to opponents that inflict Special Attack damage without any additional boosted attack benefits.

Passive: Beneath Miraidon's health bar, there's a gauge that gradually fills each time you successfully land your moves. When this gauge is completely filled, it activates your Passive ability, Hadron Engine. You must wait for 20 seconds from the time it gets triggered to be able to use it again.

Effects

Enhanced Damage: The Hadron Engine passive ability generates an electric field that boosts Miraidon's damage output by 30% and increases its allies' damage output by 10%.

The Hadron Engine passive ability generates an electric field that boosts Miraidon's damage output by 30% and increases its allies' damage output by 10%. Cannot be put to sleep: Sleep moves like Wigglytuff's Sing or Snorlax's Yawn have no effect on you and your allies.

Sleep moves like Wigglytuff's Sing or Snorlax's Yawn have no effect on you and your allies. Goal Zone Manipulation: This electric field affects healing within goal zones, enhancing the recovery rate in allied goal zones by 30% and decreasing it by 30% in enemy goal zones. This effect introduces a strategic element to both defending and attacking goal zones.

Things to note

Activation Location: The activation of the Hadron Engine occurs at Miraidon's location, not where the ability impacts. This is crucial for maximizing strategic control over the battlefield.

The activation of the Hadron Engine occurs at Miraidon's location, not where the ability impacts. This is crucial for maximizing strategic control over the battlefield. Opponent-Specific Activation: The Hadron Engine is triggered exclusively when Miraidon's abilities hit enemy Pokemon. It does not activate upon hitting wild Pokemon.

The Hadron Engine is triggered exclusively when Miraidon's abilities hit enemy Pokemon. It does not activate upon hitting wild Pokemon. Aeos Energy Consumption: The ability consumes Aeos energy, up to a maximum of 20, depending on the amount Miraidon carries at the time of activation. The amount of energy consumed directly influences the size of the electric field generated, with more energy consumption resulting in a larger field.

Level 1 and 3 early game

Miraidon's early game moves in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Your initial moves are straightforward. At level 1, you can choose one, and at level 3, you'll have access to the other skill.

Thundershock is your basic attack, sending out a line of damage - nothing more, nothing less. However, it's worth noting that, like all your abilities, it can activate the Hadron Engine passive.

Thunder Wave offers a bit more utility. It's a guaranteed hit; if an enemy is within the targeting area when you cast it, Thunder Wave homes in on them. Besides activating your passive, Thunder Wave also paralyzes your targets. When paralyzed, enemies experience a 30% decrease in movement speed and a 10% reduction in attack speed for two seconds.

It's important to remember that this effect is a paralysis, not a stun, reflecting how status conditions work in Pokemon Unite.

Level 5 choices

Upon reaching level five, Miraidon stands at a crossroads between adopting a mage-like barrage style with Charge Beam or embracing the agility and precision of Electro Drift. This choice significantly impacts its tactical approach and team synergy.

Fully charged Charge Beam in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charge Beam caters to players skilled in precise positioning and timing, delivering potent long-range attacks that grow stronger with consecutive hits. This move allows for continuous pressure, making it challenging for enemies to defend or escape.

After hitting an opponent twice, Charge Beam intensifies, unleashing a powerful stream of special attack damage, ideal for breaking through defenses. It comes with two charges, necessitating accuracy, as a miss requires waiting for a recharge. The upgraded version adds an extra charge, enhancing its capacity for sustained damage.

Fully charged Electro Drift in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Electro Drift offers a speed-focused alternative, allowing you to dash into opponents. Hitting an opponent twice upgrades Electro Drift, enabling a longer, lock-on dash with Execute damage based on the opponent's remaining health. This move aligns with a speedier playstyle, and its Plus version reduces the cooldown for stored uses, which is crucial for Miraidon's strategy.

However, it's important to note that while Electro Drift can lock onto targets, enemies can still dash out of its range if you're not careful. Maintaining pressure is key, although some opponents might escape the damage zone. Using Electro Drift also risks traveling into enemy territory, posing a threat to your position.

Level 7 secondary moves

The choice between Parabolic Charge, which goes well with Electro Drift, and Thunder, which pairs better with Charge Beam, as Miraidon's second move further defines its battlefield role.

Parabolic Charge in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Parabolic Charge unleashes an area-of-effect attack that heals Miraidon for each target hit and, with its Plus version, grants a significant shield while also replenishing a charge for either Electro Drift or Charge Beam. This effectively enables rapid reuse of these charge moves, facilitating powerful combos.

The Plus version not only heals Miraidon but also provides a substantial shield, increasing both sustainability and offensive capabilities.

Thunder in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thunder is a unique move that summons an area effect resembling a thundercloud, which targets and follows enemies within its range, similar to Delphox's Fire Spin. This move strikes all enemies caught in the area, dealing continuous damage and applying a slow effect.

Initially, Thunder slows enemies by 30%, with the Plus version enhancing this to a 50% movement speed reduction, significantly impairing affected opponents' mobility.

Unite Move: Bright Future Meteor Storm (Level 9)

Miraidon's Unite Move, Bright Future Meteor Storm, is an impressive display of power and precision, enabling you to call down a series of five meteorites upon your adversaries. Each meteorite inflicts increasingly severe damage, with the final one expanding to cover a larger area, ensuring a potent knock-up effect against your enemies.

This move's effectiveness is further boosted when activated within your passive's influence, significantly increasing the damage inflicted.

The distinct advantage of this move lies in its combination of sheer force and adaptability. You have the control to guide the meteorites over various areas, allowing for tactical positioning.

This incremental damage amplification with each successive hit, coupled with the wide-reaching impact of the last meteorite, makes it particularly effective in team fights.

Best held items, emblems, and build for Miraidon in Pokemon Unite

Given Miraidon's versatility, selecting the best held items from the Pokemon Unite roster is paramount:

Slick Spoon, Choice Specs, and Wise Glasses collectively enhance Miraidon's special attack, amplifying its offensive capabilities.

For a nuanced approach, Energy Amplifier might be considered to bolster the impact of Miraidon's Unite Move, while Shell Bell provides a modicum of sustain and cooldown reduction, aiding in Miraidon's longevity and ability uptime.

A balanced emblem setup of six green and seven black, with an optional inclusion of two white ones, offers a tailored boost to Miraidon's performance. This configuration enhances its core strengths while providing flexibility to adapt to various playstyles and team compositions.

