Pokemon

Best Build for every license in Pokemon Unite

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jan 19, 2024 09:52 GMT
Best Build for every License in Pokemon Unite
Ultimate Pokemon Unite Build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)

Diving into the competitive realm of Pokemon Unite with the right build is much more important than players realize. In the dynamic landscape of the title, excelling in strategic preparation is paramount to success. As trainers engage in intense 5v5 matches, selecting a Pokemon and its associated Held Items and Emblems becomes a crucial choice that can sway the outcome in favor of triumph or defeat.

This comprehensive guide is designed to provide you with the optimal build for every license in Pokemon Unite. Whether you're an experienced player or a newcomer aiming to climb the ranks, grasping the intricacies of each Pokemon's license and creating the perfect build is essential for dominating Unite Battles.

Best Build for every Pokemon Unite License

1) Supporters

Supporters build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)
Supporters build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)

Supporters in Pokemon Unite take on the crucial role of healers and buffers, featuring low offense and endurance. While they may lack combat prowess, their abilities are pivotal in keeping teammates alive and enhancing their damage output.

Additionally, Supporters wield control over the battlefield through stuns and other debuffs. The following are the best builds for every Supporters currently present in the game:

PokemonBest EmblemsBest Held ItemsHeld Item AlternativesBest Battle ItemBest Moveset
Blissey6 Green, 7 BlackSpecial Attack Specs, Exp Share, Buddy BarrierFocus Band, Wise Glasses, Muscle Band, Rescue HoodX Speed Egg Bomb and Soft-Boiled
Clefable6 Green, 7 Black Buddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Exp ShareSpecial Attack Specs, Wise Glasses, Slick Spoon, Rescue HoodX SpeedMoonlight and Gravity
Comfey6 Green, 7 Black Exp Share, Rescue Hood, Wise GlassesSpecial Attack Specs, Buddy BarrierSlow SmokeFloral Healing and Magical Leaf
Eldegoss 6 Green, 7 Black Muscle Band, Exp Share, Buddy BarrierFocus Band, Wise Glasses, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Slick Spoon, Rescue HoodEject ButtonPollen Puff and Cotton Spore
Hoopa6 Green, 7 Black Muscle Band, Exp Share, Focus BandEnergy Amplifier, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Slick SpoonX SpeedPhantom Force and Hyperspace Hole
Mr. Mime 6 Green, 6 WhiteExp Share, Focus Band, Slick SpoonSpecial Attack Specs, Wise Glasses, Choice SpecsX SpeedPsychic and Power Swap
Sableye 6 Brown, 4 White Muscle Band, Attack Weight, Float StoneAeos Cookie, Focus Band, Razor ClawX SpeedKnock Off and Confuse Ray
Wigglytuff 6 Green, 6 White Exp Share, Focus Band, Buddy BarrierWise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon, Rescue HoodX SpeedSing and Dazzling Gleam

2) Defenders

Defenders build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)
Defenders build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)

Defenders act as the sturdy tanks in Pokemon Unite, possessing high endurance but sacrificing some Offense. Tasked with absorbing damage and shielding teammates, Defenders also excel at disrupting enemy attacks and asserting control over the battlefield.

The following are the best builds for every Defenders currently present in the game:

PokemonBest Emblems Best Held Items Held Item Alternatives Best Battle Item Best Moveset

BlastoiseGreen x6, White x4Choice Specs, Wise Glasses, Special Attack SpecsScore Shield, Buddy Barrier, Focus Band, Muscle Band, Slick SpoonX SpeedWater Spout and Rapid Spin
CrustleBrown x6, White x6Attack Weight, Weakness Policy, Focus BandExp. Share, Aeos Cookie, Razor Claw, Weakness Policy, Score Shield, Scope Lens, Buddy Barrier, Float Stone, Focus Band Eject ButtonShell Smash and X-Scissor
GoodraGreen x6, White x6Choice Spec, Slick Spoon, Focus BandExp. Share, Buddy Barrier, Energy AmplifierPotionDragon Pulse and Acid Spray
GreedentBrown x6, White x6Aeos Cookie, Attack Weight, Focus BandScore Shield, Buddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Weakness PolicyX SpeedBullet Seed and Stuff Cheeks
LaprasGreen x6, White x6Choice Specs, Slick Spoon, Focus BandSpecial Attack Specs, Aeos CookieX SpeedPerish Song and Bubble Beam
MamoswineBrown x6, White x6Exp. Share, Focus Band, Buddy BarrierAttack Weight, Aeos Cookie, Muscle Band, Rapid-Fire ScarfEject Button
Icicle Crash and High Horsepower
SlowbroGreen x6, White x4Choice Specs, Slick Spoon, Focus BandAssault Vest, Exp. Share, Buddy Barrier, Wise Glasses, Shell BellEject ButtonScald and Amnesia
SnorlaxBrown x6, White x6Exp. Share, Focus Band, Buddy BarrierAeos Cookie, Muscle Band, Score ShieldEject ButtonHeavy Slam and Block
TrevenantBrown x6, White x6Attack Weight, Aeos Cookie, Focus BandExp. Share, Buddy Barrier, Weakness PolicyX Speed
Wood Hammer and Horn Leech
UmbreonBrown x6, White x4Muscle Band, Razor Claw, Focus BandAttack Weight, Aeos Cookie, Weakness PolicyEject ButtonFoul Play and Snarl

3) Speedsters

Speedsters build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)
Speedsters build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)

Speedsters prioritize agility and quick movement, boasting high mobility alongside low endurance. Their swift maneuvers enabled them to traverse the battlefield swiftly, score goals easily, and create advantageous situations for their team by harassing enemies.

The following are the best builds for every Speedsters currently present in the game:

PokemonBest Emblems Best Held Items Held Item Alternatives Best Battle Item Best Moveset

AbsolBrown x6, White x6Scope Lens, Razor Claw, Energy AmplifierFocus Band, Muscle BandEject ButtonNight Slash and Psycho Cut
DodrioBrown x6, White x6Razor Claw, Attack Weight, Float StoneAeos Cookie, Focus Band, Muscle BandFull HealTri Attack and Agility
GengarGreen x6, Black x7Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick SpoonSpecial Attack Specs, Shell BellEject ButtonShadow Ball and Dream Eater
LeafeonBrown x6, White x4Razor Claw, Attack Weight, Energy AmplifierFloat Stone, Muscle BandEject ButtonRazor Leaf and Leaf Blade
MeowscaradaBrown x6, White x6Muscle Band, Scope Lens, Razor ClawAttack Weight, Float StoneX SpeedNight Slash and Trailblaze
TalonflameBrown x6, White x6Attack Weight, Razor Claw, Float StoneScore Shield, Focus Band, Energy AmplifierEject ButtonAerial Ace and Fly
ZeraoraBrown x6, White x6Attack Weight, Focus Band, Weakness PolicyEnergy Amplifier, Muscle Band, Razor ClawShedinja DollVolt Switch and Discharge
ZoroarkBrown x6, White x6Muscle Band, Attack Weight, Weakness PolicyFloat Stone, Focus Band, Scope Lens, Razor ClawFull HealShadow Claw and Night Slash

4) Attackers

Attackers build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)
Attackers build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)

Attackers specialize in dealing substantial damage, boasting high offense but often with low endurance. Their effectiveness relies on maintaining a strategic distance from opponents, capitalizing on opportunities to unleash powerful attacks and swiftly eliminate enemies.

The following are the best builds for every Attackers currently present in the game:

PokemonBest Emblems Best Held Items Held Item Alternatives Best Battle Item Best Moveset

Alolan NinetalesGreen x6, White x4Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick SpoonBuddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Focus Band, Muscle BandEject ButtonAvalanche and Blizzard
ChandelureGreen x6, White x4Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick SpoonEnergy Amplifier, Shell BellX SpeedOverheat and Imprison
CinderaceBrown x6, White x6Muscle Band, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Scope LensAttack Weight, Float StoneX SpeedBlaze Kick and Flame Charge
CramorantGreen x6, Black x7Choice Specs, Slick Spoon, Buddy BarrierEnergy Amplifier, Wise Glasses, Shell BellEject ButtonAir Slash and Dive
DecidueyeBrown x6, White x4Muscle Band, Float Stone, Attack WeightFocus Band, Scope Lens, Rapid-Fire ScarfX Speed
Spirit Shackle and Shadow Sneak
DelphoxGreen x6, Black x7Choice Specs, Slick Spoon, Energy AmplifierSpecial Attack Specs, Wise Glasses, Shell BellEject ButtonFire Blast and Fire Spin
DragapultBrown x6, White x6Muscle Band, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Scope LensFloat Stone, Energy Amplifier, Charging CharmX Attack
Shadow Ball and Phantom Force
DuraludonBrown x6, White x6Muscle Band, Scope Lens, Razor ClawFocus Band, Rapid-Fire ScarfEject ButtonFlash Cannon and Dragon Tail
EspeonGreen x6, White x4Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick SpoonBuddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Focus BandEject ButtonPsyshock and Psybeam
GardevoirGreen x6, Black x6Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick SpoonSpecial Attack Specs, Energy Amplifier, Shell BellEject ButtonMoonblast and Future Sight
GlaceonGreen x6, White x4Wise Glasses, Energy Amplifier, Slick SpoonSpecial Attack Specs, Buddy Barrier, Muscle Band, Choice SpecsX SpeedIcicle Spear and Ice Shard
GreninjaBrown x6, White x4Muscle Band, Attack Weight, Focus BandBuddy Barrier, Scope Lens, Razor ClawEject Button
Water Shuriken and Double Team
InteleonGreen x6, White x6Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick SpoonSpecial Attack Specs, Energy Amplifier, Scope Lens, Muscle BandEject ButtonAcrobatics and Liquidation
MewGreen x6, Black x7Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick SpoonBuddy Barrier, Shell BellEject Button
Electro Ball and Agility or Solar Beam and Light Screen
Mewtwo YGreen x6, Black x7Muscle Band, Slick Spoon, Rapid-Fire ScarfWise Glasses, Scope Lens, Choice Specs, X AttackFuture Sight and Recover
PikachuGreen x6, Black x7Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick SpoonBuddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Shell BellEject ButtonThunder and Thunderbolt
SylveonGreen x6, Black x7Wise Glasses, Shell Bell, Focus BandBuddy Barrier, Choice Specs, Slick SpoonPotionMystical Fire and Draining Kiss
VenusaurGreen x6, Black x7Slick Spoon, Energy Amplifier, Focus BandBuddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Wise Glasses, Shell Bell, Choice SpecsEject ButtonGiga Drain and Petal Dance

5) All Rounders

All-Rounders build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)
All-Rounders build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)

All-Rounders in Pokemon Unite strike a balance between offense and defense, featuring decent offense and endurance. Versatile in their gameplay, they can absorb hits while delivering impactful damage, making them adept at both offensive and defensive roles.

The following are the best builds for every All-Rounders currently present in the game:

PokemonBest Emblems Best Held Items Held Item Alternatives Best Battle Item Best Moveset

AegislashBrown x6, White x6Muscle Band, Razor Claw, Weakness PolicyAttack Weight, Aeos Cookie, Focus Band, Scope LensEject ButtonSacred Sword and Wide Guard
AzumarillBrown x6, White x6Scope Lens, Muscle Band, Energy AmplifierAttack Weight, Buddy Barrier, Focus Band, Weakness PolicyX SpeedWater Pulse and Aqua Tail
BlazikenBrown x6, White x6Attack Weight, Razor Claw, Weakness PolicyAeos Cookie, Focus Band, Scope Lens, Muscle Band, Charging CharmFull Heal-
BuzzwoleBrown x6, White x4Attack Weight, Focus Band, Weakness PolicyMuscle Band, Razor ClawEject ButtonLunge and Leech Life
CharizardBrown x6, White x4Muscle Band, Scope Lens, Attack WeightBuddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Focus BandFull HealFlamethrower and Fire Blast
DragoniteBrown x6, White x6Muscle Band, Weakness Policy, Focus BandScope Lens, Razor Claw, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Drain CrownFull HealExtreme Speed and Outrage
GarchompBrown x6, White x6Muscle Band, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Scope LensFocus Band, Weakness PolicyEject ButtonDragon Rush and Dragon Claw
LucarioBrown x6, White x6Muscle Band, Attack Weight, Weakness PolicyEnergy Amplifier, Focus Band, Razor ClawFull Heal
Extreme Speed and Bone Rush
MachampBrown x6, White x6Scope Lens, Razor Claw, Attack WeightFocus Band, Weakness Policy, Muscle BandEject Button
Cross Chop and Dynamic Punch
Mewtwo XBrown x6, White x4Muscle Band, Scope Lens, Razor ClawAttack Weight, Focus Band, Weakness PolicyFull HealFuture Sight and Teleport
MimikyuBrown x6, White x6Attack Weight, Razor Claw, Float StoneFocus Band, Muscle Band, Weakness PolicyX Speed
Play Rough and Shadow Sneak
ScizorBrown x6, White x6Attack Weight, Weakness Policy, Focus BandMuscle Band, Razor ClawFull Heal
Bullet Punch and Swords Dance
ScytherBrown x6, White x6Razor Claw, Weakness Policy, Energy AmplifierAttack Weight, Muscle BandFull HealDual Wingbeat and Double Hit
TsareenaBrown x6, White x6Attack Weight, Weakness Policy, Focus BandAeos Cookie, Energy Amplifier, Scope Lens, Muscle Band, Razor Claw, Rapid-Fire ScarfFull HealStomp and Trop Kick
TyranitarBrown x6, White x6Muscle Band, Weakness Policy, Focus BandAeos Cookie, Energy Amplifier, Attack WeightFull HealDark Pulse and Ancient Power
Urshifu (Rapid Strike)Brown x6, White x4Muscle Band, Razor Claw, Weakness PolicyAttack Weight, Focus Band, Scope LensFull HealSurging Strikes and Liquidation
Urshifu (Single Strike)Brown x6, White x4Attack Weight, Weakness Policy, Focus BandScope Lens, Razor Claw, Razor ClawX SpeedWicked Blow and Throat Chop
ZacianBrown x6, White x6Rusted Sword, Muscle Band, Attack WeightFocus Band, Razor Claw, Scope LensX SpeedSacred Sword and Agility

Follow Sportskeeda for more.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...