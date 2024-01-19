Best Build for every license in Pokemon Unite

Diving into the competitive realm of Pokemon Unite with the right build is much more important than players realize. In the dynamic landscape of the title, excelling in strategic preparation is paramount to success. As trainers engage in intense 5v5 matches, selecting a Pokemon and its associated Held Items and Emblems becomes a crucial choice that can sway the outcome in favor of triumph or defeat.

This comprehensive guide is designed to provide you with the optimal build for every license in Pokemon Unite. Whether you're an experienced player or a newcomer aiming to climb the ranks, grasping the intricacies of each Pokemon's license and creating the perfect build is essential for dominating Unite Battles.

Best Build for every Pokemon Unite License

1) Supporters

Supporters build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)

Supporters in Pokemon Unite take on the crucial role of healers and buffers, featuring low offense and endurance. While they may lack combat prowess, their abilities are pivotal in keeping teammates alive and enhancing their damage output.

Additionally, Supporters wield control over the battlefield through stuns and other debuffs. The following are the best builds for every Supporters currently present in the game:

Pokemon Best Emblems Best Held Items Held Item Alternatives Best Battle Item Best Moveset Blissey 6 Green, 7 Black Special Attack Specs, Exp Share, Buddy Barrier Focus Band, Wise Glasses, Muscle Band, Rescue Hood X Speed Egg Bomb and Soft-Boiled Clefable 6 Green, 7 Black Buddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Exp Share Special Attack Specs, Wise Glasses, Slick Spoon, Rescue Hood X Speed Moonlight and Gravity Comfey 6 Green, 7 Black Exp Share, Rescue Hood, Wise Glasses Special Attack Specs, Buddy Barrier Slow Smoke Floral Healing and Magical Leaf Eldegoss 6 Green, 7 Black Muscle Band, Exp Share, Buddy Barrier Focus Band, Wise Glasses, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Slick Spoon, Rescue Hood Eject Button Pollen Puff and Cotton Spore Hoopa 6 Green, 7 Black Muscle Band, Exp Share, Focus Band Energy Amplifier, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Slick Spoon X Speed Phantom Force and Hyperspace Hole Mr. Mime 6 Green, 6 White Exp Share, Focus Band, Slick Spoon Special Attack Specs, Wise Glasses, Choice Specs X Speed Psychic and Power Swap Sableye 6 Brown, 4 White Muscle Band, Attack Weight, Float Stone Aeos Cookie, Focus Band, Razor Claw X Speed Knock Off and Confuse Ray Wigglytuff 6 Green, 6 White Exp Share, Focus Band, Buddy Barrier Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon, Rescue Hood X Speed Sing and Dazzling Gleam

2) Defenders

Defenders build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)

Defenders act as the sturdy tanks in Pokemon Unite, possessing high endurance but sacrificing some Offense. Tasked with absorbing damage and shielding teammates, Defenders also excel at disrupting enemy attacks and asserting control over the battlefield.

The following are the best builds for every Defenders currently present in the game:

Pokemon Best Emblems Best Held Items Held Item Alternatives Best Battle Item Best Moveset Blastoise Green x6, White x4 Choice Specs, Wise Glasses, Special Attack Specs Score Shield, Buddy Barrier, Focus Band, Muscle Band, Slick Spoon X Speed Water Spout and Rapid Spin Crustle Brown x6, White x6 Attack Weight, Weakness Policy, Focus Band Exp. Share, Aeos Cookie, Razor Claw, Weakness Policy, Score Shield, Scope Lens, Buddy Barrier, Float Stone, Focus Band Eject Button Shell Smash and X-Scissor Goodra Green x6, White x6 Choice Spec, Slick Spoon, Focus Band Exp. Share, Buddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier Potion Dragon Pulse and Acid Spray Greedent Brown x6, White x6 Aeos Cookie, Attack Weight, Focus Band Score Shield, Buddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Weakness Policy X Speed Bullet Seed and Stuff Cheeks Lapras Green x6, White x6 Choice Specs, Slick Spoon, Focus Band Special Attack Specs, Aeos Cookie X Speed Perish Song and Bubble Beam Mamoswine Brown x6, White x6 Exp. Share, Focus Band, Buddy Barrier Attack Weight, Aeos Cookie, Muscle Band, Rapid-Fire Scarf Eject Button Icicle Crash and High Horsepower Slowbro Green x6, White x4 Choice Specs, Slick Spoon, Focus Band Assault Vest, Exp. Share, Buddy Barrier, Wise Glasses, Shell Bell Eject Button Scald and Amnesia Snorlax Brown x6, White x6 Exp. Share, Focus Band, Buddy Barrier Aeos Cookie, Muscle Band, Score Shield Eject Button Heavy Slam and Block Trevenant Brown x6, White x6 Attack Weight, Aeos Cookie, Focus Band Exp. Share, Buddy Barrier, Weakness Policy X Speed Wood Hammer and Horn Leech Umbreon Brown x6, White x4 Muscle Band, Razor Claw, Focus Band Attack Weight, Aeos Cookie, Weakness Policy Eject Button Foul Play and Snarl

3) Speedsters

Speedsters build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)

Speedsters prioritize agility and quick movement, boasting high mobility alongside low endurance. Their swift maneuvers enabled them to traverse the battlefield swiftly, score goals easily, and create advantageous situations for their team by harassing enemies.

The following are the best builds for every Speedsters currently present in the game:

Pokemon Best Emblems Best Held Items Held Item Alternatives Best Battle Item Best Moveset Absol Brown x6, White x6 Scope Lens, Razor Claw, Energy Amplifier Focus Band, Muscle Band Eject Button Night Slash and Psycho Cut Dodrio Brown x6, White x6 Razor Claw, Attack Weight, Float Stone Aeos Cookie, Focus Band, Muscle Band Full Heal Tri Attack and Agility Gengar Green x6, Black x7 Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon Special Attack Specs, Shell Bell Eject Button Shadow Ball and Dream Eater Leafeon Brown x6, White x4 Razor Claw, Attack Weight, Energy Amplifier Float Stone, Muscle Band Eject Button Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Meowscarada Brown x6, White x6 Muscle Band, Scope Lens, Razor Claw Attack Weight, Float Stone X Speed Night Slash and Trailblaze Talonflame Brown x6, White x6 Attack Weight, Razor Claw, Float Stone Score Shield, Focus Band, Energy Amplifier Eject Button Aerial Ace and Fly Zeraora Brown x6, White x6 Attack Weight, Focus Band, Weakness Policy Energy Amplifier, Muscle Band, Razor Claw Shedinja Doll Volt Switch and Discharge Zoroark Brown x6, White x6 Muscle Band, Attack Weight, Weakness Policy Float Stone, Focus Band, Scope Lens, Razor Claw Full Heal Shadow Claw and Night Slash

4) Attackers

Attackers build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)

Attackers specialize in dealing substantial damage, boasting high offense but often with low endurance. Their effectiveness relies on maintaining a strategic distance from opponents, capitalizing on opportunities to unleash powerful attacks and swiftly eliminate enemies.

The following are the best builds for every Attackers currently present in the game:

Pokemon Best Emblems Best Held Items Held Item Alternatives Best Battle Item Best Moveset Alolan Ninetales Green x6, White x4 Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon Buddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Focus Band, Muscle Band Eject Button Avalanche and Blizzard Chandelure Green x6, White x4 Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon Energy Amplifier, Shell Bell X Speed Overheat and Imprison Cinderace Brown x6, White x6 Muscle Band, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Scope Lens Attack Weight, Float Stone X Speed Blaze Kick and Flame Charge Cramorant Green x6, Black x7 Choice Specs, Slick Spoon, Buddy Barrier Energy Amplifier, Wise Glasses, Shell Bell Eject Button Air Slash and Dive Decidueye Brown x6, White x4 Muscle Band, Float Stone, Attack Weight Focus Band, Scope Lens, Rapid-Fire Scarf X Speed Spirit Shackle and Shadow Sneak Delphox Green x6, Black x7 Choice Specs, Slick Spoon, Energy Amplifier Special Attack Specs, Wise Glasses, Shell Bell Eject Button Fire Blast and Fire Spin Dragapult Brown x6, White x6 Muscle Band, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Scope Lens Float Stone, Energy Amplifier, Charging Charm X Attack Shadow Ball and Phantom Force Duraludon Brown x6, White x6 Muscle Band, Scope Lens, Razor Claw Focus Band, Rapid-Fire Scarf Eject Button Flash Cannon and Dragon Tail Espeon Green x6, White x4 Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon Buddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Focus Band Eject Button Psyshock and Psybeam Gardevoir Green x6, Black x6 Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon Special Attack Specs, Energy Amplifier, Shell Bell Eject Button Moonblast and Future Sight Glaceon Green x6, White x4 Wise Glasses, Energy Amplifier, Slick Spoon Special Attack Specs, Buddy Barrier, Muscle Band, Choice Specs X Speed Icicle Spear and Ice Shard Greninja Brown x6, White x4 Muscle Band, Attack Weight, Focus Band Buddy Barrier, Scope Lens, Razor Claw Eject Button Water Shuriken and Double Team Inteleon Green x6, White x6 Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon Special Attack Specs, Energy Amplifier, Scope Lens, Muscle Band Eject Button Acrobatics and Liquidation Mew Green x6, Black x7 Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon Buddy Barrier, Shell Bell Eject Button Electro Ball and Agility or Solar Beam and Light Screen Mewtwo Y Green x6, Black x7 Muscle Band, Slick Spoon, Rapid-Fire Scarf Wise Glasses, Scope Lens, Choice Specs, X Attack Future Sight and Recover Pikachu Green x6, Black x7 Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon Buddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Shell Bell Eject Button Thunder and Thunderbolt Sylveon Green x6, Black x7 Wise Glasses, Shell Bell, Focus Band Buddy Barrier, Choice Specs, Slick Spoon Potion Mystical Fire and Draining Kiss Venusaur Green x6, Black x7 Slick Spoon, Energy Amplifier, Focus Band Buddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Wise Glasses, Shell Bell, Choice Specs Eject Button Giga Drain and Petal Dance

5) All Rounders

All-Rounders build guide (image via The Pokemon Company)

All-Rounders in Pokemon Unite strike a balance between offense and defense, featuring decent offense and endurance. Versatile in their gameplay, they can absorb hits while delivering impactful damage, making them adept at both offensive and defensive roles.

The following are the best builds for every All-Rounders currently present in the game:

Pokemon Best Emblems Best Held Items Held Item Alternatives Best Battle Item Best Moveset Aegislash Brown x6, White x6 Muscle Band, Razor Claw, Weakness Policy Attack Weight, Aeos Cookie, Focus Band, Scope Lens Eject Button Sacred Sword and Wide Guard Azumarill Brown x6, White x6 Scope Lens, Muscle Band, Energy Amplifier Attack Weight, Buddy Barrier, Focus Band, Weakness Policy X Speed Water Pulse and Aqua Tail Blaziken Brown x6, White x6 Attack Weight, Razor Claw, Weakness Policy Aeos Cookie, Focus Band, Scope Lens, Muscle Band, Charging Charm Full Heal - Buzzwole Brown x6, White x4 Attack Weight, Focus Band, Weakness Policy Muscle Band, Razor Claw Eject Button Lunge and Leech Life Charizard Brown x6, White x4 Muscle Band, Scope Lens, Attack Weight Buddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Focus Band Full Heal Flamethrower and Fire Blast Dragonite Brown x6, White x6 Muscle Band, Weakness Policy, Focus Band Scope Lens, Razor Claw, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Drain Crown Full Heal Extreme Speed and Outrage Garchomp Brown x6, White x6 Muscle Band, Rapid-Fire Scarf, Scope Lens Focus Band, Weakness Policy Eject Button Dragon Rush and Dragon Claw Lucario Brown x6, White x6 Muscle Band, Attack Weight, Weakness Policy Energy Amplifier, Focus Band, Razor Claw Full Heal Extreme Speed and Bone Rush Machamp Brown x6, White x6 Scope Lens, Razor Claw, Attack Weight Focus Band, Weakness Policy, Muscle Band Eject Button Cross Chop and Dynamic Punch Mewtwo X Brown x6, White x4 Muscle Band, Scope Lens, Razor Claw Attack Weight, Focus Band, Weakness Policy Full Heal Future Sight and Teleport Mimikyu Brown x6, White x6 Attack Weight, Razor Claw, Float Stone Focus Band, Muscle Band, Weakness Policy X Speed Play Rough and Shadow Sneak Scizor Brown x6, White x6 Attack Weight, Weakness Policy, Focus Band Muscle Band, Razor Claw Full Heal Bullet Punch and Swords Dance Scyther Brown x6, White x6 Razor Claw, Weakness Policy, Energy Amplifier Attack Weight, Muscle Band Full Heal Dual Wingbeat and Double Hit Tsareena Brown x6, White x6 Attack Weight, Weakness Policy, Focus Band Aeos Cookie, Energy Amplifier, Scope Lens, Muscle Band, Razor Claw, Rapid-Fire Scarf Full Heal Stomp and Trop Kick Tyranitar Brown x6, White x6 Muscle Band, Weakness Policy, Focus Band Aeos Cookie, Energy Amplifier, Attack Weight Full Heal Dark Pulse and Ancient Power Urshifu (Rapid Strike) Brown x6, White x4 Muscle Band, Razor Claw, Weakness Policy Attack Weight, Focus Band, Scope Lens Full Heal Surging Strikes and Liquidation Urshifu (Single Strike) Brown x6, White x4 Attack Weight, Weakness Policy, Focus Band Scope Lens, Razor Claw, Razor Claw X Speed Wicked Blow and Throat Chop Zacian Brown x6, White x6 Rusted Sword, Muscle Band, Attack Weight Focus Band, Razor Claw, Scope Lens X Speed Sacred Sword and Agility

