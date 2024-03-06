Best Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite

In Pokemon Unite, selecting the Best Emblems is crucial for success. Boost Emblems can dramatically amplify your Pokemon's performance in battle by leveraging their strengths or compensating for weaknesses. Understanding which ones to equip can be the turning point between victory and defeat, making their selection an integral part of your strategic arsenal.

This guide delves into the most effective Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite across different categories, ensuring your Pokemon isn't just battle-ready but optimized for victory.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Boost Emblems for Physical Attacks in Pokemon Unite

Machamp, Fearow, and Kabutops' Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Machamp

Color: Brown

Brown Bronze Stats: +1.2 Attack, -1.8 Special Attack

+1.2 Attack, -1.8 Special Attack Silver Stats: +1.6 Attack, -2.4 Special Attack

+1.6 Attack, -2.4 Special Attack Gold Stats: +2 Attack, -3 Special Attack

This emblem is indispensable for Attack-type Pokemon, providing a direct increase to physical Attack stats. Its primary advantage lies in its color attribute, Brown, which further enhances Attack stats, making the Special Attack reduction it brings practically irrelevant for physical attackers.

Fearow

Color: White

White Bronze Stats: +1.2 Attack, -1.8 Special Attack

+1.2 Attack, -1.8 Special Attack Silver Stats: +1.6 Attack, -2.4 Special Attack

+1.6 Attack, -2.4 Special Attack Gold Stats: +2 Attack, -3 Special Attack

Uniquely positioned to offer both offense and defense, the Fearow Emblem increases Attack while potentially adding HP due to its White color. This dual benefit makes it an excellent choice for versatile All-Rounders like Lucario and Tsareena, balancing their need for damage output with survivability.

Kabutops

Colors: Brown and Blue

Brown and Blue Bronze Stats: +0.30% Critical-Hit Rate, -1.8 Special Attack

+0.30% Critical-Hit Rate, -1.8 Special Attack Silver Stats: +0.50% Critical-Hit Rate, -2.4 Special Attack

+0.50% Critical-Hit Rate, -2.4 Special Attack Gold Stats: +0.60% Critical-Hit Rate, -3 Special Attack

Known for the best critical-hit rate enhancement, this emblem is a powerhouse for Pokemon that rely on landing critical hits. The emblem's Special Attack penalty is negligible for Physical attackers, making it especially potent for Pokemon like Absol and Cinderace. Moreover, its inclusion of a Blue color offers an unexpected bonus in defense, adding a layer of durability.

Nidoqueen, Gyarados, and Aerodactyl's Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nidoqueen

Colors: Brown and Purple

Brown and Purple Bronze Stats: +30 HP, -1.8 Special Attack

+30 HP, -1.8 Special Attack Silver Stats: +40 HP, -2.4 Special Attack

+40 HP, -2.4 Special Attack Gold Stats: +50 HP, -3 Special Attack

Offering a straightforward increase in HP, the Nidoqueen Emblem caters to Attack-type All-Rounders positioned on the front lines. Its combination of Purple and Brown colors means it's tailored for those vulnerable to Special Attacks, bolstering both offensive and defensive capabilities.

Gyarados

Colors: Blue and White

Blue and White Bronze Stats: +1.2 Attack, -1.8 Special Attack

+1.2 Attack, -1.8 Special Attack Silver Stats: +1.6 Attack, -2.4 Special Attack

+1.6 Attack, -2.4 Special Attack Gold Stats: +2 Attack, -3 Special Attack

This emblem is a top-tier choice for Attack-type Pokemon, providing a boost to Attack with potential increases in HP and Defense, thanks to its Blue and White colors. This blend of stats makes it invaluable for Pokemon that need to dish out damage while also taking hits.

Aerodactyl

Colors: Brown and White

Brown and White Bronze Stats: +21 Movement Speed, -3 Defense

+21 Movement Speed, -3 Defense Silver Stats: +28 Movement Speed, -4 Defense

+28 Movement Speed, -4 Defense Gold Stats: +35 Movement Speed, -5 Defense

The Aerodactyl Emblem stands out for its well-rounded stat boosts, particularly in Movement Speed, which is crucial for high-intensity Attackers like Cinderace and Greninja. Its combination of Brown and White colors also suggests an improvement in Attack and HP, supporting aggressive gameplay with added survivability.

Best Boost Emblems for Special Attacks in Pokemon Unite

Venusaur, Blastoise, and Venomoth's Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Venusaur

Color: Green

Green Bronze Stats: +1.8 Special Attack, -1.2 Attack

+1.8 Special Attack, -1.2 Attack Silver Stats: +2.4 Special Attack, -1.6 Attack

+2.4 Special Attack, -1.6 Attack Gold Stats: +3 Special Attack, -2 Attack

An absolute must for Special Attack-type Pokemon, the Venusaur Emblem significantly boosts Special Attack without any detrimental effects on the Pokemon's overall performance, thanks to its irrelevant trade-off in Attack.

Blastoise

Color: Blue

Blue Bronze Stats: +1.8 Special Attack, -0.30% Critical-Hit Rate

+1.8 Special Attack, -0.30% Critical-Hit Rate Silver Stats: +2.4 Special Attack, -0.50% Critical-Hit Rate

+2.4 Special Attack, -0.50% Critical-Hit Rate Gold Stats: +3 Special Attack, -0.60% Critical-Hit Rate

Offering a balanced approach to damage and defense, this emblem boosts Special Attack and, through its Blue color, potentially enhances Defense. Its reduction in Critical-Hit Rate is a minor compromise, making it perfect for Special Attack-type Pokemon less dependent on critical hits.

Venomoth

Colors: Green and Black

Green and Black Bronze Stats: +30 HP, -0.30% Critical-Hit Rate

+30 HP, -0.30% Critical-Hit Rate Silver Stats: +40 HP, -0.50% Critical-Hit Rate

+40 HP, -0.50% Critical-Hit Rate Gold Stats: +50 HP, -0.60% Critical-Hit Rate

Unique in its provision for durability and efficiency, the Venomoth Emblem enhances HP and can further augment move damage and reduce cooldowns with its Green and Black colors. It’s an exemplary choice for maximizing the synergy between these colors.

Butterfree

Butterfree, Exeggutor, and Articuno's Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Colors: Green and White

Green and White Bronze Stats: +3 Defense, -1.2 Attack

+3 Defense, -1.2 Attack Silver Stats: +4 Defense, -1.6 Attack

+4 Defense, -1.6 Attack Gold Stats: +5 Defense, -2 Attack

Focused on harmonizing damage output and durability for Special Attack-type Pokemon, the Butterfree Emblem, with its Green and White colors, can significantly increase a Pokemon's Special Attack and HP, balancing offensive power with resilience.

Exeggutor

Colors: Green and Purple

Green and Purple Bronze Stats: +1.8 Special Attack, -21 Movement Speed

+1.8 Special Attack, -21 Movement Speed Silver Stats: +2.4 Special Attack, -28 Movement Speed

+2.4 Special Attack, -28 Movement Speed Gold Stats: +3 Special Attack, -35 Movement Speed

While it presents a trade-off in reducing Movement Speed, the Exeggutor Emblem compensates with boosts in Special Attack and Special Defense, making it suitable for backline supporters like Pikachu and Gardevoir who can afford to sacrifice mobility for power and protection.

Articuno

Colors: Blue and White

Blue and White Bronze Stats: +1.8 Special Attack, -1.2 Attack

+1.8 Special Attack, -1.2 Attack Silver Stats: +2.4 Special Attack, -1.6 Attack

+2.4 Special Attack, -1.6 Attack Gold Stats: +3 Special Attack, -2 Attack

This emblem subtly enhances Special Attack but primarily focuses on bolstering durability through improved Defense and HP, courtesy of its Blue and White colors. It’s geared towards increasing the survivability of Special Attack-type Pokemon in prolonged engagements.

Best Boost Emblems for Defense in Pokemon Unite

Slowbro, Tentacruel, and Starmie's Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slowbro

Colors: Blue and Purple

Blue and Purple Bronze Stats: +3 Defense, -21 Movement Speed

+3 Defense, -21 Movement Speed Silver Stats: +4 Defense, -28 Movement Speed

+4 Defense, -28 Movement Speed Gold Stats: +5 Defense, -35 Movement Speed

The quintessential choice for tanks, this emblem provides a solid foundation in defense with its optimal color combination, even though it might slightly reduce Movement Speed — a small price for significantly increased tankiness.

Tentacruel

Colors: Blue and Black

Blue and Black Bronze Stats: +3 Special Defense, -0.30% Critical-Hit Rate

+3 Special Defense, -0.30% Critical-Hit Rate Silver Stats: +4 Special Defense, -0.50% Critical-Hit Rate

+4 Special Defense, -0.50% Critical-Hit Rate Gold Stats: +5 Special Defense, -0.60% Critical-Hit Rate

Merging defense with utility, the Tentacruel Emblem offers Special Defense enhancements and cooldown reduction, making it an intriguing choice for Pokemon that benefit from frequent ability use while maintaining robust defenses.

Starmie

Colors: Blue and Purple

Blue and Purple Bronze Stats: +21 Movement Speed, -1.2 Attack

+21 Movement Speed, -1.2 Attack Silver Stats: +28 Movement Speed, -1.6 Attack

+28 Movement Speed, -1.6 Attack Gold Stats: +35 Movement Speed, -2 Attack

Ideal for defensive setups, this emblem not only boosts Movement Speed but also promises significant durability against both types of attacks. This makes it an all-rounder in defensive tactics with minimal impact on Attack-type Pokemon due to its negligible penalties.

Selecting the right Boost Emblem build in Pokemon Unite is a nuanced process that requires understanding your Pocket Monster's role, strengths, and weaknesses. By thoughtfully integrating these emblems into your strategy, you can craft a Pokemon Unite contender that’s not just equipped for the fray but is, in fact, designed to dominate it.

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

Pokemon Unite Tier List || Miraridon Movest and build || How to get Miraidon || v1.14.1.2 patch notes winners and losers || Ceruledge leaked movesets || Battle Item tier list || Held Item tier list || Best licenses to use in Panic Parade