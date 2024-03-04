Pokemon Unite Held Item tier list for March 2024

In Pokemon Unite, Held Items play a pivotal role in shaping battlefield dynamics, offering players the ability to customize their Pokemon for optimal performance. As the game evolves, so do the strategies involving these essential accessories. This tier list for March 2024 outlines the most impactful Held Items, guiding you through the best choices for enhancing your Pokemon's abilities.

Whether you're aiming to deal more damage, improve your survivability, or support your team more effectively, this list has you covered.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Held Item tier list for March 2024 in Pokemon Unite

S-tier Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Resonant Guard, Focus Band, and Weakness Policy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Exp. Share - Exp. Share remains a staple for laning strategies, accelerating the leveling process for both the user and their lane partner while providing valuable stats such as HP and Movement Speed.

Choice Specs - Choice Specs amplifies Special Attack damage, making it indispensable for Pokemon reliant on special moves. With the additional damage boost, this Held Item enhances the offensive capabilities of Pokemon with high Special Attack stats.

Focus Band - Offering increased survivability, Focus Band grants Defense, Special Defense, and health regeneration, particularly effective on tankier Pokemon, maximizing their resilience in prolonged engagements.

Muscle Band - Muscle Band enhances both Attack and Attack Speed, making it ideal for Pokemon with fast standard attacks. Its bonus damage against tanky opponents further solidifies its utility in combat.

Resonant Guard - Resonant Guard provides defensive bonuses and HP regeneration, complementing the playstyle of Defenders and All-Rounders by granting shields upon dealing damage.

Scope Lens - With its critical rate and critical damage boosts, Scope Lens significantly increases burst damage potential, which is particularly beneficial for physical attackers or speedsters reliant on critical hits.

Slick Spoon - Designed for special attackers, Slick Spoon ignores a percentage of the target's Special Defense while boosting Special Attack and HP, optimizing damage output against resilient opponents.

Weakness Policy - Enhancing survivability and attack stats, Weakness Policy rewards Pokemon for enduring hits with increased offensive potential, which is particularly effective for versatile All-Rounders and melee fighters.

Wise Glasses - Wise Glasses directly amplify Special Damage, essential for Pokemon reliant on special moves, ensuring maximum damage output with a high Special Attack stat.

A-tier Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Attack Weight, Razor Claw, and Buddy Barrier (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attack Weight - Offering increased Attack Damage upon scoring goals, Attack Weight benefits physical damage dealers, but its effectiveness depends on goal-scoring frequency.

Buddy Barrier - Providing substantial shields to the user and a low-HP ally upon Unite Move activation, Buddy Barrier excels in defense and support roles, which is particularly valuable for frontline fighters.

Charging Charm - Charging Charm grants bonus damage after charging through attacks or movement, suitable for Attack-type Pokemon, speedsters, and all-rounders, enhancing burst damage potential.

Energy Amplifier - Enhancing Unite Move firepower and reducing cooldowns, Energy Amplifier complements Pokemon with area-of-effect Unite Moves, ensuring sustained damage output throughout battles.

Razor Claw - With increased Attack and Critical Hit Rate, Razor Claw works well with Pokemon capable of chaining attacks and skills, enhancing damage potential after skill usage.

B-tier Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Shell Bell, Aeos Cookie, and Drain Crown (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aeos Cookie - Rewarding increased HP upon goal-scoring, Aeos Cookie provides durability benefits, but its effectiveness varies depending on team composition and strategy.

Assault Vest - Granting Sp. Def, HP, and a shield against special attacks, Assault Vest fortifies Pokemon against burst damage, ideal for countering opponents with high Special Attack stats.

Curse Bangle - Enhancing Attack and effective against Pokemon with high sustainability, Curse Bangle caters to Attack-type Pokemon; however, its niche utility limits its overall effectiveness.

Curse Incense - Similar to Curse Bangle but geared toward Special Attack Pokemon, Curse Incense boosts Sp. Atk and proves effective against resilient opponents, but its situational use restricts its viability.

Drain Crown - Providing Attack and HP bonuses along with lifesteal, Drain Crown sustains Attack-type Pokemon in prolonged engagements, particularly effective in duels and skirmishes.

Float Stone - Offering significant movement speed boosts, Float Stone caters to mobile physical damage dealers, enhancing map presence and maneuverability during engagements.

Rapid-Fire Scarf - Augmenting attack speed for Pokemon reliant on auto-attacks, Rapid-Fire Scarf partners well with Drain Crown for sustained damage output, particularly valuable for turret Pokemon.

Rescue Hood - Amplifying healing and shielding effects while enhancing defenses, Rescue Hood supports Pokemon with support capabilities, increasing team survivability in battles.

Shell Bell - Providing Cooldown Reduction, Special Attack boost, and HP recovery upon dealing Special Damage, Shell Bell offers utility for special attackers, though its impact may be less significant than other items.

Sp. Atk. Specs - Scaling Special Damage into late-game stages, Sp. Atk. Specs remains vital for maximizing damage output in special attack builds, essential for diverse strategies.

C-tier Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Score Shield, Rocky Helmet, and Leftovers (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leftovers - Granting passive HP regeneration when out of combat, Leftovers offers basic sustain benefits but loses effectiveness compared to more efficient alternatives in later stages of the match.

Rocky Helmet - Despite its counter-damage effect, Rocky Helmet's situational utility places it lower on the tier list, although its defensive stat boosts remain valuable for durable Pokemon.

Score Shield - Nerfed in recent updates, Score Shield's effectiveness in aggressive goal-scoring strategies has diminished, reducing its overall impact in battles compared to other Held Items.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Pokemon Unite, mastering Held Items and their collaborations is essential for competitive success. Following the latest Pokemon Unite update, players who grasp the strengths and weaknesses of each Held Item can optimize their builds. This adaptation to the dynamic strategies prevalent in each match ultimately boosts their gameplay experience and contributes to their team's victory.

