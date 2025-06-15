When are Latias and Latios coming to Pokemon Unite?

This summer, players of Pokemon Unite have a lot to anticipate. The Legendary Eon Duo — Latias and Latios — will be entering the Aeos Island as the game prepares to celebrate its fourth anniversary, according to an official announcement from The Pokemon Company. Although there is a lot of excitement surrounding the news, there are currently few details available.
Note: Parts of this article are based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.
Latias and Latios are joining the Pokemon Unite fray soon
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
In keeping with the game's fourth-anniversary celebrations, the official release date for Latios has been set for July 18, and Latias for July 21. This is an exciting milestone for Pokemon Unite, and it's obvious that the developers intend to introduce these legendary Pokemon to make the occasion unforgettable.
However, no additional official details regarding their roles, statistics, or abilities have been disclosed aside from the release date.
Also read: Unite Alcremie: Best moveset, builds, items, and more
Speculations for Latias and Latios in Pokemon Unite
Based on recent leaks, players have gotten an idea of what to expect from Latias and Latios despite the absence of specifics. These leaks suggest a distinctive design focused on collaboration and synergy, but they are unverified and should be treated with caution. If accurate, the pair might add a fresh strategic perspective to Unite's team dynamics.
With a toolkit centered on utility, zone control, and buffing allies both offensively and defensively, Latias may adopt a Supporter role, according to these unofficial reports.
On the other hand, Latios seems to lean more toward the offensive side, making it potentially stray into the Attacker or All-Rounder territory.
Also read: Unite leaks hint at Latias and Latios movesets
All of this is still speculative, though. As of right now, we only know that Latios will formally join Pokemon Unite July 18 and Latias on July 21. As the anniversary event draws near, players should keep checking back for official updates in the upcoming weeks.
Also read: Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and more
If you are interested in other topics related to the game, check out these articles:
- Unite Full Force Burst: Release date, balance updates, and more
- All Unite First to 500 Aeos Technology, explained
- How to counter Alolan Raichu in Unite
- Pokemon Unite license tier list
- Unite Solo Queue licenses tier list
- Best Build for every Unite license
- Best Boost Emblems in the game
- Held Item tier list
- Battle Item tier list
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨