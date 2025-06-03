Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst: Release date, balance updates, and more

The world of Pokemon Unite continues to evolve, and with the arrival of the Full Force Burst update, a fresh wave of balance changes, content updates, and gameplay improvements are hitting Aeos Island. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the arena, understanding these updates will be key to mastering the meta and optimizing your strategies.

As of June 5, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC), Pokemon Unite has officially rolled out Version 1.19.1.2, marking the latest chapter in the game's ongoing development. From new playable Pokemon to important tweaks in experience systems and battlefield mechanics, this patch brings both subtle and substantial shifts.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of everything included in the Full Force Burst update.

Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst: Update overview

Alcremie joins the fray + Fairy Festival event

The sweet and supportive Alcremie makes its debut on Aeos Island with this update. Alongside its arrival, players can now access achievement missions tied to Alcremie, offering rewards and incentives to try out the new Supporter in various match scenarios.

In celebration, the Fairy Festival event is also underway, allowing players to earn special rewards by participating in themed challenges. It’s the perfect time to dive in and experiment with fairy-type strategies.

Gameplay and experience system adjustments

One of the more impactful changes targets how experience is distributed in the early stages of a match. Previously, teams could gain bonus EXP in the first minute based on level disparities, even before a meaningful advantage had been established. This unintended mechanic was being exploited to create unbalanced starts.

To fix this, the bonus EXP from level differences has been disabled during the first minute, ensuring a fairer and more competitive early game.

Map and objective adjustments

Two key battlefield bosses have had their HP increased by 10% to reduce early-game snowball tactics that focused solely on objective sniping:

Rayquaza in Theia Sky Ruins

Zapdos in Remoat Stadium

The goal here is to encourage more strategic, team-based engagements rather than quick objective steals. However, these tactics remain viable, just slightly more difficult to execute without backup.

Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst: Balance changes

Pokemon that recieved balance changes in the Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Lucario

Ability: Steadfast

Cooldown: 60s → 45s

Bone Rush

Damage: 33%–38% increase

Cooldown: 10s → 9s

Close Combat

Healing: 15% increase

Unite Move: Aura Cannon

Energy cost: 10% decrease

Lucario often struggled with slightly insufficient durability and attack power. By reducing the cooldown of Steadfast, it can join repeated engagements more effectively. Bone Rush’s damage and cooldown have been improved for faster attack-and-escape. Close Combat’s healing has also been enhanced to better support Lucario’s fighting style.

2) Galarian Rapidash

Ability: Pastel Veil

Shield: 25% increase

Fairy Wind

Base Damage: 45% increase

Max damage: 7% decrease

Pastel Veil’s shield amount has been increased to boost Rapidash’s defensive capabilities in hit-and-run strategies. Fairy Wind’s damage has also been adjusted so it’s not overly reliant on movement speed.

3) Cinderace

Stats

HP: 3000–5399 → 3000–6000 (Lv.1–15)

Pyro Ball

Attack animation shortened

HP has been increased to bolster Cinderace’s resilience in late-game teamfights. Pyro Ball’s attack motion has been shortened to reduce vulnerability during use.

4) Greedent

Stats

Defense: 75–433 → 75–540 (Lv.1–15)

Sp. Def: 60–360 → 60–460 (Lv.1–15)

Bullet Seed

Will now resume shooting seeds if the move is interrupted by hindrances, as long as the button is held down.

Belch

Attack animation shortened

Damage: 12% decrease

Unite Move: Berry Belly Flop

Throw duration: 0.5s → 1s

These adjustments focus on improving Greedent’s durability and move usability. Bullet Seed can now resume if interrupted. Belch’s animation has been made faster for easier hits, balanced by reduced damage.

5) Sylveon

Stats

HP: 3406–7148 → 3406–7350 (Lv.1–15)

Draining Kiss

Movement speed reduction: 50%–30% → 50%–35%

Mystical Fire

Damage for subsequent hits: 12% increase

Sylveon, being a close-range Attacker, was slightly too frail. Its HP has been boosted, and Draining Kiss’s movement speed debuff adjusted for better spacing. Mystical Fire’s damage has also been increased.

6) Mew

Electro Ball

Base Damage: 5% increase (also through Light Screen)

Bonus damage: 9% of lost HP → 9.5%

Solar Beam

Damage: 5% increase (also through Light Screen)

Surf

Damage: 5% increase

After a long slump in win rate, Mew’s overall damage has been increased to help it shine again in battle.

7) Umbreon

Stats

Defense: 85–500 → 85–560 (Lv.1–15)

Sp. Def: 60–400 → 60–450 (Lv.1–15)

Foul Play

Damage: 10% decrease

Unite Move: Moonlight Prance

Shield absorption: 100% → 50%

Moonlight Prance’s full shield absorption was too effective against shield-dependent Pokemon, limiting draft variety. The absorption rate has been reduced, but Umbreon’s durability has been improved to maintain balance.

8) Suicune

Ability: Pressure

Freeze duration: 1.25s → 1s

Whirlpool

Movement speed reduction: 30% → 20%

Ice Beam

Cooldown: 7s → 7.5s

Suicune’s ability to frequently freeze opponents in teamfights was too strong. These changes reduce its overall hindrance power.

9) Pikachu

Volt Tackle

Damage: 10% decrease

Volt Tackle had high damage along with strong hindrance effects, so the damage was nerfed.

10) Hoopa

Trick

Movement speed increase: 70%–50% → 60%–40%

Shadow Ball

Damage: 10% decrease

Hoopa’s high win rate when combining Trick and Shadow Ball has led to adjustments to both.

11) Psyduck

Psychic

Stun duration on hit: 1s → 0.6s

Surf

Cooldown: 7s → 7.5s

Psyduck’s hindrance was too high, so Psychic’s stun duration was shortened, and Surf’s cooldown increased.

12) Mewtwo X / Mewtwo Y

Psystrike

Throw duration: 1s → 0.6s

The throw duration of Psystrike has been reduced to limit its impact.

13) Snorlax

Yawn

Sleep duration: 3s → 2.5s

This adjustment reduces the effectiveness of Yawn for stalling under goals.

14) Inteleon

Snipe Shot

The camera now zooms out while aiming, making it easier to track the battlefield while sniping.

Held Item update: Amulet Coin nerfed

Amulet Coin as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

An adjustment was made in Ver.1.18.2.8 that took place on May 23, which is detailed below.

Added a 20-second cooldown to the energy-gain effect.

Amulet Coin is a unique held item that increases the Aeos Energy gained from KO’ing wild Pokemon. However, when used with certain Pokemon or strategies, it enabled players to reliably score large amounts of energy early in the match, which led to more one-sided games than anticipated.

To address this, a 20-second cooldown has been added to the energy gain effect to reduce the overall amount of Aeos Energy that can be collected.

We anticipate that new strategies involving specific items may continue to significantly impact win rates. We will continue to monitor these trends closely.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where Decidueye’s Leaf Storm could move Alolan Raichu’s planted Electro Ball.

Fixed an issue where Meowscarada couldn’t use the second move of Double Team during Darkrai’s Unite Move.

Fixed an issue where Meowscarada’s Overgrow didn’t activate properly during Darkrai’s Unite Move.

Fixed an issue where Snorlax’s Unite Move collision would occur inside Darkrai’s Unite Move area.

Fixed an issue where Suicune’s Pressure wouldn’t show the KO threshold when a teammate froze an opponent.

Fixed Psyduck’s Bubble Beam so it does not spawn foam on Troopers.

Fixed Psyduck’s Headache Gauge so that it does not increase when bound.

The Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst update is a comprehensive overhaul that fine-tunes gameplay balance while expanding the roster and refining early-match pacing. Whether you're excited to try out Alcremie, test the new durability of key map bosses, or simply explore a fairer EXP system, this update marks a meaningful shift in Pokemon Unite’s tactical landscape.

Be sure to restart your app if the update doesn’t apply automatically, and prepare to adjust your strategies accordingly. There’s never been a better time to get back into the action on Aeos Island.

