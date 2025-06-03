Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst: Release date, balance updates, and more

The world of Pokemon Unite continues to evolve, and with the arrival of the Full Force Burst update, a fresh wave of balance changes, content updates, and gameplay improvements are hitting Aeos Island. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the arena, understanding these updates will be key to mastering the meta and optimizing your strategies.
As of June 5, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC), Pokemon Unite has officially rolled out Version 1.19.1.2, marking the latest chapter in the game's ongoing development. From new playable Pokemon to important tweaks in experience systems and battlefield mechanics, this patch brings both subtle and substantial shifts.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of everything included in the Full Force Burst update.
Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst: Update overview
Alcremie joins the fray + Fairy Festival event
The sweet and supportive Alcremie makes its debut on Aeos Island with this update. Alongside its arrival, players can now access achievement missions tied to Alcremie, offering rewards and incentives to try out the new Supporter in various match scenarios.
In celebration, the Fairy Festival event is also underway, allowing players to earn special rewards by participating in themed challenges. It’s the perfect time to dive in and experiment with fairy-type strategies.
Gameplay and experience system adjustments
One of the more impactful changes targets how experience is distributed in the early stages of a match. Previously, teams could gain bonus EXP in the first minute based on level disparities, even before a meaningful advantage had been established. This unintended mechanic was being exploited to create unbalanced starts.
To fix this, the bonus EXP from level differences has been disabled during the first minute, ensuring a fairer and more competitive early game.
Map and objective adjustments
Two key battlefield bosses have had their HP increased by 10% to reduce early-game snowball tactics that focused solely on objective sniping:
- Rayquaza in Theia Sky Ruins
- Zapdos in Remoat Stadium
The goal here is to encourage more strategic, team-based engagements rather than quick objective steals. However, these tactics remain viable, just slightly more difficult to execute without backup.
Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst: Balance changes
1) Lucario
Ability: Steadfast
- Cooldown: 60s → 45s
Bone Rush
- Damage: 33%–38% increase
- Cooldown: 10s → 9s
Close Combat
- Healing: 15% increase
Unite Move: Aura Cannon
- Energy cost: 10% decrease
Lucario often struggled with slightly insufficient durability and attack power. By reducing the cooldown of Steadfast, it can join repeated engagements more effectively. Bone Rush’s damage and cooldown have been improved for faster attack-and-escape. Close Combat’s healing has also been enhanced to better support Lucario’s fighting style.
2) Galarian Rapidash
Ability: Pastel Veil
- Shield: 25% increase
Fairy Wind
- Base Damage: 45% increase
- Max damage: 7% decrease
Pastel Veil’s shield amount has been increased to boost Rapidash’s defensive capabilities in hit-and-run strategies. Fairy Wind’s damage has also been adjusted so it’s not overly reliant on movement speed.
3) Cinderace
Stats
- HP: 3000–5399 → 3000–6000 (Lv.1–15)
Pyro Ball
- Attack animation shortened
HP has been increased to bolster Cinderace’s resilience in late-game teamfights. Pyro Ball’s attack motion has been shortened to reduce vulnerability during use.
4) Greedent
Stats
- Defense: 75–433 → 75–540 (Lv.1–15)
- Sp. Def: 60–360 → 60–460 (Lv.1–15)
Bullet Seed
- Will now resume shooting seeds if the move is interrupted by hindrances, as long as the button is held down.
Belch
- Attack animation shortened
- Damage: 12% decrease
Unite Move: Berry Belly Flop
- Throw duration: 0.5s → 1s
These adjustments focus on improving Greedent’s durability and move usability. Bullet Seed can now resume if interrupted. Belch’s animation has been made faster for easier hits, balanced by reduced damage.
5) Sylveon
Stats
- HP: 3406–7148 → 3406–7350 (Lv.1–15)
Draining Kiss
- Movement speed reduction: 50%–30% → 50%–35%
Mystical Fire
- Damage for subsequent hits: 12% increase
Sylveon, being a close-range Attacker, was slightly too frail. Its HP has been boosted, and Draining Kiss’s movement speed debuff adjusted for better spacing. Mystical Fire’s damage has also been increased.
6) Mew
Electro Ball
- Base Damage: 5% increase (also through Light Screen)
- Bonus damage: 9% of lost HP → 9.5%
Solar Beam
- Damage: 5% increase (also through Light Screen)
Surf
- Damage: 5% increase
After a long slump in win rate, Mew’s overall damage has been increased to help it shine again in battle.
7) Umbreon
Stats
- Defense: 85–500 → 85–560 (Lv.1–15)
- Sp. Def: 60–400 → 60–450 (Lv.1–15)
Foul Play
- Damage: 10% decrease
Unite Move: Moonlight Prance
- Shield absorption: 100% → 50%
Moonlight Prance’s full shield absorption was too effective against shield-dependent Pokemon, limiting draft variety. The absorption rate has been reduced, but Umbreon’s durability has been improved to maintain balance.
8) Suicune
Ability: Pressure
- Freeze duration: 1.25s → 1s
Whirlpool
- Movement speed reduction: 30% → 20%
Ice Beam
- Cooldown: 7s → 7.5s
Suicune’s ability to frequently freeze opponents in teamfights was too strong. These changes reduce its overall hindrance power.
9) Pikachu
Volt Tackle
- Damage: 10% decrease
Volt Tackle had high damage along with strong hindrance effects, so the damage was nerfed.
10) Hoopa
Trick
- Movement speed increase: 70%–50% → 60%–40%
Shadow Ball
- Damage: 10% decrease
Hoopa’s high win rate when combining Trick and Shadow Ball has led to adjustments to both.
11) Psyduck
Psychic
- Stun duration on hit: 1s → 0.6s
Surf
- Cooldown: 7s → 7.5s
Psyduck’s hindrance was too high, so Psychic’s stun duration was shortened, and Surf’s cooldown increased.
12) Mewtwo X / Mewtwo Y
Psystrike
- Throw duration: 1s → 0.6s
The throw duration of Psystrike has been reduced to limit its impact.
13) Snorlax
Yawn
- Sleep duration: 3s → 2.5s
This adjustment reduces the effectiveness of Yawn for stalling under goals.
14) Inteleon
Snipe Shot
- The camera now zooms out while aiming, making it easier to track the battlefield while sniping.
Held Item update: Amulet Coin nerfed
An adjustment was made in Ver.1.18.2.8 that took place on May 23, which is detailed below.
Added a 20-second cooldown to the energy-gain effect.
Amulet Coin is a unique held item that increases the Aeos Energy gained from KO’ing wild Pokemon. However, when used with certain Pokemon or strategies, it enabled players to reliably score large amounts of energy early in the match, which led to more one-sided games than anticipated.
To address this, a 20-second cooldown has been added to the energy gain effect to reduce the overall amount of Aeos Energy that can be collected.
We anticipate that new strategies involving specific items may continue to significantly impact win rates. We will continue to monitor these trends closely.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where Decidueye’s Leaf Storm could move Alolan Raichu’s planted Electro Ball.
- Fixed an issue where Meowscarada couldn’t use the second move of Double Team during Darkrai’s Unite Move.
- Fixed an issue where Meowscarada’s Overgrow didn’t activate properly during Darkrai’s Unite Move.
- Fixed an issue where Snorlax’s Unite Move collision would occur inside Darkrai’s Unite Move area.
- Fixed an issue where Suicune’s Pressure wouldn’t show the KO threshold when a teammate froze an opponent.
- Fixed Psyduck’s Bubble Beam so it does not spawn foam on Troopers.
- Fixed Psyduck’s Headache Gauge so that it does not increase when bound.
The Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst update is a comprehensive overhaul that fine-tunes gameplay balance while expanding the roster and refining early-match pacing. Whether you're excited to try out Alcremie, test the new durability of key map bosses, or simply explore a fairer EXP system, this update marks a meaningful shift in Pokemon Unite’s tactical landscape.
Be sure to restart your app if the update doesn’t apply automatically, and prepare to adjust your strategies accordingly. There’s never been a better time to get back into the action on Aeos Island.
