Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

By Aashish Victor
Modified Feb 27, 2025 12:40 GMT
Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices
Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite Season 30 brings a fresh wave of rewards with its latest Battle Pass, running from February 27 to April 16, 2025. This season's theme embraces a Fairy-Tale aesthetic, featuring exclusive Holowears and various in-game bonuses. Players can progress through Free and Premium tiers, unlocking valuable resources and stylish cosmetics.

Whether you're aiming for Aeos Coins, Item Enhancers, or the dazzling Fairy-Tale Style Holowears, there's plenty to earn. For those who prefer a faster track, the Premium Plus Battle Pass offers an instant level boost.

Here's a complete breakdown of all the rewards and prices for the Season 30 Battle Pass.

Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass highlights: Fairy-Tale Style Holowears

Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The major highlights of this season's Battle Pass are the Fairy-Tale Style Holowears for Ho-Oh and Scizor.

also-read-trending Trending
  • Fairy-Tale Style: Scizor is unlocked immediately upon purchasing the Battle Pass.
  • Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh is awarded at Level 50 for Premium Pass holders.

Both Holowears showcase royal eastern-inspired outfits, adding a majestic touch to battles. Ho-Oh’s kimono-themed attire includes unique animations for its trail, scoring, knockouts, teleportation, and Unite Move.

Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: Rewards structure

Fairy-Tale Style: Scizor (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Fairy-Tale Style: Scizor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Battle Pass is divided into Free and Premium tiers, offering a variety of in-game resources as you progress through them.

Total free rewards:

  • Aeos Coins: 120
  • Item Enhancers: 230
  • Aeos Tickets: 460
  • Rank Protection Cards: 1

Total Premium Battle Pass rewards (includes Free Rewards + additional bonuses):

  • Aeos Coins: 600
  • Item Enhancers: 110
  • Aeos Tickets: 950
  • Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh
  • Fairy-Tale Style: Scizor
  • Holowear Effect Spray (Sparkling) - 14 Days
  • Silver Emblem Box: 5
  • 1-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card
  • 1-Day Battle Point Boost Card
  • Premium Pass Discount Coupon
  • Extra Energy Tank
  • Battle Pass Prize Boxes: 37

Once Premium players reach Level 52, they can continue earning Battle Pass Prize Boxes at certain levels of the Battle Pass.

Here are the additional surprise rewards that the Prize Boxes will contain:

RewardQuantityChances
Aeos Tickets5040%
Aeos Tickets10020%
Item Enhancers1020%
Item Enhancers2010%
Aeos Coins2003%
Fashion Tickets104%
Holowear Tickets102%
A Random Sticker10.20%
Premium Plus Battle Pass

For players looking to accelerate their progress, the Premium Plus Battle Pass is a great choice. This version includes:

  • An instant 25-level boost upon purchase.
  • A sticker of Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh.

This pass is ideal for those wanting to maximize their rewards as soon as possible.

Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: Additional Premium rewards

Player costumes for season 30 Battle Pass (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Player costumes for season 30 Battle Pass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to Holowears, Premium players can unlock exclusive outfits and accessories that are part of the Fairy-Tale theme:

  • Fairy-Tale Set (Ho-Oh): Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom
  • Fairy-Tale Set (Ho-Oh) - Red Variant: Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom
  • Fairy-Tale Set (Ho-Oh) - Aqua Green Variant: Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom
  • Colored Contact Lenses (Leaf Green)
  • Hair Color (Amethyst)
  • Sticker
  • Frame
  • Background

All Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 30 prices

All Battle Pass prices (Image via The Pokemon Company)
All Battle Pass prices (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can choose between two Battle Pass options:

  • Standard Premium Pass: 690 Aeos Gems: Unlocks all Premium-tier rewards.
  • Premium Plus Pass: 1190 Aeos Gems: Includes all Premium rewards and an instant 25-level boost.

Whether you're looking to enhance your Pokemon’s appearance or gain valuable in-game resources, Season 30’s Battle Pass offers something for every player.

