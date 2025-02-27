Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

Pokemon Unite Season 30 brings a fresh wave of rewards with its latest Battle Pass, running from February 27 to April 16, 2025. This season's theme embraces a Fairy-Tale aesthetic, featuring exclusive Holowears and various in-game bonuses. Players can progress through Free and Premium tiers, unlocking valuable resources and stylish cosmetics.
Whether you're aiming for Aeos Coins, Item Enhancers, or the dazzling Fairy-Tale Style Holowears, there's plenty to earn. For those who prefer a faster track, the Premium Plus Battle Pass offers an instant level boost.
Here's a complete breakdown of all the rewards and prices for the Season 30 Battle Pass.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass highlights: Fairy-Tale Style Holowears
The major highlights of this season's Battle Pass are the Fairy-Tale Style Holowears for Ho-Oh and Scizor.
- Fairy-Tale Style: Scizor is unlocked immediately upon purchasing the Battle Pass.
- Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh is awarded at Level 50 for Premium Pass holders.
Both Holowears showcase royal eastern-inspired outfits, adding a majestic touch to battles. Ho-Oh’s kimono-themed attire includes unique animations for its trail, scoring, knockouts, teleportation, and Unite Move.
Also read: New Pokemon Unite battle mode First to 500, explained
Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: Rewards structure
The Battle Pass is divided into Free and Premium tiers, offering a variety of in-game resources as you progress through them.
Total free rewards:
- Aeos Coins: 120
- Item Enhancers: 230
- Aeos Tickets: 460
- Rank Protection Cards: 1
Total Premium Battle Pass rewards (includes Free Rewards + additional bonuses):
- Aeos Coins: 600
- Item Enhancers: 110
- Aeos Tickets: 950
- Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh
- Fairy-Tale Style: Scizor
- Holowear Effect Spray (Sparkling) - 14 Days
- Silver Emblem Box: 5
- 1-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card
- 1-Day Battle Point Boost Card
- Premium Pass Discount Coupon
- Extra Energy Tank
- Battle Pass Prize Boxes: 37
Once Premium players reach Level 52, they can continue earning Battle Pass Prize Boxes at certain levels of the Battle Pass.
Here are the additional surprise rewards that the Prize Boxes will contain:
Also read: All Pokemon Unite First to 500 Aeos Technology, explained
Premium Plus Battle Pass
For players looking to accelerate their progress, the Premium Plus Battle Pass is a great choice. This version includes:
- An instant 25-level boost upon purchase.
- A sticker of Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh.
This pass is ideal for those wanting to maximize their rewards as soon as possible.
Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: Additional Premium rewards
In addition to Holowears, Premium players can unlock exclusive outfits and accessories that are part of the Fairy-Tale theme:
- Fairy-Tale Set (Ho-Oh): Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom
- Fairy-Tale Set (Ho-Oh) - Red Variant: Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom
- Fairy-Tale Set (Ho-Oh) - Aqua Green Variant: Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom
- Colored Contact Lenses (Leaf Green)
- Hair Color (Amethyst)
- Sticker
- Frame
- Background
Also read: Pokemon Unite update (February 27, 2025): Assault Break patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.2)
All Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 30 prices
Players can choose between two Battle Pass options:
- Standard Premium Pass: 690 Aeos Gems: Unlocks all Premium-tier rewards.
- Premium Plus Pass: 1190 Aeos Gems: Includes all Premium rewards and an instant 25-level boost.
Also read: Unite v1.18.1.2 Assault Break: Winners and losers
Whether you're looking to enhance your Pokemon’s appearance or gain valuable in-game resources, Season 30’s Battle Pass offers something for every player.
Check out our other Pokemon Unite articles:
- Latest Unite leaks hint at Suicune movesets
- Unite update (January 16, 2025): Unison Strike patch notes (Ver.1.17.2.8)
- v1.17.2.8 Unison Strike: Winners and losers
- Unite license tier list
- Unite Solo Queue licenses tier list
- Best Build for every Unite license
- Best Boost Emblems in the game
- Held Item tier list
- Battle Item tier list
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨