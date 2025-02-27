Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

Pokemon Unite Season 30 brings a fresh wave of rewards with its latest Battle Pass, running from February 27 to April 16, 2025. This season's theme embraces a Fairy-Tale aesthetic, featuring exclusive Holowears and various in-game bonuses. Players can progress through Free and Premium tiers, unlocking valuable resources and stylish cosmetics.

Whether you're aiming for Aeos Coins, Item Enhancers, or the dazzling Fairy-Tale Style Holowears, there's plenty to earn. For those who prefer a faster track, the Premium Plus Battle Pass offers an instant level boost.

Here's a complete breakdown of all the rewards and prices for the Season 30 Battle Pass.

Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass highlights: Fairy-Tale Style Holowears

Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The major highlights of this season's Battle Pass are the Fairy-Tale Style Holowears for Ho-Oh and Scizor.

Fairy-Tale Style: Scizor is unlocked immediately upon purchasing the Battle Pass.

is unlocked immediately upon purchasing the Battle Pass. Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh is awarded at Level 50 for Premium Pass holders.

Both Holowears showcase royal eastern-inspired outfits, adding a majestic touch to battles. Ho-Oh’s kimono-themed attire includes unique animations for its trail, scoring, knockouts, teleportation, and Unite Move.

Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: Rewards structure

Fairy-Tale Style: Scizor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Battle Pass is divided into Free and Premium tiers, offering a variety of in-game resources as you progress through them.

Total free rewards:

Aeos Coins: 120

120 Item Enhancers: 230

230 Aeos Tickets: 460

460 Rank Protection Cards: 1

Total Premium Battle Pass rewards (includes Free Rewards + additional bonuses):

Aeos Coins: 600

600 Item Enhancers: 110

110 Aeos Tickets: 950

950 Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh

Fairy-Tale Style: Scizor

Holowear Effect Spray (Sparkling) - 14 Days

Silver Emblem Box: 5

5 1-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card

1-Day Battle Point Boost Card

Premium Pass Discount Coupon

Extra Energy Tank

Battle Pass Prize Boxes: 37

Once Premium players reach Level 52, they can continue earning Battle Pass Prize Boxes at certain levels of the Battle Pass.

Here are the additional surprise rewards that the Prize Boxes will contain:

Reward Quantity Chances Aeos Tickets 50 40% Aeos Tickets 100 20% Item Enhancers 10 20% Item Enhancers 20 10% Aeos Coins 200 3% Fashion Tickets 10 4% Holowear Tickets 10 2% A Random Sticker 1 0.20%

Premium Plus Battle Pass

For players looking to accelerate their progress, the Premium Plus Battle Pass is a great choice. This version includes:

An instant 25-level boost upon purchase.

upon purchase. A sticker of Fairy-Tale Style: Ho-Oh.

This pass is ideal for those wanting to maximize their rewards as soon as possible.

Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: Additional Premium rewards

Player costumes for season 30 Battle Pass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to Holowears, Premium players can unlock exclusive outfits and accessories that are part of the Fairy-Tale theme:

Fairy-Tale Set (Ho-Oh): Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom

Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom Fairy-Tale Set (Ho-Oh) - Red Variant: Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom

Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom Fairy-Tale Set (Ho-Oh) - Aqua Green Variant: Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom

Headwear, Shoes, Top and Bottom Colored Contact Lenses (Leaf Green)

Hair Color (Amethyst)

Sticker

Frame

Background

All Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 30 prices

All Battle Pass prices (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can choose between two Battle Pass options:

Standard Premium Pass: 690 Aeos Gems: Unlocks all Premium-tier rewards.

Unlocks all Premium-tier rewards. Premium Plus Pass: 1190 Aeos Gems: Includes all Premium rewards and an instant 25-level boost.

Whether you're looking to enhance your Pokemon’s appearance or gain valuable in-game resources, Season 30’s Battle Pass offers something for every player.

