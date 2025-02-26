Pokemon Unite update (February 27, 2025): Assault Break patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.2)

Pokemon Unite has rolled out a brand-new update, bringing exciting content, gameplay changes, and balance adjustments. The Assault Break patch (Version 1.18.1.2) introduces a new Holowear Collection Bonus system, the addition of Suicune, and a fresh battle mode called First to 500.

Ad

The patch also sees the return of Remoat Stadium to ranked matches and limited-time trial Unite licenses in celebration of Pokemon Day.

Alongside these major features, Speedsters receive a significant rework aimed at refining their role in battles. Four Speedster Pokemon now have a new ability that allows them to ignore part of an opponent’s Defense and Special Defense, enhancing their effectiveness against Attackers. Additionally, several Pokemon have been adjusted to improve balance in battles.

Ad

Trending

Here’s a detailed breakdown of everything new in the Assault Break update.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Unite Assault Break patch notes Ver.1.18.1.2: Update overview

Expand Tweet

Ad

1) Update date/time: February 27, 2025, at 04:00 UTC

2) Post-update version: Ver.1.18.1.2

3) New features:

Holowear collection bonus: Collect designated Holowear to unlock special Holowear effect sprays.

Collect designated Holowear to unlock special Holowear effect sprays. Suicune joins the battle: Suicune will be available in Pokemon Unite as an All-Rounder.

Suicune will be available in Pokemon Unite as an All-Rounder. New Battle Mode – First to 500: Participate in this mode to earn unique rewards.

Participate in this mode to earn unique rewards. Remoat Stadium returns to Ranked Matches: Climb the ranks in one of the fan-favorite maps.

Climb the ranks in one of the fan-favorite maps. Pokemon Day celebration: Trial Unite licenses for all Pokemon available from February 27 to March 2, 2025 (ranked matches excluded).

Trial Unite licenses for all Pokemon available from February 27 to March 2, 2025 (ranked matches excluded). New achievement missions: Additional missions added for new Pokemon.

Additional missions added for new Pokemon. Shop and event updates: Various new additions to in-game events and store items.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Unite reveals upcoming changes for Pokemon Day

Pokemon Unite Assault Break patch notes Ver.1.18.1.2: Balance updates to Speedsters

Speedsters receiving balance adjustments this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This balance update includes experimental adjustments for select Speedster Pokemon to better define their unique characteristics.

Ad

Four Speedsters have been given a new ability that allows them to ignore a portion of the opponent's Defense and Special Defense, dealing increased damage to opponents with lower defenses. Thus, these Pokemon will be more effective at KO’ing Attackers while still struggling against Defenders, reinforcing the role of Speedsters.

Additionally, due to their low durability affecting win rates, these four Pokemon have received increased defence status. Changes have also been made to stat growth scaling. Some stats that previously increased between Lv.11 and Lv.15 have been redistributed to earlier levels, improving their early to mid-game performance.

Ad

1) Talonflame

Stats

Defense Penetration: Added 0-60 (Lv.1-15)

HP: 3024-6300 → 3024-6400 (Lv.1-15)

Defense: 58-290 → 58-320 (Lv.1-15)

Special Defense: 40-200 → 40-215 (Lv.1-15)

Stat Growth Scaling: Adjusted for better early-game performance

Flame Charge

Movement Speed increase duration: 1.5s → 2.5s

In addition to the Speedster adjustments, Flame Charge’s duration has been extended to enhance Talonflame’s mobility-focused playstyle.

2) Absol

Stats

Defense Penetration: Added 0-60 (Lv.1-15)

HP: 3000-6000 → 3000-6200 (Lv.1-15)

Defense: 52-259 → 52-300 (Lv.1-15)

Special Defense: 36-180 → 36-200 (Lv.1-15)

Stat Growth Scaling: Adjusted for better early-game performance

Ad

Night Slash

Critical hit rate increase: 0.67% → 0.8% (per 1% HP lost, Maximum value unchanged)

In addition to the Speedster adjustments, Night Slash’s critical hit rate scaling has been increased, allowing Absol to deal more burst damage as opponents lose HP.

3) Meowscarada

Stats

Defense Penetration: Added 0-60 (Lv.1-15)

HP: 3100-6300 → 3100-6490 (Lv.1-15)

Defense: 50-290 → 50-340 (Lv.1-15)

Special Defense: 40-200 → 40-230 (Lv.1-15)

Stat Growth Scaling: Adjusted for better early-game performance

Ad

Flower Trick

Damage based on the target’s missing HP: 15% → 18%

In addition to the Speedster adjustments, Flower Trickr’s damage scaling against low-HP opponents has been increased, improving Meowscarada’s ability to secure KOs.

4) Gengar

Basic Attacks

Now scales with Special Attack

Stats

Special Defense Penetration: Added 0-60 (Lv.1-15)

Attack: 167-364 → 20-115 (Lv.1-15)

Defense: 52-290 → 52-320 (Lv.1-15)

Stat Growth Scaling: Adjusted for better early-game performance

In addition to the Speedster adjustments, Gengar’s Basic Attacks now scale with Special Attack, improving its ability to farm wild Pokemon efficiently.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Unite update (February 13, 2025): Patch notes revealed (Ver.1.17.2.11)

Pokemon Unite Assault Break patch notes Ver.1.18.1.2: Other balance adjustments

Other licences receiving balance adjustments this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Snorlax

Ad

Stats

HP: 3300-9899 → 3300-10400 (Lv.1-15)

Block

Shield: 16% increase

Cooldown: 9s → 8s

Unite Move: Power Nap

HP recovery: 18% increase

Snorlax’s HP and Unite Move healing, and Block’s shield have increased, making it easier to maintain frontline presence.

2) Espeon

Future Sight

Damage: 10% increase

Cooldown: 8s → 7s

Future Sight had low usage, so its damage and cooldown have been adjusted to make it a more viable option.

3) Blissey

Helping Hand

Cooldown: 8s → 9s

Ad

Unite Move: Bliss Assistance

Damage: 20% decrease

Energy cost: 11% increase

Bliss Assistance’s increased usage significantly boosted Blissey’s win rate. To balance its impact, the move’s power has been reduced.

4) Tinkaton

Thief

Damage: 13%–33% decrease

Movement speed boost when targeting hindered opponents: 60% → 50%

Thief provided both high damage and durability, making it too strong. The boosted attack damage following Thief has been adjusted, and its movement speed bonus against hindered opponents has been reduced to limit its chase potential.

Ad

5) Urshifu

Wicked Blow

Damage: 8% decrease

Wicked Blow was dealing excessive damage, especially in last hitting wild Pokemon, so its damage has been reduced.

6) Tsareena

Triple Axel

Damage: 12% decrease

Tsareena still excelled in damage, mobility, and durability. To reduce its excessive power, Triple Axel’s damage has been nerfed.

7) Miraidon

Electro Drift

Damage: 5% decrease

Due to its consistently high pick rate in competitive tournaments, Electro Drift has been nerfed.

Also read: Pokemon Unite leaks suggest Johto Legendary to be introduced on Pokemon Day

Ad

Effect changes & bug fixes

1) Darkrai

Unite Move (Worst Nightmare): Visual effects reverted to the previous version due to unintended issues.

2) Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where CPUs could not properly use certain Pokemon’s moves.

Also read: Pokemon Unite v1.17.2.10 Unison Strike 2: Winners and losers

The Pokemon Unite Assault Break update is one of a major shake-ups for Speedsters on Pokemon Day, refining their role while improving their survivability. Additionally, key buffs and nerfs aim to maintain game balance, particularly for high-impact Pokemon like Snorlax, Blissey, and Miraidon.

Ad

With Suicune’s arrival, a new battle mode, and limited-time trial licenses, players have plenty of new content to explore. Be sure to update your game and jump into the action.

Check out our other Pokemon Unite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨