Pokemon Unite update today (January 16, 2025): Unison Strike patch notes revealed (Ver.1.17.2.8)

The latest update for Pokemon Unite is here, bringing exciting new content, balance changes, and fresh features. Version 1.17.2.8 introduces Galarian Rapidash to Aeos Island, giving players a new Pokemon to master. Alongside this addition, the update revamps the Battle Pass rewards, offering a Premium Pass Discount Coupon as a standout perk. Players can also enjoy a new aesthetic upgrade for their Unite licenses with customizable license art.

This Pokemon Unite update also includes a range of balance changes, bug fixes, and event updates designed to enhance the gameplay experience. In this article, we’ll dive into all the key details of the Unison Strike patch.

Pokemon Unite Unison Strike patch notes (Ver.1.17.2.8): Update details

Release Date/Time: January 16, 2025, at 07:00 UTC.

January 16, 2025, at 07:00 UTC. Version: Ver.1.17.2.8

New content

Galarian Rapidash Joins the Roster: Trainers can now harness the power of Galarian Rapidash in battles. Stay tuned for more details on its moveset and strategies!

Trainers can now harness the power of Galarian Rapidash in battles. Stay tuned for more details on its moveset and strategies! Battle Pass Updates: A new Premium Pass Discount Coupon has been added, providing savings for the Season 29 Battle Pass. Players who purchased the Season 28 Battle Pass will receive this coupon via in-game mail, available from January 16 at 07:00 UTC to January 17 at 12:00 UTC. Ensure you claim it before the deadline.

A new has been added, providing savings for the Season 29 Battle Pass. Players who purchased the Season 28 Battle Pass will receive this coupon via in-game mail, available from January 16 at 07:00 UTC to January 17 at 12:00 UTC. Ensure you claim it before the deadline. Unite License Art: Customize the appearance of your Unite licenses with new license art, available in the in-game shop.

Pokemon Unite Unison Strike patch notes (Ver.1.17.2.8): Balance changes

Pokemon Unite: Unison Strike patch notes balance changes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Changes have been made to Pokemon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

1) Goodra

Ability: Gooey

Movement speed reduction: 8% → 10%

Muddy Water

Damage reduction rate: 10% → 15%

Acid Spray

Throw duration: 0.6 seconds → 1 second

Goodra excels at extended frontline battles due to its durability, but it often struggles to keep enemies close. To address this, Goodra's hindrance effects and ability to stay close to enemies have been buffed.

2) Aegislash

Stats

Defense: 50–250 → 80–280

Special Defense: 35–174 → 60–200

Boosted Attack (Sword Stance)

Damage based on the target’s max HP: 7% → 8.5%

Wide Guard

Cooldown: 9s → 8s

Aegislash lacked sufficient power and durability in Sword Stance, making it difficult to counterattack after withstanding damage in Shield Stance. To address this, Sword Stance’s boosted attack damage and defensive stats have been buffed.

Additionally, the cooldown of Wide Guard has been reduced, making it easier to switch back to Shield Stance and reduce the risk of taking damage in Sword Stance.

3) Sylveon

Mystical Fire

Damage: 5% increase

Calm Mind

Cooldown: 10s → 9.5s

Sylveon’s damage output has been low for an Attacker, resulting in a low win rate. Mystical Fire’s damage has been buffed, and Calm Mind’s cooldown has been reduced to provide more flexibility during battles.

4) Gardevoir

Evolution Level

Evolves to Gardevoir at Lv. 8 → Lv. 7

Gardevoir had a limited impact during the midgame due to its late evolution. By lowering the evolution level, Gardevoir can influence battles earlier and more consistently in the midgame.

5) Greedent

Belch

Damage: 6% decrease

Greedent’s strategy of continuously using Belch while moving made it deal excessive damage for a Defender. To balance this, Belch’s damage has been nerfed.

6) Psyduck

Surf

Damage: 15% decrease

Unite Move: Full-Power Psy-ay-ay!

Damage reduction effect: 30% → 25%

Surf was a powerful hindrance move with high damage, so its damage output has been nerfed. Additionally, the Unite Move’s damage reduction effect has been lowered to adjust Psyduck’s impact during late-game team fights.

7) Alolan Ninetales

Boosted Attack

Damage: 5% decrease

Blizzard

Damage when hitting a wall: 12% decrease

Alolan Ninetales maintained a high win rate due to its strong combination of hindrance effects and damage. While its unique hindrance abilities remain intact, its overall damage output has been reduced to balance its effectiveness.

8) Umbreon

Wish

Cooldown: 5.5s → 6s

Foul Play

First hit damage: 20% decrease

Second hit damage: 10% increase

Umbreon had comparable healing capabilities to Supporter Pokemon despite being a Defender. To address this, Wish’s cooldown has been nerfeded.

Additionally, the damage from the first hit of Foul Play has decreased, while the damage from the second hit has increased. This adjustment emphasizes accurately landing the first hit on high attack targets to achieve significant damage.

9) Urshifu

Surging Strikes

Damage: 10% increase

Liquidation

Defense reduction duration: 2 seconds → 3 seconds

Due to the extended cooldown of Surging Strikes, Rapid Strike Style Urshifu has seen a drop in win rates. The damage of Surging Strikes and the hindrance effect of Liquidation have been increased to improve its effectiveness when timed correctly.

10) Zacian

Ability: Intrepid Sword

Energy required for enhancement: 8/12/15 → 5/8/10

Zacian struggled to rejoin battles after losing Aeos Energy, resulting in a significant drop in win rates. To address this, the energy required to enhance Intrepid Sword has been reduced, allowing Zacian to regain Aeos Energy through KOs more easily.

11) Wigglytuff

Double Slap

Damage: 5% decrease

Dazzling Gleam

Damage: 5% decrease

Unite Move: Starlight Recital

Shield amount: 35% increase

Duration: 2.5 seconds → 3.5 seconds

Wigglytuff has effectively supported allies while dealing damage and providing hindrance effects. To balance this, the damage of Double Slap and Dazzling Gleam has been reduced. However, its Unite Move’s shield amount and duration have been increased to further enhance its role as a supporter.

12) Blissey

Helping Hand

Movement speed increase: 35% → 30%

Attack speed increase: 35% → 30%

Unite Move: Bliss Assistance

Energy required: 25% decrease

The movement and attack speed boost from Helping Hand were too strong when paired with Attackers that rely on basic attacks. To address this, the boosts have been reduced. However, the energy required for Blissey’s Unite Move has been decreased, allowing it to provide more frequent team support during the late game.

Pokemon Unite Unison Strike patch notes (Ver.1.17.2.8): Bug fixes

Addressed issues with Urshifu’s Unite Move interrupting others.

Fixed targeting distance problems for certain moves.

