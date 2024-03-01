Pokemon Unite license tier list for March 2024

The landscape of Pokemon Unite undergoes constant tier change with each update, bringing shifts in the meta and the effectiveness of various Pokemon, or licenses as they are known in-game. The Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.2 patch notes, notable for their significant changes, including stat adjustments and the introduction of new EX Pokemon, have once again reshuffled the dominant contenders, offering players a fresh perspective on the game's competitive scene.

In this article, we delve into the latest license tier list, categorizing Pokemon based on their current performance and effectiveness in Pokemon Unite matches.

Pokemon Unite Tier list for March 2024

S Tier: The Elite Contenders

S ranks in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

The pinnacle of broken licenses in Pokemon Unite, these are the top picks due to their outstanding performance and versatility in matches. Dominating the S Rank are:

Zacian

Blissey

Inteleon

Mimikyu

Miraidon (The new EX Pokemon making a significant impact)

(The new EX Pokemon making a significant impact) Slowbro

Umbreon

Urshifu

These Pokemon excel in their roles, offering unparalleled support, damage output, or utility that can turn the tide in any battle.

A Tier: Formidable Forces

A ranks in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Not far behind, the A Rank Pokemon are potent choices that, while not as universally dominant as their S rank counterparts, bring valuable unity and strength to a team:

Absol

Alolan Ninetales

Blastoise

Blaziken

Chandelure

Cinderace

Clefable

Comfey

Dodrio

Dragapult

Eldegoss

Glaceon

Hoopa

Leafeon

Mewtwo X

Mewtwo Y

Meowscarada

Mew

Trevenant

Venusaur

Zoroark

These licenses are great options, capable of performing exceptionally well under the right circumstances, with proper support.

B Tier: Competent Contributors

B ranks in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

B Rank Pokemon are those that offer good teamwork and have the potential to perform well, though they might not be the ideal picks in every situation:

Aegislash

Buzzwole

Crustle

Decidueye

Delphox

Espeon

Gardevoir

Gengar

Goodra

Greninja

Gyarados

Lapras

Lucario

Mamoswine

Metagross

Pikachu

Sableye

Scizor

Scyther

Snorlax

Sylveon

Tyranitar

Wigglytuff

Zeraora

These Pokemon can still significantly impact the game when played to their strengths and fill specific roles within a team.

C Tier: Conditional Picks

C ranks in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

C Rank Pokemon are considered less ideal and typically require more effort or specific conditions to shine in the game truly:

Azumarill

Charizard

Cramorant

Dragonite

Greedent

Machamp

Mr. Mime

Talonflame

Tsareena

These licenses may struggle to compete with higher-ranked Pokemon but can still be effective in niche situations or when played by individuals with a deep understanding of their mechanics.

D Tier: The strugglers

Duraludon and Garchomp face the greatest struggle in the D rank (image via The Pokemon Company)

Finally, the D Rank is home to the least effective Pokemon in the current meta. These licenses face significant challenges in the competitive scene:

Duraludon

Garchomp

While these Pokemon can still be fun to play, they generally struggle to match the effectiveness of higher-ranked licenses in competitive matches.

Please note that a Pokemon's tier can vary based on numerous factors, including player skill, team composition, and the evolving game meta. Additionally, balance patches and the introduction of new Pokemon can shift these rankings over time.

As such, players are encouraged to experiment with different licenses and find those that best suit their playstyle and contribute to their team's success.

If you are interested in other topics related to the game, check out these articles:

