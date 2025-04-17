How to counter Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite

Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite is storming into the game with style, speed, and some seriously powerful combos. With its blend of mobility, burst damage, and crowd control, it’s no surprise that this tropical attacker is already turning heads on Aeos Island.

But like every powerhouse, Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite has its weaknesses, and knowing how to exploit them can turn the tide of battle.

Let's break down the most effective strategies, Pokemon picks, and items to shut down Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite before it gets rolling.

Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite: Understanding its strengths

Before we talk counters, it's important to understand what makes Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite strong:

Mobility: Its Surge Surfer passive allows movement while attacking and gives it evasive dashes during combat.

After four hits, it unleashes a boosted attack that can chain damage to multiple targets. Area control: Moves like Electro Ball, Thunderbolt, and Psychic give it solid control in teamfights.

This means your goal is to either catch it off guard before it snowballs or suppress its impact during key moments like objectives and teamfights.

Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite: Top counters

Some best counters to Alolan Raichu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are some Pokemon that fare well against Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite and why they work:

1) Absol

Why it works: Absol’s burst damage and crit potential can delete Alolan Raichu before it gets a chance to kite or stack boosted attacks.

2) Zoroark

Why it works: With fast movement and dash-heavy combos, Zoroark can keep up with Raichu’s mobility while punishing its relatively low durability.

3) Umbreon

Why it works: Umbreon is a tanky support/defender that can lock Raichu down with disables like Mean Look and out-sustain its damage.

4) Mamoswine

Why it works: Mamoswine's crowd control can stop Raichu in its tracks and peel it off allies during teamfights.

5) Trevenant

Why it works: Trevenant’s healing and disruption make it tough for Raichu to burst down. Its Horn Leech combo keeps pressure on squishy attackers like Raichu.

Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite: Best in-game counter strategies

Alolan Raichu as seen in its trailer reveal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Burst it before it builds momentum: Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite relies on stacking hits to get its boosted attacks off. Catching it early in a fight — before it can get those four charges — removes much of its threat.

2) Avoid fighting in its territory: Raichu excels in small skirmishes or objective fights where its Electro Balls, Psychic zones, and Unite Move can zone or trap your team. If possible, bait it away from objectives before committing.

3) Time your engagements: Don't initiate fights when Raichu has its Unite Move or both skill combos off cooldown. Wait for it to waste a combo or burn an ability before collapsing.

4) Stick together in fights: Raichu’s AoE chain damage is powerful — but only if enemies are grouped. Spread out slightly during fights to reduce the impact of its boosted attacks.

5) Interrupt it often: Displacement, stuns, or slows reduce the time Raichu spends stacking boosted attacks.

6) Don’t chase into brushes: Raichu can bait you into Electro Balls and Psychic zones for easy outplays.

7) Focus it early: If Raichu gets fed, it snowballs hard. Prioritize shutting it down in the early-mid game.

Recommended Battle Items & Held Items to counter Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite

Battle Items

Full Heal: Clears paralysis and prevents slows, making it easier to escape Raichu’s combos.

Clears paralysis and prevents slows, making it easier to escape Raichu’s combos. Eject Button: Helps you reposition quickly, especially when caught in a Unite or Electro Ball zone.

Held Items

Focus Band: Gives survivability when Raichu tries to burst you.

Gives survivability when Raichu tries to burst you. Assault Vest: Counters its special attack damage, especially useful for bulkier Pokemon.

Counters its special attack damage, especially useful for bulkier Pokemon. Score Shield: For laning phase — lets you get scores off while ignoring some of Raichu’s chip damage.

Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite is flashy, fast, and fun — but not unstoppable. With the right team composition, good awareness, and a bit of coordination, you can strip away its momentum and turn its power plays into liabilities. It thrives on quick movement and sustained combos, so cutting off its rhythm is key.

