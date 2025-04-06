When is Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass coming?

With the Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass's reveal, the title continues to keep the excitement alive by rolling out fresh content that includes new Holowear, trainer outfits, and even playable Pokemon. Battle Passes have become a core part of the experience, giving players a reason to grind through matches for exclusive rewards.

Ad

These passes typically last for a set number of weeks, after which a brand-new season begins. Let’s take a look at everything that’s coming with the Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass, including its release date and spotlighted rewards.

Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass release date

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass will be launching on April 17, 2025, as reported by Serebii.net. This will mark the beginning of the next reward cycle, offering players an opportunity to unlock new cosmetics and themed items by completing various in-game missions.

As always, the Battle Pass will be available in both the free and premium tiers, with exclusive Holowear and outfits locked behind the premium version.

Also read: Latest Unite battle mode First to 500, explained

Ad

Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass: Noble Style Leafeon and Sacred Style Eldegoss

The highlight of the upcoming Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass is the debut of two new Holowear designs: Noble Style Leafeon and Sacred Style Eldegoss. Both Pokemon have received a royal-themed visual upgrade, each fitting into a regal or fantasy-inspired aesthetic.

Leafeon’s Noble Style makes it look like a heroic figure from a fantasy tale, complete with a gleaming silver cape, crown, and armor-like epaulets. The overall design gives off the energy of a noble knight or royal guardian, perfect for fans who want their Pokemon to look stylish while battling.

makes it look like a heroic figure from a fantasy tale, complete with a gleaming silver cape, crown, and armor-like epaulets. The overall design gives off the energy of a noble knight or royal guardian, perfect for fans who want their Pokemon to look stylish while battling. Eldegoss’s Sacred Style leans more into ceremonial and artistic vibes. Adorned with golden coin-like ornaments and leafy accents, this design enhances Eldegoss's natural plant-like features while adding a festive and dignified appearance reminiscent of a royal performer.

Ad

As seen in the past themes, only Leafeon's Noble Style Holowear will include custom attack visuals and special scoring and teleporting animations, making it a desirable cosmetic for players who want to stand out on the battlefield.

Also read: Pokemon Unite announces two new Held Items

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu arrives on the same day

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coinciding with the Battle Pass release is the arrival of a new playable Pokemon: Alolan Raichu. Also scheduled to launch on April 17, 2025, this Electric-/Psychic-type Pokemon will be categorized as an Attacker in the game.

While details about its full moveset and stats haven’t been revealed yet, early teasers shared on the official Pokemon Unite X account suggest a fast-paced, offensive playstyle that takes advantage of Alolan Raichu's unique typing.

Ad

Also read: When is Alolan Raichu coming to Unite?

April 17, 2025, is shaping up to be a big day for Pokemon Unite players. Not only do we get a brand-new Battle Pass with exciting Holowear and cosmetics, but a fresh face is also being added to the roster. Whether you're in it for the stylish Leafeon cape or to try out Alolan Raichu in ranked matches, Season 31 is bringing plenty of reasons to log back in and start playing.

Ad

Also read: Unite update (March 19, 2025) Assault Break Part 2: Patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.4)

Check out our other Pokemon Unite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨