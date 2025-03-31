Pokemon Unite announces two new Held Items

Pokemon Unite is set to introduce two new Held Items, bringing fresh strategic options for players. The official announcement confirms that new items, Accel Bracer and Drive Lens, will come to the game on April 3, 2025. Details of the items' stats, effects, and how they will work in battle are still to be announced.

Players will look forward to knowing more since these items could change gameplay substantially. Official sources have kept this information well reserved to build up suspense, but certain leaks have given a vague idea of the Held items.

Note: Parts of this article are based on leaks shared by ElChicoEevee, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Pokemon Unite says Accel Bracer and Drive Lens to be introduced soon

According to an X post, the Accel Bracer and Drive Lens will be available in Pokemon Unite on April 3, 2025. At present, there is no detailed information on their mechanics or how they will influence battles.

Also read: Unite update (March 19, 2025) Assault Break Part 2: Patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.4)

Leaked information about the two new Held Items

Popular Unite leaker, @ElChicoEevee, has shared unconfirmed details about these new items. Based on the leak, both items will be available for purchase in the shop for 2,000 Aeos Coins or 1,250 Aeos Tickets each. This leaked pricing aligns with previously introduced Held Items, such as Curse Bangle and Curse Incense.

These items reportedly stack up to 10 times. Knocking out an opponent grants two stacks, while assisting in a knockout provides one stack. The stacks do not appear to reset upon being knocked out.

Accel Bracer

Level 30 Stats: Attack +15, Cooldown Reduction (CDR) +4.5%

Attack +15, Cooldown Reduction (CDR) +4.5% Effect: Increases Attack by 1.2%/1.8%/2.4% upon knocking out an opponent. Assists grant half of this bonus.

Drive Lens

Level 30 Stats: Special Attack +24, Cooldown Reduction (CDR) +4.5%

Special Attack +24, Cooldown Reduction (CDR) +4.5% Effect: Increases Special Attack by 1.2%/1.8%/2.4% upon knocking out an opponent. Assists grant half of this bonus.

Also read: When is Alolan Raichu coming to Unite?

Since this information is based on leaks, these stats and effects could be subject to change before their official release. Players should stay tuned for updates from The Pokemon Company for a complete breakdown of how the Accel Bracer and Drive Lens will function in-game.

For now, trainers can speculate on how these new items might shake up Pokemon Unite's meta when they officially arrive on April 3.

Also read: Latest Unite battle mode First to 500, explained

