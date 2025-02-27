All new licenses coming to Pokemon Unite 

Pokemon Unite keeps growing its roster, and the recent Pokemon Day 2025 announcement has introduced three new thrilling additions. Although it was already known that Suicune was coming, Alolan Raichu and Alcremie's reveals came as a welcome surprise. With every new license, the title introduces even more diversity to its strategic gameplay, providing new experiences for players.

Ad

The new Pokemon will introduce fresh playstyles and roles, adding more diversity to the fights in Aeos Island. Here's a summary of what we currently know about these new Pokemon and the roles they could assume in the game.

Suicune joins the Pokemon Unite fray as the first special attacking All-Rounder

Suicune as seen in the official Pokemon Day announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Suicune is the next confirmed Pokemon joining the game, officially set to arrive on March 1, 2025. This Legendary Pokemon from the Johto region will be the first Special Attacking All-Rounder, a unique category that sets it apart from other All-Rounders in the game.

Ad

Trending

Given Suicune's lore and in-game potential, it will likely have a balanced mix of durability and offensive crowd control potential, making it a versatile choice for players looking for a tanky but strong and valuable pick for the team.

Also read: New Pokemon Unite battle mode First to 500, explained

Alolan Raichu and Alcremie to follow in Pokemon Unite

Alolan Raichu as seen in the official Pokemon Day announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to Suicune, two more Pokemon have been confirmed to be coming soon. Alolan Raichu is scheduled for release sometime in April, though an exact date has not been provided yet.

Ad

Meanwhile, Alcremie’s arrival is still somewhat vague, with the announcement video claiming that it's “Coming Soon.” However, based on past release patterns, Alcremie is expected to debut at least 30-45 days after Alolan Raichu.

Also read: All Unite First to 500 Aeos Technology, explained

Possible Roles for Alolan Raichu and Alcremie in Pokemon Unite

Alcremie as seen in the official Pokemon Day announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Suicune’s role as an All-Rounder is confirmed, the roles of Alolan Raichu and Alcremie remain a mystery. However, based on their main series characteristics, we can make some educated guesses:

Ad

Alolan Raichu: With its strong offensive stats, Alolan Raichu could be a straightforward Attacker, using its Electric/Psychic abilities to deal high damage. However, given its agility and signature “surfer” trait in the main series and anime, there’s also potential for it to be an interesting Speedster, utilizing quick surfing dashes and mobility-focused moves.

Alcremie: This Fairy-type Pokemon is known for its bulk and ability to support teammates in the main series. In Pokemon Unite, Alcremie could take on the role of a Defender. Its durability suggests a Defender role, shielding allies and controlling fights. However, it also has access to support moves that could enhance allies, making Alcremie fit the role of a Support Pokemon in Unite.

Ad

Also read: Unite update (February 27, 2025): Assault Break patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.2)

With Suicune confirmed for March 1 and Alolan Raichu coming in April, Pokemon Unite players have exciting new additions to look forward to. Alcremie’s role remains a mystery, but its eventual arrival will add yet another layer of strategic depth to the game.

Whether you’re looking to master Suicune’s unique All-Rounder role or eagerly awaiting the reveal of the final details for the other two, the upcoming months will bring plenty of fresh challenges and gameplay opportunities in Pokemon Unite.

Ad

Also read: Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

Check out our other Pokemon Unite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨