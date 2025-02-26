Pokemon Unite v1.18.1.2 Assault Break: Winners and losers

The latest update in Pokemon Unite, v1.18.1.2, introduces a series of balance adjustments aimed at refining the game’s meta. This patch particularly focuses on Speedsters, a role that has historically struggled due to low durability and inconsistent power spikes. To address these issues, four Speedster Pokemon have received major buffs, including the addition of defense penetration, stat growth redistribution, and move enhancements.

These changes are expected to shift the balance of power in Unite Battles, making Speedsters more viable. In addition to the Speedster reworks, several other Pokemon have received balance adjustments, including buffs to Snorlax and Espeon, while Pokemon like Blissey, Tsareena, and Miraidon have been nerfed.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers from the Pokemon Unite Assault Break v1.18.1.2 update.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Unite v1.18.1.2 Assault Break: Winners

Winners of the latest Assault Break update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Talonflame

Talonflame has received substantial improvements in both durability and offense. The addition of defense penetration (up to 60 points) makes it a stronger counter to low-defense Attackers, while increased HP and defenses boost its survivability. Additionally, the buff to Flame Charge, increasing its movement speed duration from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds, enhances Talonflame’s mobility, reinforcing its hit-and-run playstyle.

These changes make Talonflame a significantly more reliable Speedster in both early and late-game scenarios.

2) Absol

Absol benefits greatly from the Speedster rework, gaining the same defense penetration and durability buffs as Talonflame. Its Night Slash now scales better with lost HP, increasing its burst damage potential. This means Absol can now shred through weakened opponents more efficiently, making it a prime choice for aggressive playstyles.

3) Meowscarada

Already a formidable Speedster, Meowscarada’s enhancements improve its ability to secure KOs. With increased defense penetration, better defensive stats, and an improved Flower Trick, which now deals extra damage to low-HP opponents (from 15% to 18%), Meowscarada becomes an even stronger assassin-like character. These buffs make it a top-tier Speedster in the current patch.

4) Gengar

Gengar also receives a notable buff, with its basic attacks now scaling with Special Attack. This change improves its farming efficiency and overall damage output. The addition of Special Defense Penetration further strengthens Gengar’s offensive capabilities, and its Defense has been increased for better survivability.

5) Snorlax

As one of the most durable Defenders, Snorlax receives significant buffs that bolster its frontline capabilities. Increased HP, improved shield strength on Block, and enhanced healing from its Power Nap Unite Move make Snorlax even tankier. These buffs solidify its role as a premier Defender, capable of sustaining fights and disrupting enemy formations.

6) Espeon

Espeon’s Future Sight has been buffed, with a 10% damage increase and a cooldown reduction from 8 to 7 seconds. Previously overshadowed by other Special Attackers, this adjustment makes Espeon’s damage output more competitive, potentially increasing its pick rate in battles.

Pokemon Unite v1.18.1.2 Assault Break: Losers

Losers of the latest Assault Break update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Blissey

Blissey has been hit with multiple nerfs, reducing its overall impact. The cooldown for Helping Hand has been increased, while its Bliss Assistance Unite Move now deals 20% less damage and has a higher energy cost. Since Blissey’s Unite Move was one of the strongest support abilities, this nerf significantly reduces its game-changing potential, making it less dominant in team fights.

2) Tinkaton

Tinkaton’s Thief ability was deemed too strong, offering both high damage and excellent survivability. As a result, the damage has been reduced by 13%-33%, and its movement speed boost when targeting hindered opponents has been nerfed from 60% to 50%. These changes make Tinkaton less oppressive in fights, especially in chase scenarios.

3) Urshifu

Urshifu’s Wicked Blow has received an 8% damage nerf, reducing its last-hitting capability on wild Pokemon. While still viable, this nerf weakens its ability to contest objectives in high-level play.

4) Tsareena

Tsareena’s mobility and damage made it a top-tier pick, and its Triple Axel ability has been nerfed, with a 12% damage reduction. This weakens its burst damage, making it slightly less effective in fights and reducing its dominance.

5) Miraidon

Due to its high pick rate in competitive play, Miraidon’s Electro Drift has been nerfed by 5%. While this may seem like a minor adjustment, it reduces its ability to burst down targets quickly, affecting its viability in high-stakes battles.

This Pokemon Unite patch heavily favors Speedsters, who now have better survivability and damage output, making them more competitive in Unite Battles. While Defenders like Snorlax received solid buffs, some Support and All-Rounder Pokemon, such as Blissey and Tsareena, have been toned down.

With these changes, the meta is likely to shift toward a more aggressive playstyle, emphasizing Speedster picks.

Players should take advantage of the buffed Speedsters while keeping an eye on how the nerfs to Blissey and Tsareena impact team compositions.

The next few weeks will reveal whether these balance changes successfully reshape the meta or require further adjustments in future patches.

