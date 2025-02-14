Pokemon Unite update (February 13, 2025): patch notes revealed (Ver.1.17.2.11)

The latest update for Pokemon Unite (Ver.1.17.2.11) has arrived, bringing balance adjustments and matchmaking improvements. Galarian Rapidash has received significant changes to its abilities and overall effectiveness, reducing its dominance while improving underperforming moves. Meanwhile, Ranked Match matchmaking has been adjusted to ensure fairer competition, though this may result in longer queue times.

With these changes, the developers aim to create a more balanced and competitive gameplay environment. Players will also have the opportunity to provide feedback through a limited-time survey. Below, we have listed the major adjustments in this update, as disclosed by the developers.

Pokemon Unite patch update (Ver.1.17.2.11): Galarian Rapidash balance updates

Changes have been made to Galarian Rapidash's stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Pastel Veil

Shield amount: 20% decrease

Effect granted: Unstoppable → Hindrance Resistance

Psychic Counter accumulation speed: 50% decrease

Basic Attack

Damage: 10% decrease

Dazzling Gleam

Damage: 15% decrease

Movement speed increase upon hitting an opponent: 33% decrease

Smart Strike

Duration of inability to act: 0.8s → 1s

Fairy Wind

Reduced the bonus damage granted by Pastel Veil.

Increased damage when movement speed is low.

The total damage when the movement speed is sufficiently high remains unchanged.

Agility+

HP recovery: 2% of max HP every 0.5s → 2% of lost HP every 0.5s

The combination of Dazzling Gleam and Agility has been overwhelmingly dominant in both pick and win rates. This adjustment aims to maintain Galarian Rapidash’s playstyle of high-speed map control while reducing its excessive damage, survivability, and healing capabilities. Meanwhile, Fairy Wind and Smart Strike, which had low win and pick rates, have been improved to enhance their usability.

Pokemon Unite patch update (Ver.1.17.2.11): Matchmaking updates

Changes have been made to the matchmaking system for Ranked Matches. Below is an overview of the current mechanism and the adjustments being implemented.

Matchmaking mechanics

In Ranked Matches, the system pairs 10 players using the following process:

Roles

When matchmaking begins, players are randomly assigned one of two roles: Host or Client.

The Host creates a matchmaking lobby and searches for nine waiting clients in the matchmaking queue.

Clients remain in the queue until selected by a Host.

Specific process

The Host searches for Clients with a Master Rating within a specific range.

If 9 Clients cannot be found within a set time, the Host gradually expands the search range to include a wider rating difference.

The search range expands step by step until a match is successfully made, with a limit on the maximum allowable rating difference.

Once 10 players have been matched, they are divided into teams of 5 players each to ensure similar average rating values. If pre-made groups exist, the matchmaking system ensures that both teams maintain the same composition (for example, 2+1+1+1 vs. 2+1+1+1).

Pokemon Unite patch update (Ver.1.17.2.11): Changes and expected effects

The rating range for matchmaking has been reduced , ensuring players of similar skill levels are paired more consistently.

, ensuring players of similar skill levels are paired more consistently. The expansion speed of the rating search range has been slowed , making it less likely for low and high-ranked players to be matched together.

, making it less likely for low and high-ranked players to be matched together. Matchmaking times may be slightly longer due to these changes.

due to these changes. Five-player teams are excluded from this adjustment to prevent excessive wait times.

These changes will first be tested in select regions where matchmaking stability is high. If negative impacts on gameplay are observed, adjustments may be reverted.

The Pokemon Unite team is committed to refining the matchmaking experience based on player feedback. From February 13 to February 20, 2025, a survey will be available on the Event screen for players to share their thoughts on these changes. Trainers are encouraged to participate and help shape the future of Pokemon Unite.

With these balance and matchmaking updates, the developers aim to create a fairer, more engaging competitive environment. Stay tuned for future patches as the team continues to refine and enhance the game.

