Pokemon Unite leaks suggest Johto Legendary to be introduced on Pokemon Day

Pokemon Unite datamine leaks suggest a new Legendary Pokemon from the Johto region will make its way to the game. According to leaks shared by Twitter user @ElChicoEevee, Suicune is expected to arrive in Unite on February 27, also known as Pokemon Day. This would mark another major Legendary addition to the game, following previous releases like Ho-Oh and Darkrai.

While The Pokemon Company has not officially confirmed this information, datamines often provide some interesting insights into upcoming content. Here’s what we know so far about Suicune’s potential role in Unite.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Suicune’s rumored role and playstyle in Pokemon Unite

Based on its stats in the main series games, Suicune is expected to be a Special Attacker in Unite. However, what makes this leak particularly interesting is that @ElChicoEevee suggested Suicune will be an All-Rounder.

If true, this would make Suicune the first-ever Special Attacking All-Rounder in the game, breaking the usual trend of All-Rounders relying on physical attacks.

While Suicune’s role as an All-Rounder is still a rumor, its strong defensive stats and access to various support-based moves in the mainline games make it a candidate for the Defender or Supporter role.

Its bulky nature and potential ability to provide healing or crowd-control effects could make it a versatile addition to the roster.

Other Pokemon Unite leaks: Ho-Oh and Suicune Holowears

In addition to Suicune’s arrival, @ElChicoEevee has leaked new cosmetic additions to Unite. One of the highlights is an Otogi-style Ho-Oh skin, which is rumored to be the main feature of the upcoming Battle Pass. This aligns with Pokemon Unite’s recent trend of introducing themed skins.

Interestingly, a new Suicune skin has also been shown in the leaks. However, unlike the Ho-Oh Battle Pass skin, the Suicune skin will not be part of the Battle Pass and may be sold separately in the in-game store.

If these leaks prove to be true, Pokemon Day 2025 could bring one of the most exciting updates to Pokemon Unite. Suicune’s arrival as a potential Special Attacking All-Rounder could shake up the game’s meta, offering players a new playstyle that combines bulk and offensive capabilities.

Meanwhile, the addition of the Otogi-style Ho-Oh skin and Suicune’s own cosmetic options will give collectors more customization choices.

As always, it’s best to wait for official confirmation from The Pokemon Company, but these leaks provide plenty of reasons for Pokemon Unite players to be excited for what’s to come.

