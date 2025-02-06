Pokemon Unite update today (February 6, 2025): Unison Strike 2 patch notes revealed (Ver.1.17.2.10)

The latest Pokemon Unite update (Ver.1.17.2.10) was released on February 6, 2025, at 07:00 UTC, bringing a new wave of balance changes and improvements to the game. This includes adjustments to multiple Pocket Monsters to ensure a more balanced gameplay experience.

Alongside these balance tweaks, the update also introduces shop and event updates. Players experiencing connection issues while the game updates should restart their app. Below are the details of all the major balance changes.

Pokemon Unite Unison Strike 2 patch notes (Ver.1.17.2.10): Balance updates

Expand Tweet

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

1) Trevenant

Pain Split

Damage: 20%/30%/40% of damage taken → 25%/35%/45%

HP recovery amount: 12% increase

Pain Split was not providing enough value in extended battles, making it difficult for Trevenant to maintain pressure in prolonged fights. To enhance its defensive capabilities, both its damage share ratio and healing effect have been buffed.

2) Ho-Oh

Stats

Defense: 90–480 → 90–540 (Lv. 1–15)

Special Defense: 70–385 → 70–420 (Lv. 1–15)

Flamethrower

HP recovery: 20% increase

Fire Spin

Shield: 20% increase

Despite its high durability and healing abilities, Ho-Oh lacked sufficient defensive power in the current meta. To improve its frontline sustainability, its stats and healing/shielding effects have been buffed.

3) Cramorant

Status

Attack Speed: 1.1–1.5 → 1.1–1.6 (Lv. 1–15)

Surf

Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s

Hurricane

Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s

Cramorant’s attack speed and mobility-based playstyle made it challenging to keep up with opponents, leading to a low win rate. The creature's battle endurance has improved by buffing its attack speed and move cooldowns.

4) Inteleon

Snipe Shot

Damage: 10% increase

Liquidation

Damage: 6% increase

Cooldown: 6.5s → 6s

The damage of Snipe Shot and Liquidation was insufficient, causing Inteleon’s win rate to drop. By increasing their damage and lowering Liquidation’s cooldown, Inteleon’s impact as an Attacker has been enhanced.

5) Mewtwo Y

Psystrike

Damage: 5% decrease

Psystrike had both high damage and a strong hindrance effect that significantly impacted opponents' mobility, making it difficult for them to counterattack. To balance this, its damage has been nerfed.

6) Tsareena

Triple Axel

Damage: 8% decrease

Triple Axel provided strong attack power, mobility, and healing, allowing Tsareena to sustain fights effectively. To balance this, its damage has been nerfed.

7) Psyduck

Surf

Damage: 15% decrease

Psychic

Damage: 10% decrease

Surf and Psychic were too powerful due to their combination of hindrance and damage, making Psyduck overly strong as a Supporter. To balance this, their damage has been nerfed.

8) Garchomp

Stats:

Critical hit rate: 10% → 5% (Lv. 5–8), 20% → 10% (Lv. 9–15)

Garchomp’s high attack speed allowed it to land many hits quickly, naturally increasing the occurrence of critical hits and resulting in excessive damage output. To balance this, its critical hit rate has been nerfed.

Also read: Everything to know about Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite

The latest Pokemon Unite update makes significant adjustments to the game’s balance, addressing underperforming Pocket Monsters like Ho-Oh and Cramorant while nerfing overpowered ones like Mewtwo Y and Garchomp. These changes are expected to shake up the meta and encourage diverse team compositions in ranked battles.

Make sure to restart your game if you haven’t received the update yet and stay tuned for more Pokemon Unite news.

Also read: Pokemon Unite Galarian Rapidash: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Check out our other Pokemon Unite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨