Pokemon Unite update today (February 6, 2025): Unison Strike 2 patch notes revealed (Ver.1.17.2.10)

The latest Pokemon Unite update (Ver.1.17.2.10) was released on February 6, 2025, at 07:00 UTC, bringing a new wave of balance changes and improvements to the game. This includes adjustments to multiple Pocket Monsters to ensure a more balanced gameplay experience.
Alongside these balance tweaks, the update also introduces shop and event updates. Players experiencing connection issues while the game updates should restart their app. Below are the details of all the major balance changes.
Pokemon Unite Unison Strike 2 patch notes (Ver.1.17.2.10): Balance updates
1) Trevenant
Pain Split
- Damage: 20%/30%/40% of damage taken → 25%/35%/45%
- HP recovery amount: 12% increase
Pain Split was not providing enough value in extended battles, making it difficult for Trevenant to maintain pressure in prolonged fights. To enhance its defensive capabilities, both its damage share ratio and healing effect have been buffed.
2) Ho-Oh
Stats
- Defense: 90–480 → 90–540 (Lv. 1–15)
- Special Defense: 70–385 → 70–420 (Lv. 1–15)
Flamethrower
- HP recovery: 20% increase
Fire Spin
- Shield: 20% increase
Despite its high durability and healing abilities, Ho-Oh lacked sufficient defensive power in the current meta. To improve its frontline sustainability, its stats and healing/shielding effects have been buffed.
3) Cramorant
Status
- Attack Speed: 1.1–1.5 → 1.1–1.6 (Lv. 1–15)
Surf
- Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s
Hurricane
- Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s
Cramorant’s attack speed and mobility-based playstyle made it challenging to keep up with opponents, leading to a low win rate. The creature's battle endurance has improved by buffing its attack speed and move cooldowns.
4) Inteleon
Snipe Shot
- Damage: 10% increase
Liquidation
- Damage: 6% increase
- Cooldown: 6.5s → 6s
The damage of Snipe Shot and Liquidation was insufficient, causing Inteleon’s win rate to drop. By increasing their damage and lowering Liquidation’s cooldown, Inteleon’s impact as an Attacker has been enhanced.
5) Mewtwo Y
Psystrike
- Damage: 5% decrease
Psystrike had both high damage and a strong hindrance effect that significantly impacted opponents' mobility, making it difficult for them to counterattack. To balance this, its damage has been nerfed.
6) Tsareena
Triple Axel
- Damage: 8% decrease
Triple Axel provided strong attack power, mobility, and healing, allowing Tsareena to sustain fights effectively. To balance this, its damage has been nerfed.
7) Psyduck
Surf
- Damage: 15% decrease
Psychic
- Damage: 10% decrease
Surf and Psychic were too powerful due to their combination of hindrance and damage, making Psyduck overly strong as a Supporter. To balance this, their damage has been nerfed.
8) Garchomp
Stats:
- Critical hit rate: 10% → 5% (Lv. 5–8), 20% → 10% (Lv. 9–15)
Garchomp’s high attack speed allowed it to land many hits quickly, naturally increasing the occurrence of critical hits and resulting in excessive damage output. To balance this, its critical hit rate has been nerfed.
The latest Pokemon Unite update makes significant adjustments to the game’s balance, addressing underperforming Pocket Monsters like Ho-Oh and Cramorant while nerfing overpowered ones like Mewtwo Y and Garchomp. These changes are expected to shake up the meta and encourage diverse team compositions in ranked battles.
Make sure to restart your game if you haven’t received the update yet and stay tuned for more Pokemon Unite news.
