  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon Unite update today (February 6, 2025): Unison Strike 2 patch notes revealed (Ver.1.17.2.10)

Pokemon Unite update today (February 6, 2025): Unison Strike 2 patch notes revealed (Ver.1.17.2.10)

By Aashish Victor
Modified Feb 06, 2025 06:08 GMT
Pokemon Unite update today (February 6, 2025): Unison Strike 2 patch notes revealed (Ver.1.17.2.10)
The Pokemon Unite Unison Strike 2 patch notes Ver.1.17.2.10 are out (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The latest Pokemon Unite update (Ver.1.17.2.10) was released on February 6, 2025, at 07:00 UTC, bringing a new wave of balance changes and improvements to the game. This includes adjustments to multiple Pocket Monsters to ensure a more balanced gameplay experience.

Alongside these balance tweaks, the update also introduces shop and event updates. Players experiencing connection issues while the game updates should restart their app. Below are the details of all the major balance changes.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon Unite Unison Strike 2 patch notes (Ver.1.17.2.10): Balance updates

also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

1) Trevenant

Pain Split

  • Damage: 20%/30%/40% of damage taken → 25%/35%/45%
  • HP recovery amount: 12% increase

Pain Split was not providing enough value in extended battles, making it difficult for Trevenant to maintain pressure in prolonged fights. To enhance its defensive capabilities, both its damage share ratio and healing effect have been buffed.

2) Ho-Oh

Stats

  • Defense: 90–480 → 90–540 (Lv. 1–15)
  • Special Defense: 70–385 → 70–420 (Lv. 1–15)

Flamethrower

  • HP recovery: 20% increase

Fire Spin

  • Shield: 20% increase

Despite its high durability and healing abilities, Ho-Oh lacked sufficient defensive power in the current meta. To improve its frontline sustainability, its stats and healing/shielding effects have been buffed.

3) Cramorant

Status

  • Attack Speed: 1.1–1.5 → 1.1–1.6 (Lv. 1–15)

Surf

  • Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s

Hurricane

  • Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s

Cramorant’s attack speed and mobility-based playstyle made it challenging to keep up with opponents, leading to a low win rate. The creature's battle endurance has improved by buffing its attack speed and move cooldowns.

4) Inteleon

Snipe Shot

  • Damage: 10% increase

Liquidation

  • Damage: 6% increase
  • Cooldown: 6.5s → 6s

The damage of Snipe Shot and Liquidation was insufficient, causing Inteleon’s win rate to drop. By increasing their damage and lowering Liquidation’s cooldown, Inteleon’s impact as an Attacker has been enhanced.

5) Mewtwo Y

Psystrike

  • Damage: 5% decrease

Psystrike had both high damage and a strong hindrance effect that significantly impacted opponents' mobility, making it difficult for them to counterattack. To balance this, its damage has been nerfed.

6) Tsareena

Triple Axel

  • Damage: 8% decrease

Triple Axel provided strong attack power, mobility, and healing, allowing Tsareena to sustain fights effectively. To balance this, its damage has been nerfed.

7) Psyduck

Surf

  • Damage: 15% decrease

Psychic

  • Damage: 10% decrease

Surf and Psychic were too powerful due to their combination of hindrance and damage, making Psyduck overly strong as a Supporter. To balance this, their damage has been nerfed.

8) Garchomp

Stats:

  • Critical hit rate: 10% → 5% (Lv. 5–8), 20% → 10% (Lv. 9–15)

Garchomp’s high attack speed allowed it to land many hits quickly, naturally increasing the occurrence of critical hits and resulting in excessive damage output. To balance this, its critical hit rate has been nerfed.

Also read: Everything to know about Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite

The latest Pokemon Unite update makes significant adjustments to the game’s balance, addressing underperforming Pocket Monsters like Ho-Oh and Cramorant while nerfing overpowered ones like Mewtwo Y and Garchomp. These changes are expected to shake up the meta and encourage diverse team compositions in ranked battles.

Make sure to restart your game if you haven’t received the update yet and stay tuned for more Pokemon Unite news.

Also read: Pokemon Unite Galarian Rapidash: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Check out our other Pokemon Unite articles:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी