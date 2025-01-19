Pokemon Unite Galarian Rapidash: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite Galarian Rapidash is making its way to Aeos Island, ready to dazzle as a Speedster. Originally intended as an All-Rounder, this majestic Pokemon has been redefined to thrive on speed and agility. Its gameplay revolves around maintaining high movement speed to maximize damage output and shield uptime, making it a fast-paced and dynamic addition to the game.

As a Special Attacking Speedster, Galarian Rapidash excels in picking off squishy targets, weaving in and out of fights, and capitalizing on its mobility to outplay opponents. This guide focuses on the best strategies, builds, and items to make the most of this Pokemon's unique playstyle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon Unite Galarian Rapidash: Best recommended moveset

Galarian Rapidash will soon be in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the most effective build, pair Fairy Wind with Agility:

Fairy Wind offers tremendous burst damage, especially with a fully charged speed gauge. It allows you to dive in, deal heavy damage, and disrupt enemies with its knock-up effect.

offers tremendous burst damage, especially with a fully charged speed gauge. It allows you to dive in, deal heavy damage, and disrupt enemies with its knock-up effect. Agility is essential for maintaining high movement speed, charging your shield, and regenerating HP at later levels, making it a core part of your survivability and mobility.

Pokemon Unite Galarian Rapidash: Best recommended Held Items

Slick Spoon : Enhances your general damage output and gives you a little HP, which synergizes with Rapidash's sustained damage.

: Enhances your general damage output and gives you a little HP, which synergizes with Rapidash's sustained damage. Razor Claw : Boosts damage after using moves, particularly effective given Rapidash’s hit-and-run playstyle.

: Boosts damage after using moves, particularly effective given Rapidash’s hit-and-run playstyle. Float Stone: Increases movement speed, both in and out of combat, enabling you to stay mobile and capitalize on Rapidash’s speed-oriented mechanics.

Other items: Choice Specs, Wise Glasses, Shell Bell

Pokemon Unite Galarian Rapidash: Best recommended Battle Item

X Speed seems to be your best choice here as it amplifies your already high movement speed, allowing you to deal the most amount of damage, escape danger, or chase down enemies.

Pokemon Unite Galarian Rapidash: Best recommended Emblems

Focus on movement speed and critical-hit rate:

Green: Boost special attack

Boost special attack Yellow: Boost movement speed

Pokemon Unite Galarian Rapidash: Best recommended strategy and tips

Maximize speed for damage : Galarian Rapidash’s abilities scale with movement speed, so staying fast is critical. Use Agility to keep your speed gauge full, and avoid lingering in slow zones.

: Galarian Rapidash’s abilities scale with movement speed, so staying fast is critical. Use to keep your speed gauge full, and avoid lingering in slow zones. Play hit-and-run : Rapidash shines when engaging briefly and retreating before taking too much damage. Use Fairy Wind for quick bursts, then reposition to avoid counterattacks.

: Rapidash shines when engaging briefly and retreating before taking too much damage. Use for quick bursts, then reposition to avoid counterattacks. Shield management : Your passive shield makes you unstoppable when active, protecting you from crowd control. Always fight with your shield up and retreat if it breaks to recharge safely.

: Your passive shield makes you unstoppable when active, protecting you from crowd control. Always fight with your shield up and retreat if it breaks to recharge safely. Capitalize on Goal Zones : Fighting near goal zones boosts your movement speed, allowing you to recharge your shield faster. Leverage this mechanic in mid-game skirmishes and during Rayquaza fights.

: Fighting near goal zones boosts your movement speed, allowing you to recharge your shield faster. Leverage this mechanic in mid-game skirmishes and during Rayquaza fights. Prioritize squishy targets : With high burst damage, Rapidash excels at taking out fragile opponents like Attackers and Speedsters. Prioritize them in team fights.

: With high burst damage, Rapidash excels at taking out fragile opponents like Attackers and Speedsters. Prioritize them in team fights. Map awareness: Rapidash’s speed makes it excellent for quick rotations. Stay alert for opportunities to gank lanes, secure objectives, or assist teammates in need.

Late-game strategy

As the game progresses, your role shifts to disrupting the enemy team and securing crucial picks during Rayquaza fights. Use Agility to dodge enemy skills, dive into the backline with Fairy Wind, and escape unscathed.

Galarian Rapidash is a Speedster with a unique twist, combining high-speed mechanics with burst damage and shield management. With the right build and strategy, it can dominate opponents and turn the tide of battle in its favor.

Focus on maintaining speed, play hit-and-run, and manage your shield to unleash Rapidash’s full potential in the game.

