Pokemon Unite Solo Queue licenses tier list for March 2024

The dynamics of Solo Queue in Pokemon Unite sees continuous change with each patch, introducing new contenders and reshaping the competitive landscape. The v1.14.1.2 patch update in Pokemon Unite is particularly noteworthy. It brought along substantial balance changes and the introduction of new EX Pokemon, which have significantly influenced the Solo Queue tier rankings.

Playing alone requires a blend of self-reliance and the ability to anticipate the unfolding chaos of battle, making the choice of Pokemon - or licenses - crucial for climbing the ranks.

What distinguishes this tier from a standard one is the ability to excel with minimal expectations or assistance from your teammates. In this article, we'll explore the tier list, highlighting licenses that either shine or fall short, especially when you're navigating the battlefield alone or Solo Queuing in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite Solo Queue Tier list for March 2024

S Tier

S rank in single player Queues (image via The Pokemon Company)

The cream of the crop in Pokemon Unite, S Tier licenses are the most formidable choices for single player Queues. These Pokemon stand out for their superior performance across various aspects of the game:

Absol

Greninja

Leafeon

Mewtwo X

Mewtwo Y

Mimikyu

Miraidon (A new EX Pokemon making a notable debut)

(A new EX Pokemon making a notable debut) Pikachu

Urshifu

Venusaur

Zacian

These licenses offer unmatched support, damage, and utility, making them pivotal in securing victory in matches.

A Tier

A rank in single player Queues (image via The Pokemon Company)

Close on the heels of the S Tier, A Tier Pokemon provide powerful options that, while not as universally effective, can significantly influence the game through their strengths and synergy:

Aegislash

Blastoise

Blaziken

Chandelure

Dragapult

Gengar

Glaceon

Lapras

Machamp

Meowscarada

Scizor

Scyther

Slowbro

Snorlax

Talonflame

Tsareena

Tyranitar

Umbreon

Zoroark

These licenses can excel in the right hands, offering a mix of utility, damage, and control to a Solo Queue lineup.

B Tier

B rank in single player Queues (image via The Pokemon Company)

B Tier Pokemon are valuable team members that, while not standout performers in every situation, can play their roles effectively:

Alolan Ninetales

Azumarill

Blissey

Buzzwole

Charizard

Cinderace

Delphox

Dodrio

Dragonite

Duraludon

Gardevoir

Goodra

Greedent

Inteleon

Lucario

Mamoswine

Metagross

Mew

Mr. Mime

Sylveon

Trevenant

Wigglytuff

Zeraora

These Pokemon require strategic play to leverage their strengths, but they can still significantly impact the outcome of a game.

C Tier

C rank in single player Queues (image via The Pokemon Company)

C Tier Pokemon are less ideal for Solo Queue in Pokemon Unite, often requiring specific conditions, team coordination, or a higher level of effort to excel:

Clefable

Cramorant

Crustle

Decidueye

Eldegoss

Espeon

Garchomp

Gyarados

Hoopa

Sableye

These licenses face challenges when pitted against higher-tier opponents, but can find their moments to shine under the right circumstances.

D Tier

D rank in single player Queues (image via The Pokemon Company)

Occupying the bottom rung of the tier list, D Tier Pokemon struggle to find their footing in the solo competitive scene:

Comfey

While still enjoyable for casual play, these licenses generally underperform in competitive Solo Queue matches. Comfey functions primarily as a healer. Without the support of an ally, its effectiveness is greatly diminished, making it as vulnerable as a wild Pokemon awaiting predation.

The Solo Queue license tier list for March 2024 reflects the current state of Pokemon Unite's ever-evolving meta. Players should note that these rankings are not absolute, and they can change with future updates and balance changes.

Mastery of a Pokemon's mechanics, alongside strategic gameplay and adaptability, can often outweigh tier list rankings. Experimentation and finding a critter that suits one's playstyle are key to queue alone and succeed in Pokemon Unite.

