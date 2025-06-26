Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and more

The action does not stop in Pokemon Unite as the Full Force Burst [Part 2] patch rolls in, ushering in a tide of new and exciting changes and preparations for the game's fourth anniversary. In this installment of Shop updates, bug fixes, event hints, and meta rebalance to ensure greater gameplay fairness, this patch sets out to sharpen the experience and lay the ground for the anniversary celebrations. Below are all the details you need to know about the new version update.
Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst [Part 2]: Update overview
- Release date & time: June 27, 2025, at 07:00 UTC
- Game version: Ver. 1.19.1.4
App restart may be required for players to enable the update. Server connections may be restricted during the update, so if you cannot connect, just try again afterwards.
Events & Celebrations
- 4th Anniversary countdown: Pokemon Unite's fourth anniversary takes place on July 21, 2025.
- Challenge event coming: There's a new challenge event on the horizon, where players can gain rewards by playing.
- Countdown daily log-in bonus: As the anniversary approaches, rewards for daily log-in bonuses will be available, providing encouragement to play regularly.
- Shop & event updates: Look for new content in the in-game shop and updates to current events aligning with holiday cheer.
Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst [Part 2]: Balance updates
A few Pokemon have had adjustments to improve overall gameplay balance and maintain a fairer environment:
1) Ceruledge
Bitter Blade
- HP recovery effect: 40% → 50%
Bitter Blade+
- HP recovery effect: 55% → 70%
Unite Move: Revenant Rend
- Damage reduction while charging: 50% → 70%
Ceruledge’s ability to stay in fights was sometimes lacking due to insufficient healing from Bitter Blade. The HP recovery has been increased to allow for more aggressive fighting. Additionally, the damage reduction while charging its Unite Move has been increased to prevent it from being knocked out before the move can be used.
2) Duraludon
Dragon Pulse
- Damage: 8% increase
- Cooldown reduction upon KO: 10% → 30%
Unite Move: Revolving Ruin
- Added effect: Unstoppable
To increase the opportunities for a playstyle centered around Dragon Pulse, its damage and usability have been improved. The addition of Unstoppable to its Unite Move makes it less likely to be interrupted during crucial moments.
3) Leafeon
Solar Blade
- Damage: 10% / 6% / 2% / 0% increase (depending on charge time)
Leaf Blade
- Cooldown: 9s → 8.5s
- Chlorophyll gauge increase: 20% increase
Leafeon excels at mobility, but its moves tended to require too much preparation time. Increasing the damage of a quickly charged Solar Blade and improving the turnover rate of Leaf Blade allows it to fulfill its role as a Speedster more effectively.
4) Alcremie
Stats
- HP: 3100–7800 → 3100–9000
- Defense: 40–230 → 40–320
- Sp. Def: 30–280 → 30–370
Charm
- Damage: 98%–73% increase (Lv. 1–5)
Sweet Scent
- Move startup time reduced.
Recover
- HP recovery: 35% increase
Decorate
- Added effect: When used on an ally, the user also gains a shield that does not deal additional damage.
Unite Move: Fluffy Cream Supreme
- HP recovery: 25% increase
- Shield amount after the move ends: 20% → 30% of max HP
- Movement speed increase after the move ends: 30% → 40%
As a Supporter, Alcremie's overall stats have been significantly improved to better assist allies and make it harder to knock out. Especially, its durability and healing capabilities have been enhanced to increase stability in team fights.
5) Blissey
Safeguard
- Shield amount: 10% decrease
- Cooldown: 9s → 10s
Blissey's ability to support allies was exceptionally high, frequently creating situations that were difficult for the opposing team to counter. Therefore, the shield amount has been decreased and the move's cooldown has been increased.
6) Armarouge
Psyshock
- Damage: 10% decrease
Armarouge was able to deal high damage safely from a distance, and Psyshock in particular was more powerful than anticipated. Its damage has therefore been reduced to give other Pokemon more opportunities to withstand its attacks and counter.
7) Blaziken
Fire Punch
- Damage: 12% decrease
Unite Move: Spinning Flame Fist / Spinning Flame Kick
- Shield amount: 12% → 9% of max HP
The shield from its Unite Move provided high durability, allowing Blaziken to consistently deal high damage while being difficult to knock out. The shield amount has been adjusted, and the damage of Fire Punch has been decreased.
With this strong update, Pokemon Unite continues to hone gameplay while setting the stage for a big celebration. Whether you're a casual fan or competitive player, the next few weeks are looking to be an exciting time on Aeos Island.
