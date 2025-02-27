All Pokemon Unite First to 500 Aeos Technology, explained

Pokemon Unite continues to innovate with new battle modes, and "First to 500" introduces a fresh and fast-paced challenge. In this 5v5 mode, the first team that scores 500 points wins the match. The result is a dynamic battlefield that demands strategy, quick decision-making, and teamwork.

One of the most significant additions in this mode is Aeos Technology, an exclusive upgrade system that enhances gameplay as teams progress. Players unlock various benefits based on their current score, influencing factors such as experience gain, Aeos energy retention, and revival times.

Mastering the mechanics behind Aeos Technology can be the key to securing victory in this high-stakes game mode.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Unite First to 500: What is Aeos Technology?

Aeos Technology as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aeos Technology is a key mechanic in First to 500 mode, offering players unique enhancements throughout the match. At the start, players choose one of three randomly presented Aeos Technology options, with additional selections in the same format available at specific team score milestones:

0 points

50 points

100 points

200 points

350 points

Each upgrade can significantly alter a player's approach to battle, making it crucial to select the right option based on team composition and game state.

Pokemon Unite First to 500: All Aeos Technology upgrades explained

At every milestone, you will randomly be provided with three options among these (Image via The Pokemon Company)

0 Points options

Goal Leveler: Level up instantly and when scoring (60s duration).

Level up instantly and when scoring (60s duration). Speedy KOs: Basic attacks instantly KO wild Pokemon (+100% Exp, 45s cooldown).

Basic attacks instantly KO wild Pokemon (+100% Exp, 45s cooldown). KO Leveler: Level up when KO'ing opponents (30s cooldown).

Level up when KO'ing opponents (30s cooldown). Solo Exp. Points Up: +60% Exp from wild Pokemon when solo.

+60% Exp from wild Pokemon when solo. Passive Exp. Points Up: +100% passive Exp, +200% if lowest level on the team.

+100% passive Exp, +200% if lowest level on the team. Shared Growth: +50% Exp when defeating wild Pokemon with an ally.

50 Points options

Energy Thief: Steal 20% of an opponent's Aeos Energy with basic attacks (10s cooldown).

Steal 20% of an opponent's Aeos Energy with basic attacks (10s cooldown). Full Energy: Instantly max out Aeos Energy.

Instantly max out Aeos Energy. Aeos Energy Aid: Wild Pokemon drop more Energy if none is held.

Wild Pokemon drop more Energy if none is held. Energy Magnet: Collect Aeos Energy from further away and gain +100% from the ground.

Collect Aeos Energy from further away and gain +100% from the ground. Aeos Energy Up: +100% Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon.

+100% Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon. Energy Generator: +2 Aeos Energy every 10s (+4 if under 20).

+2 Aeos Energy every 10s (+4 if under 20). Energy Refill: Regain Aeos Energy if scoring within 30s of KO’ing an opponent.

Regain Aeos Energy if scoring within 30s of KO’ing an opponent. Energy Insurance: Prevents Aeos Energy loss upon knockout.

100 Points options

Map Sprinter: Move 40% faster after leaving combat.

Move 40% faster after leaving combat. Hindrance Canceler: Removes hindrances every 10s and grants 1s of unstoppable status.

Removes hindrances every 10s and grants 1s of unstoppable status. Goalkeeper: Shields in ally goal zones are 50% stronger.

Shields in ally goal zones are 50% stronger. Cooldown Cooler: -10% move cooldowns, decreasing further with each score (max -25%).

-10% move cooldowns, decreasing further with each score (max -25%). Battle Item Stock: Gain an additional battle item use.

Gain an additional battle item use. Extended Auras: Auras from wild Pokemon last longer and persist after knockouts.

Auras from wild Pokemon last longer and persist after knockouts. Battle Recovery: Fully restores HP after defeating wild Pokemon.

Fully restores HP after defeating wild Pokemon. True Sight: Expands field of vision, revealing stealth enemies every 10s.

Expands field of vision, revealing stealth enemies every 10s. Energy Shield: Gain a shield (1% max HP per Aeos Energy collected, max 35%).

Gain a shield (1% max HP per Aeos Energy collected, max 35%). Energy Clash: +25% damage to opponents with less energy than you.

200 Points options

Insta-Goal: The next goal is scored instantly.

The next goal is scored instantly. Goal Posted: Take 25% less damage while scoring and attacks don’t interrupt.

Take 25% less damage while scoring and attacks don’t interrupt. Speedy Scorer: Score goals 100% faster.

Score goals 100% faster. Energy Capacity: Doubles maximum Aeos Energy capacity.

Doubles maximum Aeos Energy capacity. Double Points: The next goal scores double points.

350 Points options

Emergency Recovery: Recover HP when low (60s cooldown).

Recover HP when low (60s cooldown). Turbo Unite Move: Instantly charge 50% of Unite Move, with a 100% charge cap.

Instantly charge 50% of Unite Move, with a 100% charge cap. Full-Power Boost: +50% damage when HP is above 90%.

+50% damage when HP is above 90%. Damage Reduction: Take 10% less damage, plus 5% less for each nearby enemy.

Take 10% less damage, plus 5% less for each nearby enemy. HP Recovery Field: Heals the lowest HP ally and the user by 4%.

The First to 500 mode in Pokemon Unite offers a unique blend of strategy and unpredictable adaptability. Aeos Technology plays a pivotal role in shaping each match, allowing teams to customize their approach based on score progression.

Understanding when and how to use these enhancements can give players a competitive edge, making every match a fast-paced and engaging battle for victory.

