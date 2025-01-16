Pokemon Unite v1.17.2.8 Unison Strike: Winners and losers

The latest Pokemon Unite update — v1.17.2.8 Unison Strike — dropped on January 16, 2025, bringing numerous changes to the game. With adjustments across Pokemon stats and moves, the patch aims to fine-tune the balance of Unite Battles. With buffs to underperformers and nerfs for overpowered contenders, this update significantly shakes up the competitive meta.

Whether you're a frontline tank, backline attacker, or a crucial supporter — these changes will impact your playstyle. Let’s break down the winners and losers of this update to see who emerged stronger and who took a hit.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon Unite v1.17.2.8 Unison Strike winners

Pokemon that received buffs this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Goodra: Goodra’s buffs solidify its position as a dominant frontline tank. Its Gooey ability now slows enemies more effectively (10% from 8%) — while Acid Spray gains a longer throw duration, improving its crowd-control potential. Combined with the enhanced damage reduction from Muddy Water, it can now excel in extended battles.

2) Aegislash: Aegislash finally received the boost it needed. With improved Defense and Special Defense, its durability in Sword Stance increases. The damage output from its boosted attack now scales higher with the target’s max HP (8.5% from 7%) — and the reduced cooldown for Wide Guard (8s from 9s) allows for more versatile transitions between stances. These buffs make Aegislash a stronger contender in team fights.

3) Sylveon: Sylveon’s underwhelming damage is addressed with a 5% damage increase to Mystical Fire and a shorter cooldown for Calm Mind. These changes make Sylveon more flexible and impactful, helping it reclaim its place among top Attackers.

4) Gardevoir: By lowering Gardevoir’s evolution level to Lv. 7 from Lv. 8, the update boosts its midgame presence. This adjustment allows players to capitalize on Gardevoir’s powerful moves earlier, making it a more reliable pick in team battles.

5) Urshifu: Rapid Strike Style Urshifu gets some much-needed love. The Surging Strikes damage buff (10% increase) and the longer Defense reduction duration from Liquidation (3 seconds from 2 seconds) enhance its late-game potential — making it more rewarding for skilled players.

6) Zacian: Zacian’s energy requirements for Intrepid Sword enhancements are reduced. Its energy required is now reduced to 5/8/10 (from 8/12/15). This adjustment helps Zacian rejoin battles faster after losing Aeos Energy, boosting its overall win rate.

Pokemon Unite v1.17.2.8 Unison Strike losers

Pokemon that received nerfs this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Greedent: Known for its relentless Belch spam, Greedent sees a 6% damage nerf to its signature move. This tweak curbs its ability to dominate fights as a Defender while keeping its tankiness intact.

2) Psyduck: Psyduck’s high-damage Surf move is nerfed by 15%, and the Unite Move damage reduction is reduced to 25% (from 30%). These changes diminish Psyduck’s utility in late-game team fights, making it less oppressive.

3) Alolan Ninetales: Alolan Ninetales faces significant damage reductions, with its Boosted Attack weakened by 5% and Blizzard losing 12% damage when hitting walls. While its hindrance effects remain strong, its damage output takes a substantial hit, lowering its overall impact.

4) Umbreon: Umbreon’s nerfs target its versatility. The cooldown for Wish is increased to 6 seconds from 5.5 seconds — while Foul Play’s first hit damage drops by 20%, offset by a 10% increase to the second hit. These adjustments emphasize skillful play but reduce Umbreon’s consistency in battles.

5) Wigglytuff: Wigglytuff’s Double Slap and Dazzling Gleam receive a 5% damage nerf, slightly lowering its offensive impact. However, its Unite Move gains a significant buff — with a 35% increase to the shield amount and a longer duration (3.5 seconds from 2.5 seconds), strengthening its supportive role.

6) Blissey: Blissey’s Helping Hand is less potent, with movement speed and attack speed boost both reduced to 30% (from 35%). While this weakens its synergy with basic-attack-reliant allies, the reduced energy cost for Bliss Assistance allows for more frequent team support.

This patch pushes Pokemon with high skill ceilings — like Urshifu and Aegislash — into the spotlight while reigning in overperformers such as Alolan Ninetales and Greedent. Additionally, early-game and mid-game power spikes, such as Gardevoir’s earlier evolution, signal a shift toward faster-paced battles.

