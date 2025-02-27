New Pokemon Unite battle mode First to 500, explained

Pokemon Unite continues to evolve with the introduction of exciting new battle modes, and the latest addition, First to 500, brings a fresh twist to the title’s gameplay. Unlike traditional battles, where teams must outscore opponents before the timer runs out, First to 500 names the first team to reach 500 points victorious, creating a fast-paced battlefield where adaptability and teamwork are crucial.

A standout feature of First to 500 is the introduction of Aeos technology, an exclusive system that allows players to enhance their gameplay as they progress. With changes to experience gain, revival time, and Aeos energy loss based on team performance, this mode offers a balanced yet unpredictable experience.

Understanding the mechanics and strategies behind First to 500 will help players maximize their chances of success.

How Pokemon Unite First to 500 works

New mode: First to 500 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite's First to 500 is a 5v5 casual mode where the first team to score 500 points wins. Players score points by depositing Aeos energy into the opposing team’s goal zones. Unique mechanics, such as Aeos technology and strategic wild Pokemon battles against Rotom and Regieleki, add new layers of depth to the game.

New Pokemon Unite First to 500 casual mode: Aeos technology

Aeos technology as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A key mechanic exclusive to this battle mode is Aeos technology, which provides teams with special enhancements.

Players select one of three randomly presented pieces of Aeos technology at the start of the match and gain additional choices at score milestones:

0 points

50 points

100 points

200 points

350 points

Each selection can significantly impact battle progression, so players should choose wisely based on their Pokemon’s role and the match’s current state.

Aeos Energy storage limits

Players must manage their Aeos energy carefully, as there is a limit to how much can be stored in a Unite Ball at different Pokemon levels:

Lv. 1-8 : Max 30 energy

: Max energy Lv. 9-11 : Max 40 energy

: Max energy Lv. 12-15: Max 50 energy

Keeping track of these limits ensures that players deposit their energy efficiently and avoid unnecessary losses.

Dynamic balance adjustments

To keep the game competitive, several factors change dynamically based on team scores and Pokemon levels:

Experience gain rates adjust to maintain balance.

adjust to maintain balance. Revival times vary depending on score differences.

vary depending on score differences. Aeos energy loss upon knockout is influenced by these differences, preventing overwhelming leads.

New Pokemon Unite First to 500 casual mode: Gameplay tips and key objectives

Certain wild creatures provide specific buffs to aid you in your clashes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To succeed in First to 500, teams must capitalize on major objectives that spawn throughout the match. These powerful wild Pokemon provide crucial advantages:

Early game (0:00 – 2:00)

Focus on leveling up and gathering Aeos energy.

Prepare to defeat Rotom when it appears at 1:00 , as securing it can provide an early advantage.

when it appears at , as securing it can provide an early advantage. Utilize superjump springboards at 1:30 to quickly reach teammates in need.

Mid-game (2:00 – 8:00)

Regidrago or Regieleki spawn in the central area at 2:00 .

spawn in the central area at . Defeating them will destroy enemy goal zones and help shift the momentum.

and help shift the momentum. Additional superjump springboards appear near the center at 3:00 to enable faster regrouping.

Late game (8:00 – 10:00+)

The legendary Zapdos appears at 8:00 , offering a major power boost to the team that secures it.

appears at , offering a major power boost to the team that secures it. A stronger Zapdos spawns at 10:00, which, if defeated, removes enemy goal zone defenses, allowing for massive scoring potential.

First to 500 introduces a fresh and strategic way to play Pokemon Unite, rewarding teams that adapt quickly and make smart decisions. With Aeos technology providing unique upgrades, and wild Pokemon objectives shaping the battle flow, mastering this mode requires teamwork, coordination, and a deep understanding of in-game mechanics.

