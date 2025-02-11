Latest Pokemon Unite leaks hint at Suicune movesets

New Pokemon Unite leaks have surfaced, revealing potential details about Suicune's introduction and moveset in the game. Shared by the well-known leaker ElChicoEevee on YouTube, these leaks suggest that Suicune will be a mid-ranged All-Rounder with a unique playstyle.

Unlike other All-Rounders, who primarily rely on physical damage, Suicune is expected to be the first Special Attacker in this role category.

If these details hold true, Suicune could introduce an entirely new dynamic to the game, especially with its freezing and water-based mechanics.

Note: This article is based on leaks shared by ElChicoEevee and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Suicune's moves are leaked for Pokemon Unite

Suicune as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Passive Ability: Pressure

Suicune’s passive ability, Pressure, provides powerful effects in battle. When Suicune deals damage to a frozen opponent with HP below a certain threshold, that Pokemon is instantly knocked out.

Landing moves on enemies also grants Suicune a shield, which can stack up to two times. Moreover, moves like Whirlpool and Surf flood the areas they pass through, and any frozen flooded areas will freeze enemy Pokemon inside them.

Basic attack

Suicune’s basic attack transforms once its crystal gauge is full, converting it into a boosted attack that fires a continuous stream of water. These boosted attacks deal extra damage to frozen opponents, reinforcing Suicune’s synergy between water and ice-based abilities.

Suicune leaks in Pokemon Unite: Starting moves

Water Pulse : Fires a water pulse in a straight line, damaging and pushing back opponents. Pokemon hit by this attack are marked as drenched .

: Fires a water pulse in a straight line, damaging and pushing back opponents. Pokemon hit by this attack are marked as . Avalanche: Summons falling snow at a designated location, slowing and damaging enemies. The move ends with a clump of snow dropping, freezing any flooded areas. If drenched opponents are hit, they also become frozen.

Suicune leaks in Pokemon Unite: Level 5 move choices

Suicune is seen using water-based moves in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whirlpool : Creates a swirling vortex of water at a chosen location, damaging and pulling enemies toward its center while drenching them. If recast, the vortex moves in a direction of choice, flooding the area it travels through. (Upgrades at Level 11)

: Creates a swirling vortex of water at a chosen location, damaging and pulling enemies toward its center while drenching them. If recast, the vortex moves in a direction of choice, flooding the area it travels through. (Upgrades at Level 11) Surf: Generates a large wave that moves forward, damaging and knocking back enemies while drenching them. The wave also floods the area it crosses. If it collides with an Icy Wind pillar, the pillar shatters, dealing extra damage. (Upgrades at Level 11)

Suicune leaks in Pokemon Unite: Level 7 move choices

Suicune using Ice Beam in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ice Beam : Fires a cold energy beam that damages and slows opponents. Drenched enemies become frozen. If Ice Beam strikes a flooded area, it turns the entire zone into ice. This move can be stored twice for consecutive use. (Upgrades at Level 13)

: Fires a cold energy beam that damages and slows opponents. Drenched enemies become frozen. If Ice Beam strikes a flooded area, it turns the entire zone into ice. This move can be stored twice for consecutive use. (Upgrades at Level 13) Icy Wind: Sends out freezing air that slows opponents. When the cold air condenses, it forms an ice pillar that damages and slows enemies. The pillar later shatters, causing additional damage. If placed in a flooded area, the entire zone freezes. (Upgrades at Level 13)

Unite Move: Endless Ice Spike

Suicune's Unite Move, Endless Ice Spike, can be activated even when Suicune is affected by status conditions, cleansing all debuffs upon use. Upon using it, the Pokemon launches ice spikes in a chosen direction, freezing enemies on contact. After a brief delay, the spikes explode, dealing additional damage and further controlling the battlefield.

If these leaks are accurate, Suicune will be a groundbreaking addition to Pokemon Unite, offering a fresh playstyle with its ability to flood and freeze areas strategically. Its Pressure passive, along with its mix of water and ice abilities, could make it a formidable presence in battles.

Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to confirm Suicune’s arrival. However, if these details hold true, the Legendary Pokemon could reshape how All-Rounders are played in Pokemon Unite.

