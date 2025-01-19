Everything to know about Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite

Galarian Rapidash is galloping into Pokemon Unite as a Speedster, bringing its unique moveset and abilities to shake up the battlefield. Although listed as an All-Rounder during its test phase, the final version of this Pokemon now emphasizes speed and high-impact bursts. Starting as Galarian Ponyta and evolving into Galarian Rapidash at Level 5, this mystical steed boasts a moveset deeply tied to its movement speed.

Here's a breakdown of its moves and abilities, ensuring you're fully informed before its release.

Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite: Passive ability and speed mechanic

Galarian Rapidash’s kit is built around its Pastel Veil passive and a unique Psychic Gauge. The passive grants an Unstoppable shield once the gauge reaches 10 stacks, making it immune to crowd control effects like stuns and knockbacks.

The shield can be replenished by maintaining high movement speed or dealing damage. However, if it breaks, Rapidash loses its immunity until recharged.

The Psychic Gauge, displayed beneath the health bar, tracks Rapidash’s movement speed. Higher movement speed enhances its abilities' damage and improves shield regeneration, creating a playstyle centered on constant mobility.

Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite: Starting moves

At the beginning of the match, Galarian Rapidash gains access to:

Confusion : Deals damage to enemies and slightly increases movement speed. This move is key for charging the Psychic Gauge early on.

: Deals damage to enemies and slightly increases movement speed. This move is key for charging the Psychic Gauge early on. Tackle: A targeted dash that damages and briefly slows opponents.

Both moves focus on maintaining mobility and building up the gauge for its passive shield.

Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite: Level 5 move choices

Upon evolving into Galarian Rapidash, players choose between two versatile moves:

Dazzling Gleam: A circular area-of-effect attack with an outer ring that grants extra movement speed if enemies are hit within it. Each successful hit charges the Psychic Gauge further, allowing Rapidash to sustain its shield and dominate clashes. Fairy Wind: A three-hit combo that culminates in a knock-up on the final strike. Damage scales significantly with the Psychic Gauge, making it a high-burst option for players who excel at maintaining maximum speed.

Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite: Level 7 move choices

At Level 7, Galarian Rapidash unlocks secondary moves to complement its kit:

Agility: Rapidly increases movement speed, extending its duration with every successful attack. At Level 13, Agility also provides HP regeneration, reinforcing Rapidash’s ability to dart in and out of fights while recovering health. Smart Strike: A dashing attack that knocks enemies back slightly, offering light crowd control. The upgraded version boosts the Psychic Gauge significantly on hit, synergizing well with Dazzling Gleam but falling short when paired with Fairy Wind due to its lack of direct burst enhancement.

Galarian Rapidash in Pokemon Unite: Unite Move - Triad Blitz

Galarian Rapidash’s Unite Move, Triad Blitz, becomes available at Level 9. It begins with a sure-hit dash that can target either Wild or enemy Pokemon, creating a triangular zone around the target.

Within this triangle, you gain multiple dashes to attack opponents, along with a slight increase in movement speed. However, if you dash out of the triangle, the bonus dashes are no longer available.

A key feature of Triad Blitz is that it traps opponents inside the triangle, preventing them from leaving. Additionally, you are granted two initial dashes, and if one of your dashes passes through the triangle, you gain an extra dash.

This move is highly flexible and can be used both offensively to pressure opponents or strategically for improved mobility across the battlefield.

Galarian Rapidash’s dynamic kit highlights speed and strategic bursts, making it an exciting addition to Pokemon Unite. Its reliance on movement speed to enhance abilities creates a high-skill ceiling, rewarding players who master its fast-paced gameplay.

