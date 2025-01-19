  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon Unite Season 29 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

Pokemon Unite Season 29 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jan 19, 2025 07:47 GMT
Pokemon Unite Season 29 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices
All rewards and prices for Pokemon Unite Season 29 Battle Pass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Season 29 of Pokemon Unite’s Battle Pass has officially launched, bringing a fresh wave of content and rewards for players. This season, running alongside Rank Season 25, promises plenty of exciting new features, including unique Trainer outfits and Holowears that enhance both gameplay and visual appeal. The Season 29 Battle Pass began on January 17, 2025, at 7 AM UTC and will continue until February 27, 2025, at 4 AM UTC.

During this time, players can complete missions, earn rewards, and make the most of their Battle Pass purchase. Whether you’re a casual player or a dedicated competitor, the rewards this season will surely appeal to you.

Pokemon Unite Season 29 Battle Pass Highlights: Neo Street Style Holowears

also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The headliners of this season's Battle Pass are the Neo Street Style: Ceruledge and Neo Street Style: Blaziken Holowears. Immediately upon purchasing the Battle Pass, players unlock Neo Street Style: Blaziken, while progressing to level 50 rewards them with the exclusive Neo Street Style: Ceruledge.

Both Holowears feature a futuristic cyberpunk theme with vibrant graffiti-inspired colors. Ceruledge’s outfit stands out with a blue and yellow trail, accompanied by unique animations for scoring, knockouts, teleportation, and its Unite Move, providing a dynamic and visually engaging experience.

Also read: Pokemon Unite update today (January 16, 2025): Unison Strike patch notes revealed (Ver.1.17.2.8)

Pokemon Unite Season 29 Battle Pass: Rewards structure

Neo Street Style: Ceruledge (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Neo Street Style: Ceruledge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Season 29 Battle Pass is divided into Free and Premium tiers, each offering a variety of in-game rewards.

Free Rewards:

  • Aeos Coins: 120
  • Item Enhancers: 230
  • Aeos Tickets: 460
  • Rank Protection Cards: 1

Premium Battle Pass (additional) rewards:

  • Aeos Coins: 600
  • Item Enhancers: 100
  • Aeos Tickets: 900
  • Premium Pass Discount Coupon: 1
  • Holowear Effect Spray (Sparkling) 14 Days
  • Silver Emblem Box: 2
  • 1-Day Battle Point Boost Card: 1
  • 1-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card: 1
  • Extra-Energy Tank: 1
  • Battle Pass Prize Boxes: 37

Once Premium players reach Level 52, additional Battle Pass Prize Boxes become available more often, containing the following surprise rewards:

RewardQuantityChances
Aeos Tickets5040%
Aeos Tickets10020%
Item Enhancers1020%
Item Enhancers2010%
Fashion Ticket104%
Aeos Coin2003%
Holowear Tickets102%
Sticker10.2%

Premium Plus Battle Pass

For those who want to fast-track their progress and unlock even more rewards, the Premium Plus Battle Pass is an excellent option. This upgraded version starts players off with an additional 25 levels and includes an exclusive Neo Street Style: Ceruledge sticker. If you’re looking to maximize rewards and progress quickly, the Premium Plus Pass is a strong choice.

Also read: Pokemon Unite v1.17.2.8 Unison Strike: Winners and losers

Pokemon Unite Season 29 Battle Pass: Additional Premium rewards

Season 29 Battle Pass additional cosmetics (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Season 29 Battle Pass additional cosmetics (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to the Neo Street Style Holowears, the Premium Battle Pass in Season 29 offers a wide array of new Trainer skins and accessories that match the futuristic theme:

  • Neo Street Style: Blaziken
  • Neo Street Style: Ceruledge
  • Neo Street Set (Ceruledge): Headwear, Shoes, Bottoms, Top
  • Colored Contact Lenses (Lilac)
  • Hair Color (Vermillion)
  • Neo Street Set (Ceruledge, Lilac): Headwear, Shoes, Bottoms, Top
  • Neo Street Set (Ceruledge, Rose Red): Headwear, Shoes, Bottoms, Top
  • Holowear Effect Spray (Sparkling) 14 Days
  • Background, Sticker, Frame

Also read: When is Galarian Rapidash coming to Pokemon Unite?

All Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 29 prices

Battle Pass Season 29 prices (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Battle Pass Season 29 prices (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Season 29 Premium Battle Pass is available in two tiers:

  • Standard Premium Pass: 690 Aeos Gems – Grants access to all listed rewards.
  • Premium Pass Plus: 1190 Aeos Gems – Provides a 25-level boost and exclusive rewards like the Neo Street Style: Ceruledge sticker.

Also read: Galarian Rapidash's Unite movesets leaked

Pokemon Unite’s Season 29 Battle Pass is a treasure trove of futuristic-themed rewards, making it a must-have for fans of the game. With its array of Free and Premium rewards, players of all levels can enjoy plenty of in-game perks. Don’t miss the chance to claim these exclusive items before the season ends on February 27, 2025.

Check out Pokemon Unite related articles here:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी