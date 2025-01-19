Pokemon Unite Season 29 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

Season 29 of Pokemon Unite’s Battle Pass has officially launched, bringing a fresh wave of content and rewards for players. This season, running alongside Rank Season 25, promises plenty of exciting new features, including unique Trainer outfits and Holowears that enhance both gameplay and visual appeal. The Season 29 Battle Pass began on January 17, 2025, at 7 AM UTC and will continue until February 27, 2025, at 4 AM UTC.

During this time, players can complete missions, earn rewards, and make the most of their Battle Pass purchase. Whether you’re a casual player or a dedicated competitor, the rewards this season will surely appeal to you.

Pokemon Unite Season 29 Battle Pass Highlights: Neo Street Style Holowears

The headliners of this season's Battle Pass are the Neo Street Style: Ceruledge and Neo Street Style: Blaziken Holowears. Immediately upon purchasing the Battle Pass, players unlock Neo Street Style: Blaziken, while progressing to level 50 rewards them with the exclusive Neo Street Style: Ceruledge.

Both Holowears feature a futuristic cyberpunk theme with vibrant graffiti-inspired colors. Ceruledge’s outfit stands out with a blue and yellow trail, accompanied by unique animations for scoring, knockouts, teleportation, and its Unite Move, providing a dynamic and visually engaging experience.

Pokemon Unite Season 29 Battle Pass: Rewards structure

Neo Street Style: Ceruledge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Season 29 Battle Pass is divided into Free and Premium tiers, each offering a variety of in-game rewards.

Free Rewards:

Aeos Coins: 120

Item Enhancers: 230

Aeos Tickets: 460

Rank Protection Cards: 1

Premium Battle Pass (additional) rewards:

Aeos Coins: 600

Item Enhancers: 100

Aeos Tickets: 900

Premium Pass Discount Coupon: 1

Holowear Effect Spray (Sparkling) 14 Days

Silver Emblem Box: 2

1-Day Battle Point Boost Card: 1

1-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card: 1

Extra-Energy Tank: 1

Battle Pass Prize Boxes: 37

Once Premium players reach Level 52, additional Battle Pass Prize Boxes become available more often, containing the following surprise rewards:

Reward Quantity Chances Aeos Tickets 50 40% Aeos Tickets 100 20% Item Enhancers 10 20% Item Enhancers 20 10% Fashion Ticket 10 4% Aeos Coin 200 3% Holowear Tickets 10 2% Sticker 1 0.2%

Premium Plus Battle Pass

For those who want to fast-track their progress and unlock even more rewards, the Premium Plus Battle Pass is an excellent option. This upgraded version starts players off with an additional 25 levels and includes an exclusive Neo Street Style: Ceruledge sticker. If you’re looking to maximize rewards and progress quickly, the Premium Plus Pass is a strong choice.

Pokemon Unite Season 29 Battle Pass: Additional Premium rewards

Season 29 Battle Pass additional cosmetics (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to the Neo Street Style Holowears, the Premium Battle Pass in Season 29 offers a wide array of new Trainer skins and accessories that match the futuristic theme:

Neo Street Style: Blaziken

Neo Street Style: Ceruledge

Neo Street Set (Ceruledge) : Headwear, Shoes, Bottoms, Top

: Headwear, Shoes, Bottoms, Top Colored Contact Lenses (Lilac)

Hair Color (Vermillion)

Neo Street Set (Ceruledge, Lilac) : Headwear, Shoes, Bottoms, Top

: Headwear, Shoes, Bottoms, Top Neo Street Set (Ceruledge, Rose Red) : Headwear, Shoes, Bottoms, Top

: Headwear, Shoes, Bottoms, Top Holowear Effect Spray (Sparkling) 14 Days

Background, Sticker, Frame

All Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 29 prices

Battle Pass Season 29 prices (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Season 29 Premium Battle Pass is available in two tiers:

Standard Premium Pass: 690 Aeos Gems – Grants access to all listed rewards.

690 Aeos Gems – Grants access to all listed rewards. Premium Pass Plus: 1190 Aeos Gems – Provides a 25-level boost and exclusive rewards like the Neo Street Style: Ceruledge sticker.

Pokemon Unite’s Season 29 Battle Pass is a treasure trove of futuristic-themed rewards, making it a must-have for fans of the game. With its array of Free and Premium rewards, players of all levels can enjoy plenty of in-game perks. Don’t miss the chance to claim these exclusive items before the season ends on February 27, 2025.

