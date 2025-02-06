Pokemon Unite v1.17.2.10 Unison Strike 2: Winners and losers

The latest update to Pokemon Unite, version 1.17.2.10, has arrived, introducing key balance changes aimed at adjusting the competitive landscape. Several Pokemon have received buffs to improve their viability, while others have been nerfed to prevent them from dominating battles. This update primarily affects durability, attack power, and move effectiveness, leading to a shift in the meta.

For players looking to maximize their performance, understanding these adjustments is crucial. Some Pokemon now have increased survivability, while others must adapt to their weakened abilities.

Here’s a breakdown of the winners and losers of this patch.

Pokemon Unite v1.17.2.10 Unison Strike 2: Winners

Winners of the Pokemon Unite Unison Strike 2 update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Trevenant

Trevenant’s Pain Split has been significantly buffed, making it a more effective tank in extended fights. The damage share ratio has increased to 25%/35%/45%, and the HP recovery amount has been boosted by 12%.

These changes enhance Trevenant’s ability to sustain itself in prolonged engagements, allowing it to pressure opponents more effectively.

2) Ho-Oh

Already a durable pick, Ho-Oh’s defenses have been further strengthened. Its base Special Defense has increased from 70–385 to 70–420, and its Defense from 90–480 to 90–540.

Additionally, Flamethrower’s HP recovery has been increased by 20%, and Fire Spin’s shield effect has been improved by 20%, making Ho-Oh a stronger frontline presence with even better sustain.

3) Cramorant

Cramorant has received multiple buffs to enhance its offensive potential. Its Attack Speed has been increased from 1.1–1.5 to 1.1–1.6, while Surf and Hurricane now have reduced cooldowns, dropping from 8s to 7.5s.

These changes allow Cramorant to use its moves more frequently, making it a faster and more fluid damage dealer.

4) Inteleon

Inteleon has struggled in past patches, but this update enhances its damage output. Snipe Shot’s damage has been increased by 10%, while Liquidation’s damage has gone up by 6%.

Additionally, Liquidation’s cooldown has been reduced from 6.5s to 6s, allowing Inteleon to deal more consistent damage and better secure eliminations.

Pokemon Unite v1.17.2.10 Unison Strike 2: Losers

Losers of the Unison Strike 2 update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Mewtwo Y

Mewtwo Y has been slightly toned down with a 5% damage reduction to Psystrike. Given the move’s high damage and strong hindrance effect, this nerf reduces its dominance but doesn’t completely remove its power.

2) Tsareena

Triple Axel has been nerfed, reducing its damage by 8%. Previously, the move provided strong attack power, healing, and mobility, making Tsareena difficult to counter in fights. Given its 54% win rate in normal matches, this nerf aims to balance the Pocket Monster without completely gutting its effectiveness.

3) Psyduck

Psyduck’s Surf and Psychic have both been nerfed, with damage reductions of 15% and 10%, respectively. These moves were overly strong due to their combination of damage and hindrance, making Psyduck a dominant Supporter.

Despite these reductions, Psyduck is still expected to be a viable pick in many situations.

4) Garchomp

Garchomp’s critical hit rate has been reduced, impacting its burst damage potential. From Levels 5–8, its crit rate drops from 10% to 5%. From Levels 9–15, it decreases from 20% to 10%.

This change reduces Garchomp’s overall damage output and prevents it from snowballing too quickly in battles.

This Pokemon Unite update shifts the meta by boosting tanks like Trevenant and Ho-Oh while reigning in high-damage Pocket Monsters like Mewtwo Y and Garchomp. Players should adapt their strategies accordingly, taking advantage of buffed critters while being mindful of those that have been nerfed.

As always, future updates will continue to refine the game’s balance, ensuring an evolving and competitive environment.

