Pokemon Unite Alcremie: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite Alcremie is the new charmingly adorable addition to the title's roster, which is constantly growing with new and distinctive characters. Alcremie enters the 5v5 arena as a Supporter Pokemon and is well-known for its potent support skills in the mainline games.

Its main purpose in Unite is to assist allies by providing them with buffs and healing while staying safe due to its Ranged attack type.

Pokemon Unite Alcremie's Novice difficulty rating and Special Attack-based moves make it an excellent option for both new and experienced players looking for a consistent backline presence.

All Pokemon Unite Alcremie abilities

Alcremie is a versatile asset to any team because of its skill set, which combines shielding, status-inflicting, and healing moves. However, positioning is crucial due to its low durability. Another layer of strategy is added by Alcremie's Sweet Gauge, which, when filled, improves specific moves.

Passive ability – Aroma Veil

Alcremie eliminates any obstacles (such as slows or stuns) that are affecting an ally when it buffs or shields them. After activation, this effect has a cooldown.

Starting moves (available at Level 1 and 3)

Helping Hand : Provides a shield to an ally and momentarily increases their attack and special attack power.

: Provides a shield to an ally and momentarily increases their attack and special attack power. Charm: Decreases an enemy's Attack and Sp. Atk, slows them down, and increases Alcremie's sweet gauge by sending a vocal wave in that direction.

Move options at Level 4 (upgrade from Helping Hand)

1) Decorate: Applies an ally a shield giving them bonus damage dealt by their basic attacks. The bonus damage increases further if Alcremie's sweet gauge is full.

Level 10 Upgrade: Further boosts the shield's strength.

2) Recover: Lays a mound of whipped cream on the floor. Picking it up increases Alcremie's sweet gauge, heals allies, and speeds up movement. A sweeter version appears when the gauge is full.

Level 10 Upgrade: Increases max reserve uses from 2 to 3.

Move options at Level 6 (upgrade from Charm)

1) Dazzling Gleam: Fires a beam of light that damages and stuns enemies. If the targeted ally is shielded by Decorate, they fire a beam as well.

Level 12 Upgrade: Increases the damage output.

2) Sweet Scent: Emits a smell that harms adversaries. A persistent scent circle increases Alcremie's sweet gauge while slowing and harming enemies who come into contact with it.

Level 12 Upgrade: Enhances the slow effect.

Unite Move – Fluffy Cream Supreme

Alcremie using its Unite Move – Fluffy Cream Supreme (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite Alcremie stands on a giant cake and gains a shield. Allies receive whipped cream, which heals them and momentarily raises their maximum HP. Until Alcremie's shield is exhausted, the effect will persist.

Best Pokemon Unite Alcremie movesets

Alcremie’s playstyle can vary depending on your team composition and role in a match:

Buff Build : Choose Decorate and Dazzling Gleam . This focuses on shielding and amplifying ally damage while still providing crowd control.

: Choose and . This focuses on shielding and amplifying ally damage while still providing crowd control. Healer Build: Opt for Recover and Dazzling Gleam to provide consistent healing while keeping enemies in check with stuns.

Best Battle Item for Pokemon Unite Alcremie

Eject Button: An essential item for a supporter with low durability. It facilitates Alcremie's ability to swiftly shift positions, retreat from threats, or pursue targets.

Best Held Items for Pokemon Unite Alcremie

Rescue Hood: Strengthens Alcremie's healing and shielding abilities, improving its primary function. Exp. Share: This item enables Alcremie and an ally to level up passively without having to last-hit, making it ideal for support roles that hang back during battles. Buddy Barrier: Alcremie and the ally with the lowest HP both get a large shield when it uses its Unite Move, which can be very helpful in team combat.

Best Emblems for Pokemon Unite Alcremie

Green ×6 : Grants +4% Sp. Atk, which boosts damage, healing, and shielding output.

: Grants +4% Sp. Atk, which boosts damage, healing, and shielding output. Black ×7: Provides -4% cooldown reduction, allowing Alcremie to use abilities more frequently in critical moments.

Pokemon Unite Alcremie scoring a goal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alcremie is particularly good at team compositions where coordination and placement are essential. With the right moveset, items, and emblem setup, it can tip the scales in any match by turning allies into unstoppable forces or keeping them going through the most trying battles.

Regardless of your level of experience, Pokemon Unite Alcremie is a fun addition to your collection.

