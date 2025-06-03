Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst: Winners and losers

The constantly evolving terrain of Aeos Island will once again change with the arrival of the Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst. The Version 1.19.1.2 patch, which will be released on June 5, 2025, at 7:00 (UTC), brings a number of balance changes and gameplay enhancements. This patch affects almost every area of Aeos Island, from move reworks and quality-of-life enhancements to stat boosts and nerfs.

As usual, the intention behind these modifications is to ensure that there is balance on the battlefield and that no Pokemon dominates or falls far behind. The main winners and losers from the most recent update are broken down here.

Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst: Winners

Winners of the Full Force Burst update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Lucario: A wide range of buffs are applied to Lucario's toolkit. Its passive ability Steadfast now has a shorter cooldown, which makes it simpler to fight repeatedly. Close Combat now heals more, increasing Lucario's sustain, and Bone Rush deals a lot more damage with a shorter cooldown. In times of need, even the Unite Move, Aura Cannon, is more accessible because it uses 10% less energy.

2) Galarian Rapidash: Pastel Veil gives this nimble Pokemon a stronger shield, increasing its durability. In order to ensure more consistent output regardless of Rapidash's movement speed, Fairy Wind's base damage was greatly increased while its maximum damage was slightly reduced.

3) Cinderace: With its HP increased at higher levels, Cinderace's survivability increases and it becomes more competitive in late-game team battles. A quicker animation also helps Pyro Ball, cutting down on the amount of time Cinderace is exposed while attacking.

4) Greedent: Defense and Special Defense both received a significant boost, making the chubby berry hoarder tankier. If the move is interrupted, it can be resumed as long as the button is pressed thanks to a quality-of-life update to Bullet Seed. Belch's animation has been accelerated, but its damage has been somewhat reduced. In the meantime, Berry Belly Flop can now be used with greater control because of its longer throw duration.

5) Sylveon: Sylveon is now more effective at close range and more survivable. For smoother gameplay, Draining Kiss's debuff effect was slightly adjusted and its HP was slightly raised. With each hit, Mystical Fire now deals more damage, increasing the Pokemon's offensive consistency.

6) Mew: Mew is making a resurgence following a decline in its win rate. Even when combined with Light Screen, damage boosts to Electro Ball, Solar Beam, and Surf make it a more formidable foe. Furthermore, Mew's role as a ranged attacker is strengthened by the fact that Electro Ball now scales marginally better with missing HP.

Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst: Losers

Losers of the Full Force Burst update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Umbreon: The repressive shield powers of Umbreon have been diminished. Its unite move, Moonlight Prance, is less formidable against Pokemon that focus on shields because it now only absorbs 50% of damage rather than 100%. Its bulk is preserved, though, by small improvements to its defensive abilities.

2) Suicune: Suicune has reduced its crowd control. Whirlpool slows enemies less, Ice Beam has a little longer cooldown, and Pressure's freeze duration is now shorter. When combined, these modifications lessen Suicune's capacity to rule team battles.

3) Pikachu: Volt Tackle's damage has been reduced by 10%. This change attempts to balance Pikachu's impact because the move was just doing too much with strong hindrance and solid damage.

4) Hoopa: Trick and Shadow Ball were both given nerfs. Due to the synergy between Trick's movement speed buff and Shadow Ball's 10% damage reduction, Hoopa's previously high win rate has been curbed.

5) Psyduck: Surf's cooldown has been extended, and Psychic's stun duration shortened to 0.6 seconds. These modifications lessen Psyduck's capacity to manipulate crowds and reduce its disruptive power.

6) Mewtwo X / Mewtwo Y: The same nerf affects both Mewtwo variations: Psystrike's throw duration has been shortened. This minor adjustment lessens Mewtwo's overall combat control.

7) Snorlax: Yawn's duration has been shortened from three to two and a half seconds, which somewhat lessens Snorlax's usefulness for stalling tactics, particularly under goal zones.

Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst: Other updates

Expand Tweet

Inteleon: Although not specifically buffed or nerfed, Inteleon now enjoys the advantages of an improved user interface. In order to improve field of vision and facilitate the successful execution of long-range sniping, the camera now zooms out when aiming Snipe Shot.

The competitive landscape of Pokemon Unite Full Force Burst is altered by a series of deliberate changes brought about by the update. To advance in the meta, it's critical to stay informed and adjust as it changes.

