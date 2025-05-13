Pokemon Unite will introduce two new Items

Pokemon Unite continues to evolve with regular updates, keeping its player base engaged through fresh content and gameplay mechanics. The latest announcement brings news of two new items set to arrive in the game on May 22, 2025: Amulet Coin and Choice Scarf.

Though exact information regarding their stats and how these items will work is still to be announced, their addition contributes to the increasing number of tools available to players for tailoring their strategies.

These additions suggest new tactical depth to both returning and new players. The precise nature of the items, i.e., whether they will be Held Items or Battle Items, has not been specified, but it is widely speculated that they will be Held Items based on their nature and origin.

When are Amulet Coin and Choice Scarf coming in Pokemon Unite?

Amulet Coin and Choice Scarf will be released in the game on May 22, 2025. The release of these two items stands out because they are staple stars in the primary line Pokemon series, usually doing something special competitive-wise and playthrough-wise.

In particular, Choice Scarf is a standout item in traditional formats, valued for its speed-boosting properties despite its limiting drawbacks. Translating that type of strategic depth and converting it into Pokemon Unite offers some tantalizing visions for the way fights can change.

Pokemon Unite: Amulet Coin and Choice Scarf speculations

While the developers have yet to disclose exactly how these items will function in the MOBA-style gameplay of Unite, there are certain speculations we can assume these items will adapt in the game.

Amulet Coin and Choice Scarf as seen in the main series games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Amulet Coin

In the main series, Amulet Coin doubles the in-battle money earned if the holder takes part. As Pokemon Unite doesn't have in-match currency to the same extent, Amulet Coin will presumably have a different role.

It may either increase Aeos Energy gain or experience points (EXP) when the user scores, knocks out an opponent or assists, making a potential good choice for support characters or snowballing strategies in the early game.

Choice Scarf

Conversely, the Choice Scarf usually raises a Pokemon's Speed but only allows it to use a single move. Translating this to Pokemon Unite could be more complex. It’s unlikely that the game will restrict move selection outright, but some form of trade-off might still be present.

The item might provide a short movement speed bonus within combat and not outside, a reverse effect of Float Stone. Depending on how the developers execute this, the item might appeal to high-mobility attackers or junglers who want to quickly engage or disengage.

This announcement has followed the recent addition of Accel Bracer and Drive Lens, signalling an ongoing commitment to expanding the item system in ways that promote versatility and creativity in gameplay.

As always, balancing these items to ensure they fit well within the game’s competitive framework will be crucial before its official release on May 22, 2025.

