Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu is making its grand debut in the Aeos Island, adding a fresh spark to the game’s roster of attackers. Whether you're a fan of Pikachu or just love fast-paced, high-damage gameplay, this tropical twist on a classic favorite is bound to catch your attention.

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu blends ranged burst damage with a unique, mobile playstyle that lets it dance around the battlefield while dishing out serious damage. It evolves from Pikachu at Level 5, quickly shifting from a familiar face to a shockingly powerful attacker.

With flexible builds, combo-heavy mechanics, and high outplay potential, this Pokemon is a welcome mix of fun and function for both lane and jungle players. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most out of Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: General overview

1) Role: Ranged Attacker (Special Attack)

2) Difficulty: Intermediate

3) Evolution: Evolves from Pikachu at Level 5

4) Passive abilities:

As Pikachu – Static : Paralysis-inducing passive that slows enemies' movement speed by 30% and attack speed by 10% when hit.

Paralysis-inducing passive that slows enemies' movement speed by 30% and attack speed by 10% when hit. As Alolan Raichu – Surge Surfer: Allows movement during attacks and lets you slide or dash slightly when attacking or using moves. Standing still can increase your auto-attack speed.

5) Boosted Attack: Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu's boosted attack mechanic sets it apart from others. After evolving, it can charge its boosted attack gauge by hitting enemies with moves or basic attacks. Once the gauge reaches four charges, the next attack becomes a boosted attack that chains damage to up to five targets nearby — making it excellent for teamfights and objective control.

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: Early game moves (Level 1-4)

Thundershock : A burst damage move that deals decent damage and applies paralysis to enemies in an area.

: A burst damage move that deals decent damage and applies paralysis to enemies in an area. Thunder Wave: A straight-line skill shot that deals damage and paralyzes opponents. Unlike Electro Web, it doesn’t guarantee a hit, but it still offers solid lane control.

These moves provide good early-game secure and harassment, making Pikachu viable in both jungle and lane positions until it evolves.

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: Move options after evolution (Level 5 & 7)

Once you hit Level 5, Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu really begins to shine. Here's a breakdown of its core moves and how they synergize.

Level 5 - Move choices

1) Stored Power: This move provides a temporary buff that empowers your next six basic attacks with additional damage. Once upgraded, Stored Power also lowers the opponent’s Special Defense — up to three times — when they’re hit, making them more vulnerable to subsequent attacks. Notably, each attack enhanced by Stored Power contributes to charging Alolan Raichu's boosted attack gauge, allowing you to reach boosted attacks more quickly.

Best for: Auto-attack focused builds and shredding objectives or grouped enemies.

2) Electro Ball: The alternative at Level 5 is Electro Ball, a move designed more for zone control and burst damage. When used, it throws a small electric orb that remains on the battlefield for a short time. Enemies who come into contact with it receive area damage. You can store up to two charges of Electro Ball, making it versatile in prolonged clashes. Its upgraded version adds damage over time, which increases its effectiveness at softening up teams and denying space.

Best for: Poke and burst mage builds, especially when paired with zone control abilities.

Level 7 - Move choices

At Level 7, you’ll unlock a second move slot with the choice between Thunderbolt and Psychic

1) Thunderbolt: Thunderbolt is a ranged damage move that paralyzes enemies upon contact. When combined with Electro Ball, it creates an explosive interaction: hitting an existing Electro Ball on the field will trigger a detonation, damaging nearby enemies. The upgraded Thunderbolt not only does more damage but also roots the target, preventing them from moving briefly.

Best for: Zoning and crowd-control-heavy burst combos.

2) Psychic: The other option, Psychic, functions as an area-of-effect (AoE) attack that slows enemies and boosts your basic attack damage against any target caught in its range. It creates powerful synergy with both Stored Power and Electro Ball. When paired with Electro Ball, for example, Psychic will pull the Electro Balls toward its center, causing them to detonate in unison and deliver massive AoE damage. Its upgraded version inflicts damage over time, adding another layer of pressure and poke in fights.

Best for: Continuous pressure builds with sustained damage output and teamfight synergy.

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: Unite Move – Thunderstorm Aerial

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu’s Unite Move creates a large star-shaped zone that deals consistent damage over time while slowing all enemies inside. This ability casts quickly and has a surprisingly large radius. It synergizes perfectly with boosted attacks: any attack on enemies within this zone immediately becomes a boosted one, allowing massive area damage potential and frequent chaining.

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: Best recommended move combinations

Alolan Raichu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the top three move sets based on different playstyles:

1) Stored Power + Psychic

Style : Auto-attack/sustained damage

: Auto-attack/sustained damage Strength: Straightforward and effective, this combination offers high DPS, fast boosted attack generation, and excellent objective burn.

2) Electro Ball + Thunderbolt

Style : Burst mage

: Burst mage Strength: Great for teamfights and poke strategies. Use Electro Balls as traps and detonate them with Thunderbolt for massive area damage.

3) Electro Ball + Psychic

Style : Hybrid utility/damage

: Hybrid utility/damage Strength: Combines zone control with sneaky burst potential. Toss Psychic to pull Electro Balls into enemies for coordinated AoE damage and slow.

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: Best Held Items

Exact stats are still pending, but based on the public test server, the following items are strong contenders:

Muscle Band: Boosts basic attack speed and adds bonus damage based on enemy HP.

Boosts basic attack speed and adds bonus damage based on enemy HP. Rapid Fire Scarf: Further increases attack speed, especially useful in Stored Power builds.

Further increases attack speed, especially useful in Stored Power builds. Slick Spoon: Ignores part of enemy special defense, great for boosting special damage.

Ignores part of enemy special defense, great for boosting special damage. Drive Lens: A new item that may scale well with high special attack stats.

A new item that may scale well with high special attack stats. Curse Incense: Excellent in DoT builds, enhancing continuous damage output.

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: Boost Emblem recommendations

7 Black / 6 Green: Maximizes cooldown reduction and special attack, ideal for mage-style builds.

Maximizes cooldown reduction and special attack, ideal for mage-style builds. 7 Red: Boosts attack speed, useful in auto-attack-centric builds like Stored Power + Psychic.

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: Best Battle Items

X Attack: Increases your damage during crucial teamfights.

Increases your damage during crucial teamfights. X Speed: Helps you maintain mobility and kiting.

Helps you maintain mobility and kiting. Eject Button: Reliable for repositioning or aggressive dives.

Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu is shaping up to be a thrilling new addition to the lineup. With a unique mix of mobility, burst, and utility, it offers something for nearly every attacker fan out there.

