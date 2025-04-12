Pokemon Unite update (April 17, 2025): Patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.2.5)

Pokemon Unite will be receiving a fresh update on April 17, 2025. Version 1.18.2.5 will attempt to adjust to provide a fair and competitive battle environment. This update will include matchmaking, bug fixes, and adjustments to the First to 500 game mode. Players should update Pokemon Unite to access these features and ensure smooth gameplay.

If the update isn't automatically applied, the Pokemon Unite app should be restarted to resolve the issue. There is a possibility of temporary server disruptions during the update process. Players are advised to try again after a while if they experience connectivity issues during the update period.

Also read: S8UL to represent India at Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025

Pokemon Unite patch notes update (Ver.1.18.2.5) details

Update Date and Time: 2025-04-17 at 07:00

2025-04-17 at 07:00 Post-Update Version: Ver.1.18.2.5

Matchmaking Adjustments

Developer comments: "Based on feedback from players, we are continuing to make adjustments to provide a more fair and comfortable battle environment."

To prioritize matching with nearby regions, the waiting time before expanding the matchmaking range to more distant servers will be increased. Additionally, a bug that occasionally caused uneven premade team sizes will be fixed.

Time before expanding matchmaking to distant servers: 60 sec → 90 sec

Fixed an issue where matches could start with uneven premade team sizes on each side.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Cinderace had stats that ignored Defense.

First to 500 Adjustments

Developer comments: "Multiple changes have been made to improve First to 500’s battle tempo, strategic depth, and fairness in the early stages of the game."

Adjustments to EXP and score limits aim to revise growth speed and strategic options, while changes to respawn time and goal scoring duration are intended to improve the balance of risk and reward for scoring. Additionally, a wall will appear in the central area early in the match to prevent one-sided games and ensure a fairer start.

The amount of EXP required for Pokémon to level up will be increased.

The time it takes for Pokémon to respawn after being knocked out will be increased.

The amount of Aeos energy a Pokémon can carry will increase at earlier levels.

When holding only a small amount of Aeos energy, goal scoring will take slightly longer.

For the first 4 minutes of the match, a wall will appear in each team’s central area to block entry from the opposing team.

