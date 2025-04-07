S8UL to represent India at Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025 

S8UL has secured a spot in the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025 after winning the India Qualifier. The club showcased a spectacular performance, winning the first prize of $15,000. The lineup demonstrated an outstanding comeback after losing their first match of the Playoffs. They hammered Revenant XSpark in the Grand Finals that was held on April 6, 2025.

S8UL will now represent India in the World Championship, which will be played from August 15 to 17, 2025, in Anaheim, the United States. A total of 32 teams from across the world will compete in this prestigious competition for the trophy. It will feature a total prize pool of $500,000.

The India Qualifier of the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025 was held online on April 5 and 6. Many teams participated in the Group Stage, with the top eight from the initial stage competing in the Playoffs.

Prize pool distribution of Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025 India Qualifier

The event featured a total prize pool of $37,500, which was distributed among the top eight teams. Here is a breakdown of the prize money:

S8UL Esports - $15,000 Revenant XSpark - $7,500 QML - $6,000 True Rippers Esports - $3,000 Reckoning Esports - $2,000 Autobotz Esports - $2,000 BB Believers - $1,000 Team Dynamis - $1,000

S8UL Esports lost their opening match of the Playoffs against True Rippers by a score of 0-2 in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. The club then dropped to Lower Bracket Round 1. However, their performance improved, with them defeating Team Dynamis by a 2-0 scoreline. The team continued the momentum and outplayed Autobotz in the LB Quarterfinals.

S8UL then hammered True Rippers in the LB Semifinals after an intense battle. The squad outplayed QML in the LB Finals. Hence, after four consecutive wins in the Lower Bracket, the team earned a spot in the Grand Finals.

On the other hand, Revenant XSpark started their Playoffs campaign on a high note and beat BB Believers in their first match. They faced Autobotz in the Upper Bracket Semifinals and managed to win their second encounter as well. The team defeated QML in the UB Finals to secure a place in the Grand Finals.

S8UL and Revenant XSpark battled it out in the Grand Finals for a spot in the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2025. S8UL maintained their winning streak and emerged victorious in this India Qualifier tournament.

