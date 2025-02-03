Revenant XSpark qualifies for Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025

Revenant XSpark emerged victorious in the Pokemon UNITE Winter event and qualified for the Asia Champions League 2025. The club remained undefeated in the event and delivered phenomenal performances in four consecutive matches. The tournament was held online from January 30 to February 2, 2025, and featured a total prize pool of $10,000 along with a spot in the PUACL.

Team GodLike recently clinched the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League India. Both GodLike and Revenant XSpark will now represent India in the PUACL 2025, which will be played on March 29 and 30 in Shinjuku, Japan. The top 16 Asian teams will battle for glory in this prestigious event, which features a spot for the World Championship 2025.

Revenant XSpark’s performance in the Pokemon UNITE Winter Open 2025

In the Playoffs, Revenant XSpark faced Alpha Q for their first match. The club came out victorious in this encounter by a scoreline of 2-0. The team then hammered Six Uppermoon in the Upper Bracket Semifinals by a 2-0 scoreline.

With two consecutive wins, the squad made it to the Upper Bracket Finals, where they faced S8UL, a top-tier Pokemon UNITE team. However, the club performed incredibly and eventually won this battle, qualifying for the Grand Finals.

S8UL Esports also had a good start to the tournament as the side clinched their initial two matches but lost their third game. This made them fall to the Lower Bracket Finals, where they bounced back against Global Esports and advanced to the Grand Finals.

Revenant XSpark and S8UL Esports met for a second time in the Grand Finals, but the former proved to be exceptionally strong, becoming the undisputed champion of the Pokemon UNITE Winter event.

S8UL and Global Esports had a great run in the Group Stage of the tournament but they faltered a bit in the Playoffs, missing out on a spot in the PUACL 2025.

Playoffs results of the Winter Open 2025 event (Image via Liquipedia)

Revenant XSpark features several experienced athletes like Tensei, Xesol, and Vulcan. These players have participated in numerous major events in the past. Now, their main goal will be to perform well and achieve a podium in the upcoming Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025, which is a major event.

So far, 15 out of the total 16 participating teams have been confirmed for the PUACL 2025. This is the third season of the Asia Champions League. The tournament will be hosted across two days at the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building in Japan.

