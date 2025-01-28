Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025: Qualified teams so far, dates, host country, and more

The Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025 is scheduled to be played on March 29 and 30 the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, Japan. A total of 16 teams from many regions will compete in this major tournament. Many regional qualifiers have already concluded with the top teams moving to this main event. The winning club of the tournament will receive a direct spot in the Worlds Championship 2025.

This is the third edition of the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League. The inaugural edition was held in 2023 and was won by Taiwan’s Hi5. The second edition, held in 2024, was clinched by Japan’s Kabichans.

Qualified teams so far for Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025

Eight teams have been selected so far for the PUACL 2025. The remaining eight teams will be chosen in the coming few weeks. Here are the names of the teams that have qualified so far:

Miraen Sejong (South Korea) Alter Ego (Indonesia) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) Paper Rex (Singapore) Godlike Esports (India) Luminosity Gaming (North America) Team CHR (China) Utopia (China)

Out of the eight remaining teams, five will be selected from Japan, while one team each from India, SEA West, and SEA East will be chosen for the tournament.

The PUACL 2025 Southeast Asia qualifiers was held from November 16, 2024, to January 25, 2025. The top four teams from the event have earned a spot in the main event. Miraen Sejong from South Korea struggled in the Group Stage of the tournament and barely made it to the Playoffs. The team surprised everyone and won the tournament.

Alter Ego from Indonesia also showed their improved performance in the Playoffs and finished second in the rankings. The team beat Miraen Sejong in the Upper Bracket Finals but lost to them in the Grand Finals.

Buriram United Esports from Thailand ensured third place. The club had top-notch performances in the Group Stage but stumbled a little bit in the Playoffs. Paper Rex came fourth and made it to the PUACL main event.

GodLike Esports from India demonstrated mind-blowing performances in their regional qualifiers as the club secured seven consecutive wins in the Playoffs. The India squad had a poor run in the Group Stage but displayed a magnificent comeback in the Playoffs.

Luminousity Gaming played impressively in the Pokemon UNITE Latin America International Championships 2025 and achieved a spot in this upcoming main event. Team CHR and Utopia were phenomenal in the China Masters and grabbed a spot in this tournament.

