Team GodLike put up a mind-blowing performance in the Playoffs of the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025 India, winning the Indian Qualifier in an emphatic fashion. The club has qualified for the UNITE Champions League 2025, which is scheduled to be played in Japan in March 2025. The team won back-to-back seven matches in the Playoffs to win the Indian qualifier.

The Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025 India was held from November 16, 2024, to January 26, 2025. A total of eight invited teams took part in the Group Stage. Based on their rankings, these eight teams were seeded into the Playoffs.

Team GodLike’s performances in the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025 India

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Team GodLike had a poor run in the Group Stage, eventually ending up in seventh place in the overall standings. The team faced several tough challenges throughout the initial stage and was seeded in Round 1 of the Playoffs.

Team GodLike played their first match of the Playoffs against Marcos Gaming, who was eighth in the Group Stage. Thankfully, they got off to a brilliant start and won their first encounter by a scoreline of 2-0.

They then kept up their winning streak and hammered True Rippers in their second match by a scoreline of 2-1. GodLike then faced Gods Reign and managed to win their third consecutive match of the Playoffs.

Next up was Reckoning Esports, who were defeated in Team GodLike's fourth match. The organization then played against S8UL Esports and Global Esports in their fifth and sixth match, respectively — maintaining their winning streak.

In the final match of the Playoffs, Team GodLike faced Revenant XSpark — the table toppers of the Group Stage. The team put up a brilliant performance in this match and won it by a scoreline of 2-1 — also winning the tournament.

PUACL 2025 India Playoffs results (Image via YouTube/Skyesports)

Team GodLike received $16,000 in prize money. Revenant XSpark earned $8,000, while Global Esports was awarded a cash prize of $6,000. S8UL and Reckoning Esports got $4,000 and $2,000, respectively. Gods Reign and True Rippers received $1,200 and $800, respectively.

Pokemon UNITE Aisa Champions League 2025 Japan

The PUACL 2025 will be an international event, where 16 teams from around the world will fight each other for glory. It will be played on March 29 and 30 in Shinjuku, Japan. So far, eight teams have been selected from the regional qualifiers for the tournament. One team from the India Winter Open will also qualify for the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨