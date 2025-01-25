Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025 India Group Stage: Overall results and highlights 

The Group Stage of Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025 India came to an end on January 25, 2025. A total of eight teams played across seven days in this stage. Based on their results, these teams have now been seeded into the Playoffs, scheduled for January 26. The top team from the Playoffs will secure a spot in the UNITE Asia Champions 2025, which will be played in Japan.

The Playoffs of the PUACL 2025 India will be hosted in the King of the Hill format. A total prize pool of $40,000 is up for grabs in the event. The winner will earn $16,000 and a spot in the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions 2025 Japan. The tournament will be live-streamed on the Skyesports’ YouTube channel.

Group Stage results of Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025 India

Here are the overall rankings of the Group Stage:

Revenant XSpark - 103 points Global Esports - 87 points S8UL Esports - 79 points Reckoning Esports - 62 points Gods Reign - 60 points True Rippers Esports - 55 points GodLike Esports - 51 points Marcos Gaming - 49 points

Revenant XSpark had an amazing run in the Group Stage. The team was impressive from the start and kept up their pace until the end, topping the overall standings and garnering 103 points. The club has directly been seeded into the Grand Finals of the Playoffs.

Global Esports ranked second in the table after having a good run in the Group Stage. The team faced some challenges but managed to finish second in the overall standings with 87 points. The lineup has been seeded into the semifinals.

S8UL Esports, a fan-favorite team, ranked third in the Group Stage of the Pokemon UNITE event. The club is expected to play differently in the quarterfinals. Reckoning came fourth after performing well on the last day, while Gods Reign and True Rippers earned fifth and sixth positions respectively.

GodLike had a disappointing run as the side finished seventh in the Group Stage. Marcos Gaming was in the bottom spot with 49 points. Both GodLike and Marcos Gaming will face each other in the first match of the Playoffs. The losing squad will be eliminated from the event, while the winning team will move to the next round.

Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions 2025 India is being played online. The Group Stage was held from December 16, 2024, to January 25, 2025. The winning club will represent India in the Asia Champions League, which is an international competition.

