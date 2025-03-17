India’s S8UL joins Esports World Cup 2025 Club Partner Program

Following a historic announcement, India's S8UL has joined the Esports World Cup 2025 Club Partner Program. S8UL (a merger of 8bit and Soul) became the only Indian org to be handpicked as one of the 40 best esports organizations in the world. The announcement was made through a press release and a video on the organization's official social media handles.

S8UL is expected to play a significant role in the success of the Esports World Cup 2025 Club Partner Program. This will likely pave the path for a large Indian viewership in the EWC 2025, which will be hosted in Riyadh later this year.

S8UL to represent India in the Esports World Cup 2025 Club Partner Program

S8UL is a prominent contender in the BGMI, Pokémon Unite, Valorant, and CODM esports scenes. Also being a multiple-time Esports Awards and Mobies winner, S8UL's selection into the Esports World Cup 2025 Club Partner Program further fuels its position as a key player in the world esports space.

Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of S8UL, was ecstatic with the news of the org's selection for the Esports World Cup 2025 Club Partner Program. He mentioned:

“Being selected as an EWCF Club Partner for the Esports World Cup 2025 is not just a monumental achievement for S8UL- it’s a defining moment for Indian esports on the global stage. I am personally proud of this because it speaks to the years of hard work put in by everyone here at S8UL and the support of the incredible community that we have built. It’s indeed a great opportunity- it gives our players, creators, and the entire org a chance to bring our content, talent, and passion to a worldwide audience.”

Talking about the group's responsibility to their fans and Indian esports going forth, Thug said:

“Being part of this group of the world's 40 leading esports orgs comes with a sense of responsibility. We are here to showcase India’s exceptional gaming talent, elevate our fans' experience, and push the boundaries of what’s possible for Indian esports.”

Meanwhile, an excited Hans Jagnow, Director of Club & Player Relations at the Esports World Cup Foundation, stated:

“India is home to one of the world’s most passionate and rapidly growing gaming communities, and S8UL joining the EWCF Club Partner Program as member is a significant moment for Indian esports."

He also added:

“Over the last years, S8UL has built a globally recognised powerhouse —not just in esports, but in gaming culture across the region—and we’re excited to see them bring their energy and talent as one of the leading esports content groups to the Road to EWC25 and tell exciting stories around and beyond the 2025 Esports World Cup to the Indian esports community. "

S8UL's addition as a top esports organization in the upcoming Esports World Cup 2025 Club Partner Program has already generated much hype in the gaming community.

