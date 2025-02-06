All games announced for EWC 2025 so far

A total of nineteen games from various genres have been confirmed for EWC 2025. The Esports World Cup, or EWC, will host the largest tournaments in Riyadh from July 3 to August 25, 2025, allowing teams and organizations from around the world to join and showcase their skills across a wide range of games.

Not only do single-game winners take home rewards, but the Club Championship standings also give teams the chance to rack up points with every victory across various games, bringing them closer to a massive prize pool by the end of the tournament.

This article highlights all games that have been announced for EWC 2025 so far.

EWC 2025 Championship: All announced games

As of February 6, 2025, nineteen games have been confirmed for the EWC 2025 tournament. However, six titles are still left to be unveiled at the end of February, as officially mentioned. Here are all the titles announced for the tournament so far:

Chess is making its debut in the EWC 2025 tournament (Image via EWC)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Honor of Kings

Call of Duty: Warzone

Free Fire

Street Fighter 6

Dota 2

Rainbow Six Siege

Counter-Strike 2

PUBG Mobile

Apex Legends

EA Sports FC

Overwatch 2

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Rocket League

Chess

Rennsport

PUBG

Crossfire

EWC is known for its huge prize pool. Hence, if the format remains the same as 2024, then the top 16 teams from the Club Championship standings will get a chance to win a massive prize pool. While EWC has not yet disclosed the prize money, based on the 2024 tournaments, it is expected that the prize amount will be around $20,000,000 or more.

Apart from that, Chess enthusiasts can look forward to the highly anticipated Chess competition being featured in the 2025 EWC tournament from July 31 to August 3, 2025. The organization has not yet revealed the event’s venue and tournament schedule. Fans can expect to get every detail by the end of February 2025.

