"Nice method of dodging points": CS2 community debates over Imperial Fe withdrawing from BLAST Open qualifiers

Following the withdrawal of Imperial Fe from the BLAST Open qualifiers, the CS2 community has taken to social media to share their thoughts. For context, during the BLAST Rising Europe Spring 2025: Closed Qualifier Group C upper bracket semi-final against PARIVISION, Imperial Fe withdrew after losing the first map in the best-of-three series.

Later, an image of the scoreboard was posted on X by @Ozzny_CS2, creating a debate among fans.

Expand Tweet

Trending

User @alabala1234_ commented:

“Nice method of dodging points loss.”

Many users criticized the team for their hogwash decisions, which eventually impacted other teams in the tournament. Another user, @AtaraxiaBets, said the team is withdrawing from everything:

Expand Tweet

This comment is perhaps in reference to the recent withdrawal of Imperial Fe from the CCT Season 2 European Series 17 tournament. They decided not to participate due to logistical difficulties and the need to focus on other competitions.

Read more: CS2 patch notes (January 29, 2025): Premier Season 2, Train updates, M4A4 changes, and more

Another user, @Absteinbergs, criticized the team and said this is the second time they have dodged an event. They also urged the organizers to invite new teams, claiming that some have been working hard for these invitations:

A user has criticized the team (Image via X@Absteinbergs)

User @SkinnyRubsEra expressed surprise at how Imperial Fe was given an invitation pass to compete against tier 1 teams but couldn't deliver:

Another user comment (Image via X@SkinnyRubsEra)

User @mihai__f1 humorously commented that Imperial Fe doesn’t play small tournaments, which is why they withdrew from the match:

A user made a sarcastic comment (Image via X@@mihai__f1)

Meanwhile, several others discussed the VRS point system. According to them, the team should lose points even after withdrawing from the tournament. User@ifuego0 said Imperial Fe was unwilling to drop down the ranks, which is why they decided to retreat:

Players discuss the VRS point system (Image via X)

Also read: CS2: Imperial Fe replaces FURIA at PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025

Why has Imperial Fe withdrawn from the CS2 BLAST Open qualifiers? Possibilities explored

This is the second time that Imperial Fe has pulled out of an event. Earlier, on January 31, 2025, they withdrew from the CCT EUROPE Series 17 tournament, citing logistical difficulties and the need to focus on other competitions. However, in the recent BLAST Rising Europe Spring 2025: Closed Qualifier, they withdrew again without providing any explanation.

There has been talk about the team withdrawing from the tournament to avoid losing VRS points. When a team withdraws from a tournament, their VRS ranking remains unaffected.

As showcased in the scorecard, they had already lost one map, which may have possibly influenced their decision to retreat. If they had lost against PARIVISION, they would lose a couple of VRS points. Maintaining that one point is important for securing direct invitations to CS2 tournaments. However, fans are awaiting official confirmation by the team on the matter.

Check out the links below for more Counter-Strike articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.