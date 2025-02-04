CS2: Imperial Fe replaces FURIA at PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025

The PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 tournament is set to begin on February 14, 2025, in Romania, bringing together 16 top Counter-Strike 2 teams. With an attractive $1,250,000 prize pool, the competition is expected to deliver intense matches as teams battle for victory. However, in a surprising turn of events, FURIA, which is considered one of Brazil’s top Counter-Strike 2 teams, has officially withdrawn from the event.

In their place, Imperial Fe, the female lineup of Imperial Esports, has stepped in to compete at PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025. This is a historic moment for the CS2 competitive scene, as female teams have rarely had representation in S-tier tournaments. With Imperial Fe taking FURIA’s spot, they will now have a unique chance to prove themselves on one of the biggest stages in CS2 history.

Imperial Fe will be playing at PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 instead of FURIA

FURIA’s sudden withdrawal was announced on February 4, 2025. Despite originally accepting the invitation, the team decided to pull out at the last minute. Their focus is now on securing U.S. visas for the upcoming Major, which led them to step away from the PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025. The upcoming Major is BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025, which will start on June 3, 2025.

With this change, Imperial Fe has a massive opportunity to showcase its talent on an international stage, and fans would be eager to see how they will perform against some of the best teams in the world. The list of participants at the CS2 PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 event is now as follows:

The MongolZ (bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu)

(bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu) FaZe Clan (rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE)

(rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE) MOUZ (torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx)

(torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx) Team Falcons (Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster)

(Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster) paiN Gaming (biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow, dav1deuS)

(biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow, dav1deuS) MIBR (exit, insani, drop, saffee, Lucaozy)

(exit, insani, drop, saffee, Lucaozy) 3DMAX (Lucky, Djoko, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti)

(Lucky, Djoko, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti) Eternal Fire (XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA)

(XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA) Complexity (JT, Grim, hallzerk, cxzi, nicx)

(JT, Grim, hallzerk, cxzi, nicx) SAW (MUTiRiS, rmn, story, Ag1l, shr)

(MUTiRiS, rmn, story, Ag1l, shr) BIG (tabseN, Krimbo, JDC, kyuubii, hyped)

(tabseN, Krimbo, JDC, kyuubii, hyped) FlyQuest (INS, Liazz, Vexite, dexter, regali)

(INS, Liazz, Vexite, dexter, regali) Astralis (dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN)

(dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN) Wildcard (stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy)

(stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy) Virtus.pro (FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY)

(FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY) Imperial Fe (ANa, twenty3, tory, Kat, zAAz)

