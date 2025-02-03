CS2 PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025: Teams, schedule, format, and more

CS2 PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 is scheduled from February 14, 2025, to February 23, 2025. A total of 16 teams around the world — based on their Valve Regional Standings — will gather in Romania to participate in 2025's first PGL tournament. While the group stage will be played at the PGL Studio, the playoffs will commence in BTarena in Cluj-Naploca, Romanina.

PGL Cluj-Napoca features a huge prize pool of $1,250,000. Since a few tier-1 teams, such as Team Spirit, G2 Esports, and NAVI are missing out on the tournament, numerous small-scale organizations got an opportunity to compete against big-shots.

This article will highlight everything you need to know including participating teams, format, prize pool, and more ahead of the CS2 PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025.

CS2 PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 teams

As discussed, 16 teams from around the world are about to fight it out for the prestigious PGL trophy. Here's a complete list of all the teams:

The MongolZ

FaZe Clan

MOUZ

Team Falcons

FURIA Esports

paiN Gaming

MIBR

3DMAX

Eternal Fire

Complexity Gaming

SAW

BIG

FlyQuest

Astralis

Wildcard

Virtus.pro

The teams mentioned above have qualified based on their Valve Regional Standings as of January 6, 2025. However, a few tier-1 teams, such as Team Liquid, G2 Esports, Team Spirit, and Vitality, have decided not to participate in this tournament for internal reasons.

CS2 PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 format and prize pool

In this section, we'll get to know about the format and prize pool of PGL's first tournament in 2025:

Format

Like any standard CS2 tournament, CS2 PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 will follow a Swiss format featuring 16 Teams. Among the participating teams, the top eight will qualify for the playoffs stage. All the matches in the group stage will follow the BO3 (best of three) format.

Coming to the playoffs stage, the matches will follow a single-elimination bracket. All the matches in this stage except the Grand Final will follow a standard BO3 format, while the final will operate on a BO5 (best of five) format.

Prize Pool

As discussed, CS2 PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 will feature a prize pool of US$ 1,250,000. The winners will bag $400,000, while the runners-up will receive $187,500. Here are more details:

Place $USD Participant 1st $400,000 TBD 2nd $1,875,000 TBD 3rd $150,000 TBD 4th $87,500 TBD 5th-8th $62,500 TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD 9th-11th $31,250 TBD, TBD, TBD 12th-14th $18,750 TBD, TBD, TBD 15th-16th $12,500 TBD, TBD

CS2 PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 schedule and live results

PGL has yet to release the full CS2 PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 schedule. Once we have official confirmation, we'll update this section.

Round 1 matches

TBD vs TBD

Round 2

High matches

TBD vs TBD

Low matches

TBD vs TBD

Round 3

High matches

TBD vs TBD

Mid matches

TBD vs TBD

Low matches

TBD vs TBD

Round 4

High matches

TBD vs TBD

Mid matches

TBD vs TBD

Low matches

TBD vs TBD

Round 5 matches

TBD vs TBD

Playoffs stage

Quarterfinals

TBD vs TBD: February 21, 2025 at 10 am EET/1:30 pm IST

TBD vs TBD: February 21, 2025 at 1 pm EET/4:30 pm IST

TBD vs TBD: February 21, 2025 at 4 pm EET/7:30 pm IST

TBD vs TBD: February 21, 2025 at 7 pm EET/10:30 pm IST

Semifinals

TBD vs TBD: February 22, 2025 at 5 pm EET/8:30 pm IST

TBD vs TBD: February 22, 2025 at 8 pm EET/11:30 pm IST

Grand Final

TBD vs TBD: February 23, 2025 at 6 pm EET/9:30 pm IST

Third Place match

TBD vs TBD: February 23, 2025 at 3 pm EET/6:30 pm IST

Where to watch CS2 PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025

CS2 enthusiasts worldwide should navigate to PGL's official YouTube, Twitch, Kick, and Facebook channels to watch the English language stream of PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 matches. Here are the links:

