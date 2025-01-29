CS2 Patch Notes (January 29, 2025): Premier Season 2, Train updates, M4A4 changes, and more

The CS2 Patch Notes for January 29, 2025, are out. The latest patch notes have introduced a brand-new competitive season for Premier. Furthermore, a range of balance updates has been incorporated to improve the competitive integrity of the title. These changes have been much requested by the community, and fans would be excited to know that they have finally been added into the game.

This article will explore all the changes that have been made with the latest CS2 patch notes. Read below to know more.

CS2 Patch Notes for January 29, 2025

As stated above, the latest CS2 Patch Notes have incorporated massive gameplay changes alongside the introduction of Premier Season 2. The prices of popular rifles, like the FAMAS, and the M4A4 have been readjusted to provide better value. Furthermore, SMGs have had their overall crouching accuracy reduced to improve gunplay mechanics within the title.

That said, here's a detailed look into the changes made with the official CS2 patch notes:

[ PREMIER ]

Premier Season Two is here, and Premier matchmaking has resumed

Every player who earned a CS Rating during Season One will receive a commemorative Premier Season One Medal which includes detailed Season Statistics

Every player will have their CS Rating recalibrated based on their Season One performance, and will need to re-establish their CS Rating by winning 10 matches

Train has been added to the Active Duty map pool

Vertigo has been removed from the Active Duty map pool

[ GAMEPLAY ]

M4A4 price reduced to $2,900

FAMAS accuracy improved and price reduced to $1,950

Reduced crouching accuracy for the MP9, MP5-SD, and MP7

Adjusted scope dot on AUG/SG to be more useable at range

[ UI ]

Added a new radar dynamic zoom option that will grow or shrink the radar to include your team mates, bomb and other detected elements

Adjusted grenade order in spectator UI to match weapon selection order

Increased brightness of carried C4 in UI

[ MAPS ]

Train

Removed a boost angle from Long Dog to Bombsite A

Fixed lighting artifacts on double-sided materials

[ MISC ]

Added fallback logic to allow playing incomplete demo files, either copied from an ongoing live match or recovered after a game server crash

Fixed an exploit where users could use secondary fire on R8 Revolver and then sell it back

Counter-strafe summaries are now available in game server log data distributed via log address in addition to console logs

That's all there is to know about the latest Counter-Strike 2 patch. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

