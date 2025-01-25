CS2 Premier Season 2 was reportedly delayed for major anti-cheat update

Recent information from popular CS2 content creator @gabefollower indicates that the CS2 Premier Season 2 update was reportedly delayed because Valve was actively testing out an anti-cheat update for their title. While we do not have official confirmation from developers on this note, it does track with the discoveries that have been made by the content creator and the bans that have been pushed out in the past few weeks.

This article will explore CS2 Premier Season 2 and the potential release of an updated anti-cheat engine. Read below to know more.

Will CS2 Premier Season 2 feature a major anti-cheat update?

Information brought to light by @gabefollower indicates that CS2 Premier Season 2 has been massively delayed due to ongoing anti-cheat updates. Initially, the developers confirmed that CS2 would receive a seasonal update every six months. However, Premier Season 1 was released almost two years ago.

The rampant ban waves in the past few weeks have been an underhand indicator of the fact that Valve is actively working on improving their game's anti-cheat. Dataminers have also discovered a range of new codes relating to VAC (Valve anti-cheat) being injected into the game, potentially hinting at a more potent software being in the works.

Active anti-cheat tests were also incorporated into the game to combat cheating. This was a massive quality-of-life update, as players could finally play the game without having to worry about abusing its code.

Naturally, these developments indicate that the delay of Premier Season 2 for Counter-Strike 2 can potentially be attributed to the developers working to combat cheaters in the game.

If that is indeed the case, we believe that the upcoming seasonal update for the title will be a massive improvement structured towards preserving the competitive integrity of Counter-Strike and providing players with a fulfilling experience.

That's all there is to know about Valve's reported delay in releasing CS2 Premier Season 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

